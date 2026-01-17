Mr. Cohen has a newsletter here on Substack called The Cohen Report, with over 80,000 subscribers. On January 14, 2026, Mr. Cohen published an interview of him by Joe Walsh.

Mr. Cohen began the interview by saying that he has been the subject of a large amount of false reporting originating from Christopher Steele’s “Dossier.” In order to be as fair and accurate as possible, I will quote Mr. Cohen’s own words extensively in this article. I encourage readers to listen to the complete interview for the complete context of his remarks. Any other opinions expressed here, other than Cohen’s own words, are my own.

The subject of the interview was whether or not “Katie Johnson” was the “Jane Doe” that Mr. Cohen referred to earlier with another reporter, Tara Palmeri. I don’t want to put words in anyone’s mouth here, or falsely attribute a statement, but to give the readers an idea of what Cohen is talking about here, it apparently has to do with Cohen hiring a private investigator to investigate someone who made a claim against Donald Trump. Palmeri assumed that Cohen was referring to “Katie Johnson.” If there are any details that Mr. Cohen wants to clarify, he can do so here in the comments section. I’ll give a short summary of the “Katie Johnson” lawsuit later in the article.

Here’s what Cohen had to say in the interview. Because I’m going a bit out of sequence, I’ll add timestamps.

20:45 Cohen: “This all started by Tara Palmeri by the way. It all started with Tara Palmeri when she asked me a question about the Jane Doe case that was dismissed. And I said to her the facts. I received this on my desk- told to handle it. I went ahead, called the lawyers, nothing made sense here in that. I questioned Trump. I went in to him, asked him if it was true or not. He said “I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about. None of this is true.” I said OK, fine, fine. I reached out. Something was very off and odd. And so I sent an investigator to try and figure out who this Jane Doe was. There’s something again just don’t walk. Lo and behold, the address was a vacant parking lot. So I reached out to the lawyer and he ultimately expressed to me that he never met the client. He never met the individuals. It was all done through FedEx. Through FedEx documents. And so he went ahead and dismissed the case, plain and simple. Now, that has nothing to do, by the way, with Katie Johnson. But Tara did not want, and I kept saying, Jane Doe, in my specific action, and Katie Johnson, are two completely different people, as stated by Lisa Bloom. And you all know who Lisa Bloom is. That’s the whole story.”

You can read Tara Palmeri’s side of the story here, although it’s behind a paywall.

Cohen said earlier in the interview that he had received a complaint from the mother of a minor regarding Donald Trump, and that they both used Jane Doe pseudonyms. According to Cohen, the lawyers “dismissed” the case because it “was not a legitimate case.” Cohen didn’t say if the lawyers had “dismissed” the case before or after he received the complaint.

15:00 Cohen: “I received a complaint which was in the name of a Jane Doe, a minor, by and through her mother, mother Jane Doe, and that matter was dismissed by the lawyers because Jane Doe was not a legitimate case, plain and simple. That’s what I know. So when people start talking about Katie Johnson. This Jane Doe and Katie Johnson are not the same people. That has already been acknowledged by Lisa Bloom, who is Katie Johnson’s lawyer. And with that I turn around and I say, the Katie Johnson case is being handled by Alan Gartan, general counsel for Trump. I don’t know about it.”

Aside: Alan Garten’s bio on Biography Tribune states that he is Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, joined The Trump Organization in 2006, and became The Trump Organization's Chief Legal Officer in January 2017. There are questions that need to be asked of both Cohen and Garten regarding alleged settlements by Trump regarding minors, allegedly documented in Trump’s tax returns. I’ll get to that. The picture below is from Alan Garten’s bio page.

Here’s something that I found to be very interesting. Mr. Cohen said that he offered to provide the government with evidence regarding Donald Trump in order to get out of jail early under “Rule 35,” but he wouldn’t provide the government with enough details for them to give him a deal.

16:15 Walsh: “Lev (Parnas) said, Michael explain the letter. Explain the Rule 35. Explain the letter. Explain the letter man.” Cohen: “So Rule 35 is a motion that you put in, in order to be released from incarceration, or a reduction in sentence, which the judge gave me the option to do in his decision. Assuming that you’re able to provide relevant information to a case that is important to them. OK? Walsh: So why did your lawyers submit that letter saying, in essence, Michael knows a lot of stuff here on Trump… Cohen: “No no no no, that’s not what the letter says. What the letter says is that there’s information that he can give. The information is exactly what I’m telling you about, which is the Jane Doe case. That’s what it is about. I wanted the Rule 35. I wanted to come home to my family. I didn’t feel that it was justified that I should be there in the first place, plain and simple. And so that’s why I refused to give them the names… well give us more information. Uh uh. No. No. Rule 35 first. Walsh: “That was the information that you said you could provide on Jane Doe?” Cohen: “Correct.”

