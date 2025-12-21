As stories emerge around photos of Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson in the DOJ’s Epstein Library, I will republish an old French article still available in the Wayback Machine. This is a good resource article. Bloggers can take this article and add other facts to it. For instance:

Tiffany Trump was born on October 13, 1993 in between flights of Donald Trump to and from Palm Beach and Teterboro on October 11 and October 17.

The LAPD announced a criminal investigation of Michael Jackson on August 24, 1993. On the day of the wedding of Donald and Marla, December 20, 1993, Michael Jackson was photographed naked to determine if the allegations of Jordan Chandler were true. (Epstein attended the wedding).

The New York Times a story on December 18, 2025 about when a mother and daughter attended a party at Maralago in “late 1994”

When they arrived at Mar-a-Lago, Ms. Coleman said, her daughter was promptly handed a glass of champagne. She took it away, but waiters kept offering more. Each time one of the middle-aged men at the party approached her daughter, Ms. Coleman would walk over and introduce herself as Ms. Davis’s mother. During a trip to the bathroom, they ran into Mr. Trump’s new wife, whom they had met earlier. Ms. Maples clasped her hands, Ms. Coleman recalled, and looked her in the eye. “Whatever you do, do not let her around any of these men, and especially my husband,” she told Ms. Coleman. “Protect her.”

Etc. There’s more, a lot more. I realize it’s asking a lot of the public to take it all in this quickly.

The rest of the article is cut and paste from the linked French article. The original publisher took it down for some reason. Text below the French text was translated to English using Google translate.

Michael Jackson, Hillary Clinton et Donald Trump: quand le King of Pop côtoyait les candidats à la Présidentielle américaine

Michael Jackson, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump: when the King of Pop rubbed shoulders with American presidential candidates.

L’élection présidentielle américaine 2016 aura lieu le 8 novembre prochain et les deux candidats qui briguent le siège de la Maison Blanche, la démocrate Hillary Clinton et le Républicain Donald Trump, ont compté parmi les relations amicales de Michael Jackson dans les années 90.

The 2016 American presidential election will take place on November 8th, and the two candidates vying for the White House, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, were among Michael Jackson’s friends in the 1990s.

Hillary Clinton s’est, à quelques reprises, retrouvée aux côtés de Michael Jackson. Ce dernier était notamment un invité d’honneur lors des célébrations pré-inaugurales et du gala d’investiture de Bill Clinton, le mari d’Hillary, en janvier 1993 …

Hillary Clinton found herself alongside Michael Jackson on several occasions. He was notably a guest of honor at the pre-inaugural celebrations and the inauguration gala of Bill Clinton, Hillary’s husband, in January 1993...

… et on retrouve le couple présidentiel et le chanteur en novembre 2000 ensemble lors du gala de la fondation G&P contre le cancer où Michael avait reçu une récompense pour ses activités caritatives.

...and we find the presidential couple and the singer together again in November 2000 at the G&P Foundation’s gala against cancer, where Michael had received an award for his charitable activities.

Jusque dans les années 2000, Michael était resté proche du président Bill Clinton à qui il avait personnellement présenté son troisième enfant, Blanket, en avril 2002. Il participait ce jour-là à A Night At The Apollo, une soirée organisée par le DNC (Democratic National Committee) au profit de la campagne “Every Vote Counts” à l’ Apollo Theatre de Harlem à New-York. Bill Clinton était présent aux côtés de Michael.

Until the 2000s, Michael remained close to President Bill Clinton, to whom he personally introduced his third child, Blanket, in April 2002. That day, he was participating in “A Night At The Apollo,” an event organized by the DNC (Democratic National Committee) to benefit the “Every Vote Counts” campaign at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. Bill Clinton was present alongside Michael.

Mais c’est Donald Trump que le chanteur a le plus souvent côtoyé.

But it was Donald Trump whom the singer interacted with most often.

Le magnat milliardaire, impliqué également dans le secteur audiovisuel, s’est fait un nom et une fortune en bâtissant son empire et sa notoriété sur des bâtiments prestigieux qui portent généralement son nom, parmi lesquels la Trump Tower à New York, un gratte-ciel de 68 étages dans la célèbre cinquième avenue.

