C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
consuelo's avatar
consuelo
4h

How I pray that all the evil rich monsters will be exposed and punished.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles Wright
mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
4hEdited

LOL 80.000 subscribers, really....

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles Wright
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture