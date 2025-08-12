The Epstein Hearings in Congress offer a long-overdue opportunity to examine the secret world of conspiracy between the Department of Justice and Organized Crime.

By far the most important figure the Oversight Committee will question in the conspiracy is Robert Mueller, Director of the FBI from September 4, 2001 through September 4, 2013.

At the request of Palm Beach Florida’s police chief Michael Reiter, the FBI initiated an investigation of Jeffrey Epstein in 2006 that spanned Florida, New York, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. In exchange for information provided by Epstein to the FBI, the FBI colluded with the Department of Justice to not prosecute Epstein and allow Florida to prosecute him for misdemeanors.

The non-prosecution agreement not only covered Epstein, but also 4 named co-conspirators, and any other possible co-conspirators. In an appeal of her conviction for child sex trafficking, now before the Supreme Court, Ghislaine Maxwell claims that she is covered under the agreement despite not being specifically named.

The fact that there was a quid pro quo agreement between the DOJ and Epstein was not disclosed until the FBI released files on Epstein in 2019. Although the non-prosecution agreement was finalized in September 2007, the FBI was still pursuing an assets forfeiture case against Epstein for child prostitution afterwards. On September 11, 2008, the forfeiture case was also closed. The case agent reported “Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon.”

What information could Jeffrey Epstein have possible provided to the FBI that was so important that it could be used to shield an entire child sex trafficking network?

Plea bargains are a useful tool of the Department of Justice. Mueller’s greatest claim to fame was a successful prosecution of mob boss John Gotti- the “Teflon Don” who had been acquitted by three previous juries. In 1991, as U.S. Assistant Attorney General in charge of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, Mueller cut a deal with “Sammy the Bull” Salvatore Gravano to testify against Gotti, and this time the charges stuck.

That didn’t happen with Epstein.

Whatever information Epstein provided to the FBI was never used in Court. Epstein never testified against anyone. He just got a “Sweetheart Deal” and that was it.

It’s likely that the evidence Epstein provided was branded with “National Security” by the Department of Justice. National Security, if you haven’t figured it out yet, means any crimes involving the CIA. According to interpretations of the Judicial Branch, the CIA is exempt from all laws in the United States under the National Security Act of 1947.

Referencing PHILLIPPI v. CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY, United States Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit, November 16, 1976:

Media speculation on the nature of Epstein’s information provided to the FBI centers around a Ponzi scheme at Towers Financial, for which Steven Hoffenberg was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1997. Epstein could have been prosecuted for this as well.

While it may turn out to be true that Epstein provided information to the FBI on Towers Financial, Epstein would have also been able to provide information on Insider Trading at Bear Stearns before 9/11 and subsequent money laundering through Deutsche Bank, based on my research.

And certainly of course, Epstein could have also provided information on child sex trafficking through the CIA, a terribly embarrassing fact for the United States, well-documented in Cathy O’Brien’s book Trance Formation of America, who witnessed how the CIA created child porn videos at NASA, military facilities, and underground areas of Bohemian Grove. Cathy was saved by individuals in the CIA from ritual execution at Bohemian Grove. Executions were standard practice at the CIA with their victims once their usefulness expired and before their will to complain became stronger in adulthood.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that there were “tens of thousands” of videos of “child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein,” but that they were “never going to see the light of day.” Bondi has stated no plans to deal with the evidence other than to hide it. Bondi doesn’t even plan to tell the public how many of the victims in the videos are alive, dead, unaccounted for, or if the videos could be used to provide information on cold case files or missing children. Why not? She’s a woman who appears to sincerely want to reform the DOJ and bring law enforcement back to a respectable level, but when presented with the evidence she asked for, just threw up her hands to it all.

Similarly when Robert Mueller was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California in 1999, he negotiated a lenient plea deal for David Asimov, who had a massive child porn distribution operation with 14 video copy machines, also distributed on the internet. Mueller was appointed interim US Attorney for the Northern District of California in August 1998, after the abrupt resignation of Michael Yamaguchi. Asimov was arrested in March 1998. The government only presented a very small portion of seized evidence to the Grand Jury, dropped some of the charges against Asimov, and agreed not to pursue assets forfeiture. Asimov received a 6-month house arrest. The government did not pursue any criminal investigations of the information contained in the videos. He just got a “Sweetheart Deal” and that was it.

And there’s something very wrong with this picture, as was his NPA with Epstein in 2007. Bondi was quick to agree with Sean Hannity that the “Epstein Files” could be redacted for National Security. Alex Acosta in Florida was told that Epstein belonged to intelligence, and to back off. They’re protecting those who create these videos and traffic the victims, and it very likely involves the CIA. And in my opinion, some in the CIA have had quite enough of it all, as they did when they rescued Cathy O’Brien to write a tell-all book exposing how the CIA created and used child sex slaves, and when they arranged for Alex Jones to videotape and expose the rituals at Bohemian Grove, or those videos that Bondi doesn’t want to investigate never would have reached her desk. Epstein is Mossad in my book, and would certainly have collected information that could be used to blackmail the CIA and the United States. The power of blackmail material vanishes once it is publicly exposed. As painful and embarrassing as that may be, it needs to happen for the National Security and future of the United States.

Whatever the information was in the first investigation, and whatever the rationale to not prosecute Epstein, things have gone way too far at the DOJ with their deals with criminals and acquiescence to the National Security Act. Congress must demand to receive, not request, all of the information that Epstein provided to the FBI and that he otherwise possessed, and take any means necessary to achieve that goal. The true power of Federal Government lies in Congress and the States. Congress can rewrite the Constitution to dissolve the Executive Branch completely if they choose to do so. I struggle to understand why we need the Department of Justice at all when they have conspired to protect the likes of child sex traffickers, the Israeli terrorists involved in 9/11, and the private medical establishment and government agency employees that killed millions during the Plandemic. The National Security of the United States rests not in shielding the government from embarrassment, but in removing criminals from within our government, and providing Justice for All. After reviewing all of the available evidence, Congress may find it necessary to rewrite the National Security Act and limit the DOJ’s power to give non-prosecution agreements, at a minimum.

Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on September 2, 2025. While notoriously terse, hopefully Mueller will avail himself of the opportunity to speak freely about the problems facing the United States. Any language using “classified information” and “National Security” to avoid answering questions will ring hollow for his legacy, given that they are the means and methods by which the Department of Justice shields criminals from prosecution and the government from embarrassment, no matter how dire the circumstances.

Charles Wright