The billionaire magnate, also involved in the audiovisual sector, made a name for himself and amassed a fortune by building his empire and reputation on prestigious buildings that usually bear his name, including Trump Tower in New York, a 68-story skyscraper on the famous Fifth Avenue.

En avril 1990, Donald Trump inaugure son Trump Taj Mahal, sur le boardwalk d’Atlantic City, dans l’État du New Jersey. La ville, le Las Vegas de la côte est, accueille le complexe de Trump, un casino hôtel avec alors la plus grande salle de poker d’Atlantic City.

In April 1990, Donald Trump inaugurated his Trump Taj Mahal on the boardwalk of Atlantic City, New Jersey. The city, known as the Las Vegas of the East Coast, welcomed Trump’s complex, a casino hotel that boasted the largest poker room in Atlantic City at the time.

Michael Jackson compte parmi les invités d’honneur de cette inauguration. Il arrive à Atlantic City avec Trump, à bord de son jet privé. C’est d’ailleurs la première fois qu’il est vu en compagnie de l’homme d’affaires.

Michael Jackson was among the guests of honor at the inauguration. He arrived in Atlantic City with Trump aboard his private jet. This was, in fact, the first time he had been seen in the company of the businessman.

Donald Trump déclare alors : “Michael est venu au Taj Mahal, c’est mon ami et il a un talent immense. C’est un véritable honneur de l’avoir”. Trump fera faire un tour privé de l’immense complexe à Michael qui découvre les suites les plus luxueuses de l’hôtel et les salles de jeux immenses. Il loge dans la suite Alexandre Le Grand.

Donald Trump then declared, “Michael came to the Taj Mahal, he’s my friend, and he has immense talent. It’s a real honor to have him here.” Trump gave Michael a private tour of the immense complex, where he saw the hotel’s most luxurious suites and the enormous gaming rooms. He stayed in the Alexander the Great suite.

Le lendemain de cet évènement Michael apprend la disparition de son jeune ami Ryan White, qui souffrait du sida. Il quitte immédiatement Atlantic City pour se rendre auprès de sa famille, accompagné de Donald Trump.

The day after this event, Michael learned of the death of his young friend Ryan White, who suffered from AIDS. He immediately left Atlantic City to be with his family, accompanied by Donald Trump.

Le 4 juin 1992, Michael reçoit une récompense, l’Operation One To One Award, reconnaissant ses efforts en faveur de la jeunesse. Donald Trump et l’actrice Marla Maples, qu’il épousera un an plus tard, assistent à cette soirée. Lisa Marie Presley est présente également.

On June 4, 1992, Michael received the Operation One To One Award, recognizing his efforts on behalf of young people. Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, whom he would marry a year later, attended the event. Lisa Marie Presley was also present.

En 2015, Marla Maples a publié sur twitter une photo de la fille du couple, Tiffany, avec Michael qui date de 1994.

In 2015, Marla Maples posted on Twitter a photo of the couple’s daughter, Tiffany, with Michael, which dated back to 1994.

Mar-A-Lago

En 1993 et 1994, Michael séjourne à quelques reprises dans la propriété de Donald Trump à Palm Beach (Floride), Mar-a-Lago, en compagnie de celle qui deviendra son épouse, Lisa Marie Presley. Le couple aurait d’ailleurs passé leur lune de miel au sein de ce palace luxueux.

In 1993 and 1994, Michael Jackson stayed several times at Donald Trump’s property in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, with his future wife, Lisa Marie Presley. The couple reportedly even spent their honeymoon at this luxurious estate.

Entre 1924 et 1927, Marjorie Merriweather Post et son mari d’alors, Edward Francis Hutton, font bâtir Mar-A-Lago, le long de l’océan. Elle est l’héritière de General Foods et une des femmes les riches du pays et il est le co-fondateur de E. F. Hutton & Co. Ils voient en cette propriété de plus de 69 000 mètres carrés (10 000 mètres carrés et 126 pièces rien que pour la maison) la future résidence d’hiver des présidents américains et un lieu de retraite pour des dignitaires étrangers en visite.

