I went through the process of submitting an FOIA request to the NIAID. Text as follows:

Dear FOIA Officer:

This is a request for information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552.

I hereby request all email communications between Anthony Fauci and Robert Malone, MD. This request also includes any email communications between Anthony Fauci and any private email accounts of Robert Malone, or emails from businesses owned by Robert Malone, MD, such as RWMaloneMD LLC.

The date range for this FOIA request covers the entire tenure of Anthony Fauci as NIAID Director, November 2, 1984 – December 31, 2022.

Robert Malone claims to have a long professional relationship with Anthony Fauci. In order to help the FOIA Officer identify any email accounts that Robert Malone may have used to communicate with Anthony Fauci, I have listed several items of association with the NIAID that Robert Malone listed on his curriculum vitaes.

Robert Malone claims to have served on an NIAID Study Section “Innovative Grant Program for Approaches in HIV Vaccine Research,” June 1998.

Robert Malone claims to have served as Committee member and reviewer for Development of Technologies to Facilitate the Use of, and Response to Biodefense Vaccines, Special Emphasis panel, 2010.

Robert Malone claims to have served as Committee member and reviewer for NIH/NIAID Committee for Development of Technologies that Accelerate the Immune Response to BioDefense Vaccines, Fall 2011.

Robert Malone claims to have served as Committee member and reviewer for NIH/NIAID Partnership in BioDefense Immunotherapeutics, Fall 2011.

Robert Malone claims to have been involved in an Award to Soligenix of an NIAID contract for Development of Vaccine Formulations against NIAID Priority Pathogens, (HHSN272201400039C), 2014.

Robert Malone claims to have served as a Scientific reviewer for NIH/NIAID Special Emphasis Panel/Scientific Review Group 2017/08 ZRG1 1MM R (12) B (Non-HIV Microbial vaccines), June 2017.

Robert Malone claims to have served as Chairperson and scientific reviewer for NIH/NIAID Omnibus BAA 2017-1: Research Area 5 (N01) ZAI1-KP-M-C6 (Topic 5: Advanced Development of Vaccine Candidates for BioDefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases), September 2017.

Robert Malone claims to have served as Chairperson of an NIH/NIAID Special Emphasis Panel, December 2018.

Robert Malone claims to have served as Chairperson of an NIH/NIAID/DMID Special Emphasis Panel, Development of Vaccines to Combat Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria, September 2019.

Thank you,

Charles Wright