Court documents do show that Mr. Cohen filed Motions to Reduce Sentence in 2019 and 2023. It is unclear if these are the same motions.

Text below is from Case 1:18-cr-00602-JMF Document 108 Filed 03/20/24.

First, in December 2019, Cohen moved for a reduction of his term of imprisonment pursuant to Rule 35(b) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. See ECF No. 51. Judge Pauley denied that motion in March 2020.

Document 51, or Electronic Court Filing (ECF) 51, Cohen’s 2019 Motion to Reduce Sentence, is available on PACER. I don’t see any text where Mr. Cohen offered to provide additional evidence regarding Trump to the government. Instead ECF 51 seems to appeal to Mr. Cohen’s previous cooperation with the government:

Ordering a hearing to explore, evaluate, and quantify the cooperation which Defendant MICHAEL COHEN provided to the United States government,

Continuing with Case 1:18-cr-00602-JMF Document 108, Mr. Cohen again filed a Motion to Reduce Sentence in 2023.

Undeterred, Cohen — through his counsel of record, David M. Schwartz — filed yet another motion seeking early termination of supervised release on November 29, 2023. See ECF No. 88 (“Def.’s Motion”).

Mr. Cohen’s motion in Document 88, or ECF 88, was unavailable in PACER when I looked for it however. A docket from Court Listener shows that there was a “Main Document” “Letter Motion” filed in November 29, 2023, along with attachments. https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/7709756/united-states-v-cohen/

You can find Document 88 in PACER.

When you click on Document 88 however, all you see are the exhibits, not the “Main Document” / “Letter Motion” that Court Listener somehow had access to at one point. Maybe there’s an explanation for this other than censorship. If so, I’d like to hear it.

As promised, a short summary of the Katie Johnson lawsuit is below. It’s difficult to believe that “Katie Johnson” and “Jane Doe” referred to by Mr. Cohen were two completely unrelated cases. I suppose it’s plausible. Jane Doe pseudonyms are used in countless numbers of cases.

It is important to note however that the “Katie Johnson” pseudonym in California was changed to “Jane Doe” in New York. It’s also important to note that Mr. Cohen’s assertion that “Katie Johnson” and “Jane Doe” were two completely different people was based on what Lisa Bloom said, according to Mr. Cohen.

Further complicating matters is the fact that in the Katie Johnson/Jane Doe lawsuits in California and New York, another minor, a 12 year-old, was also described as a victim of Trump and Epstein in Tiffany Doe’s Declaration in Support in the filing in New York. It is unclear if the 12 year-old minor ever attempted to file a lawsuit, or if the 12 year-old minor was the “Jane Doe” that Mr. Cohen referred to when he said her case was “dismissed” by her lawyers. In any case, Mr. Cohen has only said who she wasn’t, not who she was.

SUMMARY OF KATIE JOHNSON and JANE DOE LAWSUIT

Case 5:16-cv-00797-DMG-KS was filed in the US District Court of Central California against Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein on April 26, 2016. Plaintiff claimed to be a resident of California and used the pseudonym “Katie Johnson.” Plaintiff, then a 13 year-old minor, claimed to have been tied to a bed and forcibly raped by Donald Trump in New York in 1994, among other sexual assault allegations against Trump and Epstein in 1994. The lawsuit attested that “Tiffany Doe,” a former employee of Jeffrey Epstein, also using a pseudonym, would testify in support of Katie Johnson. The lawsuit was dismissed on a technicality. The California District Court said that the Plaintiff failed to state a claim, although the Plaintiff clearly sued for $100,000,000 for violating her Civil Rights. Case 1:16-cv-04642-RA, apparently the same case, was filed in the Southern District of New York on June 20, 2016. This time the Plaintiff used the pseudonym “Jane Doe” instead of Katie Johnson. Jane Doe also claimed to be a resident of California and claimed to have been raped by Donald Trump in New York in 1994. A “Declaration in Support” of Jane Doe’s claims from “Tiffany Doe,” claiming to be a former employee of Jeffrey Epstein, was included in the SDNY lawsuit. In addition to providing information in support of Plaintiff Jane Doe, Tiffany Doe describe a sexual assault of 12 year-old “Maria,” who was not listed as a party in the lawsuit. On November 2, 2016, Jane Doe’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, canceled a scheduled press conference on Jane Doe’s lawsuit, after earlier announcing that Jane Doe would “break her silence” and “speak out about her allegations.” Bloom said: “‘I have bad news. Jane Doe has received numerous threats today as have all the Trump accusers that I have represented. She is living in fear. She has decided that she is too afraid to show her face. She has been here all day ready to do it but unfortunately she is in terrible fear so we are going to have to reschedule.” On November 4, 2016, attorneys Thomas Francis Meagher and J. Cheney Mason, also representing Jane Doe, filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal of Jane Doe’s lawsuit against Trump and Epstein.