Between 1924 and 1927, Marjorie Merriweather Post and her then-husband, Edward Francis Hutton, built Mar-a-Lago along the ocean. She was the heiress to General Foods and one of the wealthiest women in the country, and he was the co-founder of E. F. Hutton & Co. They envisioned this property, spanning over 69,000 square meters (10,000 square meters and 126 rooms for the house alone), as the future winter residence of American presidents and a retreat for visiting foreign dignitaries.

A sa mort en 1973, Marjorie Merriweather Post lègue donc son bien au gouvernement américain qui préfère le restituer à la famille au bout de quelques années. En 1980, cependant, la propriété est déclarée Monument Historique National.

Upon her death in 1973, Marjorie Merriweather Post bequeathed the property to the American government, which chose to return it to the family a few years later. In 1980, however, the property was declared a National Historic Landmark.

En 1985, Donald Trump rachète pour 10 millions de dollars Mar-A-Lago, rénove et agrandit la propriété qui est devenue, depuis 1995, le Mar-A-Lago Club, un des clubs privés les plus luxueux au monde.

In 1985, Donald Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago for $10 million, renovated and expanded the property, which has since become, in 1995, the Mar-a-Lago Club, one of the most luxurious private clubs in the world.

Dans son livre de 1997, TRUMP : The Art of The Comeback, le milliardaire évoque le passage de Michael et Lisa Marie à Mar-A-Lago :

In his 1997 book, TRUMP: The Art of The Comeback, the billionaire recounts Michael and Lisa Marie’s visit to Mar-A-Lago:

“Parfois Michael était à l’aise avec moi. Je lui demandais comment il allait et on se mettait à parler de sa vie, jusqu’à sa vie intime. J’ai été quelque peu surpris quand Michael m’a dit qu’il avait une petite amie. Je l’ai félicité et je lui ai demandé “C’est qui ?”. Il était très timide et a baissé le regard sur sa serviette (la scène se passe dans un restaurant new yorkais) puis a mis la serviette sur son visage et a dit : “Trump, Trump, je n’ai pas envie de parler de ça, ça me gêne”.

J’ai insisté. “Allez Michael, dis moi qui est ta nouvelle petite amie”. Quand il m’a finalement regardé, il a dit qu’elle s’appelait Lisa Marie. Ce fut la fin de la conversation et on a abordé un autre sujet.

“Sometimes Michael was comfortable around me. I would ask him how he was doing, and we would start talking about his life, even his private life. I was a little surprised when Michael told me he had a girlfriend. I congratulated him and asked, ‘Who is she?’ He was very shy and looked down at his napkin (the scene takes place in a New York restaurant), then he put the napkin over his face and said, ‘Trump, Trump, I don’t want to talk about this, it embarrasses me.’ I pressed him. ‘Come on, Michael, tell me who your new girlfriend is.’ When he finally looked at me, he said her name was Lisa Marie. That was the end of that conversation, and we moved on to another topic.”

Quelques semaines plus tard, j’ai reçu un appel de Michael qui voulait savoir s’il pouvait descendre à Mar-A-Lago avec moi. J’ai dit bien sur, et nous avons pris mon avion ensemble. Quelques personnes étaient avec Michael. On a beaucoup parlé. Au moment de l’atterrissage, il m’a demandé s’il était possible que sa petite amie passe lui dire bonjour et séjourne avec lui à Mar-A-Lago. Je lui ai dit absolument et que j’étais impatient de la rencontrer. Je lui ai demandé si c’était la même fille, Lisa Marie. Il m’a dit oui et qu’elle arriverait après nous, vers vingt heures.

A few weeks later, I received a call from Michael who wanted to know if he could fly down to Mar-A-Lago with me. I said of course, and we took my plane together. A few other people were with Michael. We talked a lot. As we were landing, he asked me if it would be possible for his girlfriend to come say hello and stay with him at Mar-A-Lago. I told him absolutely and that I was looking forward to meeting her. I asked him if it was the same girl, Lisa Marie. He said yes and that she would arrive after us, around eight o’clock.

Quand la sonnette a retentit, le majordome a ouvert et une belle fille est entrée. Je ne pense pas que les gens se rendent compte à quel point Lisa Marie est jolie. Elle a pris le meilleur d’Elvis et de Priscilla et je ne pense pas qu’on lui ai jamais reconnu cette incroyable lueur dans son visage. Michael est descendu en courant dans le salon, l’a serrée dans ses bras et l’a emmenée voir l’océan. Lorsqu’ils sont revenus, ils se tenaient par la main et semblaient très amoureux (…)

When the doorbell rang, the butler opened the door and a beautiful girl walked in. I don’t think people realize how pretty Lisa Marie is. She inherited the best of both Elvis and Priscilla, and I don’t think she’s ever been given enough credit for that incredible radiance in her face. Michael ran downstairs to the living room, hugged her, and took her to see the ocean. When they came back, they were holding hands and seemed very much in love...

Durant le week end, on a très peu vu Michael et Lisa Marie, ils sont restés dans leur tour (Michael et Lisa Marie passaient beaucoup de temps dans une partie de la propriété appelée The Grand Tower où, le soir ils admiraient les étoiles). Mais ils ont fait l’erreur, le samedi après-midi, de sortir de Mar-A-lago et d’aller faire du shopping, déguisés, sur Worth Avenue. Les paparazzi les ont repérés et ça a été le début de l’enfer. Ils ont été reconduits en limousine jusqu’à la propriété avec les paparazzi à leur poursuite. Le reste du week end a été complètement fou. Des centaines de caméras stationnaient autour de Mar-A-Lago pendant que Michael et Lisa Marie était dans leur tour, leur nid d’amour. Les médias ne les embêtaient pas, ils ne m’embêtaient pas non plus, mais c’était de la folie.

During the weekend, we saw very little of Michael and Lisa Marie; they stayed in their tower (Michael and Lisa Marie spent a lot of time in a part of the property called The Grand Tower where, in the evenings, they would admire the stars). But they made the mistake, on Saturday afternoon, of leaving Mar-a-Lago and going shopping, in disguise, on Worth Avenue. The paparazzi spotted them, and that’s when all hell broke loose. They were driven back to the property in a limousine with the paparazzi in hot pursuit. The rest of the weekend was completely crazy. Hundreds of cameras were stationed around Mar-a-Lago while Michael and Lisa Marie were in their tower, their love nest. The media didn’t bother them, and they didn’t bother me either, but it was pure madness.

Les gens me demandent souvent si leur relation était simulée et je leur dit Non. J’étais là et la magie de Mar-A-Lago a fonctionné, parce que lorsqu’ils sont partis, ce n’était plus pareil. Je peux vous dire que, au cours de cette période, ces deux-là étaient vraiment très amoureux l’un de l’autre.”

People often ask me if their relationship was fake, and I tell them no. I was there, and the magic of Mar-a-Lago worked, because when they left, things weren’t the same anymore. I can tell you that, during that time, those two were truly very much in love with each other.

Michael avec les enfants de Donald Trump à Mar-A-Lago, Ivanka et Eric, en 1994. Ivanka est aujourd’hui la vice-présidente exécutive du développement et des acquisitions de la Trump Organization et investie dans la campagne électorale de son père.

Michael with Donald Trump’s children at Mar-A-Lago, Ivanka and Eric, in 1994. Ivanka is now the executive vice president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization and involved in her father’s election campaign.

Après leur mariage en République Dominicaine, le 26 mai 1994, Michael et Lisa Marie passent leur lune de miel dans la propriété de Trump. Ils y séjournent une semaine au cours de laquelle Vaclav Juza, le chef cuisinier de Trump a cuisiné pour la star.

After their wedding in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 1994, Michael and Lisa Marie spent their honeymoon at Trump’s property. They stayed there for a week, during which time Vaclav Juza, Trump’s personal chef, cooked for the star.