Journalist Wayne Madsen, a former intelligence analyst for the Navy and NSA, has questioned whether Katie Johnson/Jane Doe received a settlement, along with multiple other minors.

January 14-15, 2019 -- Why is Trump so afraid of Cohen’s testimony? Wayne Madsen Report

While Cohen will avoid certain subjects still under investigation by Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller, he may provide some insight into the types of embarrassing things he “fixed” for Trump, before they ended up in scandalous court trials. This may include Cohen assisting Trump in paying off victims of Trump’s sexual assaults over the years. In addition to Stephanie Clifford, aka porn actress “Stormy Daniels,” and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, Cohen reportedly helped settle a number of rape cases involving Trump. WMR received a list from a reputable Republican source of these settlement claims, all of which involve male and female minors: Michael Parker , 10-years old, oral rape, Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL, 1992. Trump paid his parents a $3 million settlement.

Kelly Feuer , 12-years old, $1 million settlement paid in 1989, allegations of forced intercourse, Trump Tower, NY, NY.

Charles Bacon , 11-years old, $3 million, allegations of oral and anal intercourse, 1994, Trump Tower, NY, NY.

Rebecca Conway , 13-years old, intercourse and oral sex. Trump Vineyard Estates, Charlottesville, VA, 2012, $5 million settlement.

Maria Olivera , 12-years old. Her family was paid $16 million to settle allegations of forcible intercourse occurring in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL, 1993.

Kevin Noll, 11-years old, anal rape, Trump Towers, NY, NY. 1998. Settlement details unknown. In addition, there are two other cases in which there are no records of Trump’s offering to settle the cases, but there is evidence of threats being made by the Trump Organization against the alleged sexual assault victims: Katie Johnson [protective pseudonym], 13-years old, rape, occurred at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion (9 East 71st Street), NY, NY, 1994.

Maria P. [protective pseudonym], 12-years old, rape, occurred at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion (9 East 71st St.), NY, NY, 1994. WMR’s GOP source indicated that Trump has refused to release his tax returns because they will reveal the many out-of-court settlements he has paid to silence his assault victims and their families. The list of Trump’s child victims came with an interesting reference point that was apparently part of the documentation in the settlement cases. Trump was designated with a psychiatric disorder referenced in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM–5). The referenced disorder is “Pedophilic Disorder (F65.4).”

Madsen’s claims of settlements by Trump that were “fact checked” by numerous media outlets, including Snopes in 2020 and Lead Stories in 2021. They say there is “no evidence” to support Madsen’s claims.

Aleksandra Wrona of Snopes wrote about Madsen’s claims again recently on January 13, 2026:

“If any of these were real lawsuits in U.S. courts, there would be some record of them, such as a case docket, court filings, media reports, or later mentions in books or legal databases — even if the specific terms of any settlement were kept confidential. However, no public records, credible news reports or court documents corroborate the existence of any of the six alleged child victims or the multimillion-dollar settlements listed.”

I have also searched for evidence of lawsuit settlements such as these in PACER and did not find any. Given the extent to which the DOJ has gone to intentionally and willfully violate the Epstein Files Transparency Act with illegal withholdings and illegal redactions, I question whether PACER or other government databases of court documents can be considered to be a definitive source of information.

There’s a whole lot of smoke here. Lisa Bloom said she represented multiple accusers who generally received death threats. Mr. Cohen said the Katie Johnson case was handled by Alan Gartan of Trump Organization. Wayne Madsen says that he was told that there are settlements of minors in Trump’s tax returns, and Mr. Madsen was very detailed. High-powered lawyers dropped the Katie Johnson lawsuit and never have stated or denied that there was a settlement. Cohen said he offered the government information on Jane Doe and Trump, but the government wouldn’t bite. Pam Bondi is dragging her feet on releasing the Epstein Files as much as possible without being Impeached.

Tell me again how a little PACER search would tell us everything I need to know, Snopes.

I’m no legal expert, but I dare to say that there’s no way in hell that at least 3 lawyers in the “Katie Johnson” lawsuit would drop it after they ran up some precious high-dollar time unless they got paid for it. And what were the victim’s real options for Lisa Bloom’s clients? The extent to which Bloom’s clients were under duress, fearing death, in these settlements should be investigated. Cohen’s already been under the microscope, and while I think there’s still plenty more he could and should tell, it’s time that other lawyers are placed under the microscope as well.

Charles Wright