Michael et Vaclav Juza, dans le grand hall de Mar-A-Lago en 1994

Michael and Vaclav Juza in the grand hall of Mar-A-Lago in 1994.

“Je suis né à Prague en 1961. J’ai émigré aux Etats-Unis et j’ai rencontré Mme Trump à New York qui m’a plus tard offert de travailler pour elle et son mari. Je faisais partie de la famille de Donald et Ivana Trump et j’étais à Mar-A-Lago quand Michael Jackson et Lisa Marie Presley sont venus passer leur lune de miel. Michael Jackson était un ami proche de Mr Trump et ce n’est pas surprenant qu’il soit venu chez lui.

“I was born in Prague in 1961. I emigrated to the United States and met Mrs. Trump in New York, who later offered me a job working for her and her husband. I was part of Donald and Ivana Trump’s household and was at Mar-A-Lago when Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley came to spend their honeymoon there. Michael Jackson was a close friend of Mr. Trump, so it’s not surprising that he came to his home.”

Michael Jackson n’avait pas d’exigence particulière, il ne faisait pas de manière. La seule chose à laquelle je devais faire attention c’est qu’il était allergique à l’ail. Mais il adorait le mouton.

Michael Jackson didn’t have any particular demands; he wasn’t fussy. The only thing I had to be careful about was that he was allergic to garlic. But he loved lamb.

C’était quelqu’un de très agréable, qui parlait avec tout le monde, que l’on soit du personnel ou pas. Il aimait plaisanter.”

He was a very pleasant person, who talked to everyone, whether they were staff or not. He liked to joke around.”

Michael avec le personnel de Mar-A-Lago en 1994

Michael with the staff at Mar-A-Lago in 1994

Egalement appelé Billy, le tchèque se souvient que “le plus grand honneur pour moi a été de rencontrer Michael en coulisses quand le HIStory Tour est passé à Prague en septembre 1996. Il se souvenait de moi et il m’a dit “merci d’être venu, Billy”.

Also known as Billy, the Czech man recalls that “the greatest honor for me was meeting Michael backstage when the HIStory Tour came to Prague in September 1996. He remembered me and said, ‘Thank you for coming, Billy.’”

La Trump Tower

The Trump Tower

Au cours des mois qui ont suivi, Michael reste en contact avec Donald Trump car il réside dans un des appartements de la Trump Tower à New York, où Lisa Marie viendra le voir régulièrement.

In the following months, Michael remained in contact with Donald Trump because he was living in one of the apartments in Trump Tower in New York, where Lisa Marie would come to visit him regularly.

Après son mariage avec la fille d’Elvis Presley, puis au cours des sessions d’enregistrement de l’album HIStory, en 1994, Michael occupe un appartement situé juste en dessous du penthouse de Donald Trump, qu’il loue 110 000 dollars par mois. Situé au 63ème étage du building, avec une vue à couper le souffle sur la ville et Central Park grâce à ses 28 baies vitrées et fenêtres, le luxueux appartement de près de 350 mètres carrés comporte quatre chambres, un grand salon et une bibliothèque, avec des sols en marbre et en granit noir.

After his marriage to Elvis Presley’s daughter, and during the recording sessions for the HIStory album in 1994, Michael Jackson occupied an apartment located just below Donald Trump’s penthouse, which he rented for $110,000 a month. Situated on the 63rd floor of the building, with breathtaking views of the city and Central Park thanks to its 28 bay windows and other windows, the luxurious apartment, spanning nearly 350 square meters, featured four bedrooms, a large living room, and a library, with marble and black granite floors.

C’est dans cet appartement que Michael et Lisa Marie se trouvaient notamment lors de l’annonce publique de leur mariage en août 1994. C’est aussi là que seront immortalisées les premières photos officielles du couple par Dick Zimmerman.

It was in this apartment that Michael and Lisa Marie were staying when their marriage was publicly announced in August 1994. It was also there that the couple’s first official photos were taken by Dick Zimmerman.

L’appartement assurait une certaine tranquillité au chanteur. Un ascenseur le menait directement des sous-sols à son étage, et il pouvait donc aller et venir discrètement. Une tranquillité assurée également par les valets à l’entrée de la tour qui, 20 ans plus tard, refusent d’évoquer quoique ce soit des célèbres résidents de la Trump Tower !

The apartment provided the singer with a certain degree of privacy. An elevator took him directly from the basement to his floor, allowing him to come and go discreetly. This privacy was further ensured by the valets at the entrance of the tower who, even 20 years later, refuse to say anything about the famous residents of Trump Tower!

Donald Trump a toujours déclaré que Michael Jackson était son ami. “C’était un homme extraordinaire mais par-dessus tout c’était le plus grand artiste que j’ai rencontré”. Le candidat républicain a d’ailleurs évoqué son amitié avec la star en février 2016, en tenant des propos dignes de l’homme politique qu’il est devenu. En pleine campagne électorale, il déclarait : “J’ai connu la vraie histoire de Michael Jackson. C’était un garçon qui avait un talent incroyable. Il a perdu énormément confiance en lui à cause de très mauvais chirurgiens esthétiques. Et croyez-le ou non, lorsque vous perdez confiance, vous pouvez aussi perdre votre talent “.

Donald Trump has always claimed that Michael Jackson was his friend. “He was an extraordinary man, but above all, he was the greatest entertainer I’ve ever met.” The Republican candidate even spoke about his friendship with the star in February 2016, making remarks typical of the politician he has become. During the election campaign, he declared: “I knew the real story of Michael Jackson. He was a boy with incredible talent. He lost a tremendous amount of self-confidence because of some very bad plastic surgeons. And believe it or not, when you lose confidence, you can also lose your talent.”

Ce à quoi, Jermaine Jackson , le frère de Michael, a immédiatement répondu sur twitter . “Les soi disants “amis” de Michael ne lui rendent pas hommage en colportant des préjugés sur le “manque” de confiance de Michael. Ce dingue de Trump ferait mieux de s’asseoir. La confiance de Michael a été affectée par la pression, l’injustice et des circonstances externes acerbes. Evoquer Michael de cette façon ne vous rend pas cool et ne vous permettra pas de gagner davantage de vote ! “

To this, Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother, immediately responded on Twitter: “Michael’s so-called ‘friends’ are not honoring him by spreading prejudices about Michael’s supposed lack of confidence. That crazy Trump should sit down. Michael’s confidence was affected by pressure, injustice, and harsh external circumstances. Talking about Michael this way doesn’t make you cool and won’t win you any more votes!”

Donald Trump et Hillary Clinton ont donc fait partie du cercle des proches de Michael Jackson. Ce dernier a toujours déclaré qu’il ne voulait pas faire de politique. Et pourtant, il a souvent été proche des présidents américains.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were therefore part of Michael Jackson’s inner circle. Jackson always stated that he didn’t want to get involved in politics. And yet, he was often close to American presidents.

Sa relation avec Donald Trump était certainement une relation amicale mais peut être aussi une relation de business men, l’un et l’autre étant de redoutables hommes d’affaires. Michael cherchait-il des conseils avisés auprès de Trump ?

His relationship with Donald Trump was certainly a friendly one, but perhaps also a business relationship, as both were formidable businessmen. Was Michael seeking expert advice from Trump?

Donald Trump sera peut être le prochain Président des Etats-Unis. Il est cependant un candidat très controversé et Michael Jackson n’aurait certainement pas apprécié les propos sexistes, misogynes et surtout racistes de l’homme politique qui fut soi-disant son ami.

Donald Trump may be the next President of the United States. However, he is a very controversial candidate, and Michael Jackson certainly would not have appreciated the sexist, misogynistic, and especially racist remarks of the politician who was supposedly his friend.

Quant à savoir pour qui le King of Pop aurait voté le 8 novembre 2016… ?

As for who the King of Pop would have voted for on November 8, 2016...?

Sources : MJLegend/dailymail.co.uk/forevermichael.forumeiros.com

Posté par Rachelmj à 17:21 - MJ L’homme - Commentaires [1] - Permalien [#]

Tags : Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Mar-A-Lago, Trump Tower, Vaclav Juza