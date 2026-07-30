If you ask Republican Senators about COVID, they’ll tell you Anthony Fauci’s gain-of-function research flew around the world killing millions and he is to blame for funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They’ll also tell you how many people were killed by the vaccines and the “unbelievably cruel” nature of the hospital protocols.

That just doesn’t add up. You can make a billion logical inferences from an initial false premise. The logical inferences are the rabbit holes that everyone crawls around in. No one looks at the false premise, that all China had to do was upload a sequence to GenBank without any government agencies ever verifying it. That’s all it took. The infrastructure was already in place once the sequence was declared a “novel” virus, triggering lockdowns, Emergency Use Authorizations of deadly substances, and legal protections for those who killed on a staggering scale.

George Orwell coined a term called “doublethink.” Psychiatrists today call it cognitive dissonance. The CIA called it Trauma-based Mind Control, where the brain processes information differently in a state of severe trauma, and is much more likely to accept false information as reality. See “Transformation of America” by Cathy O’Brien for a detailed, firsthand perspective. Ancient cultures used to perform human sacrifices while dressed as “aliens.” The CIA recreated all these ancient rituals. They didn’t work on Fiona Barnett, one of the few MK Ultra victims who survived to be a whistleblower.

A dumb virus too. Americans are just not that skilled at decoding disinformation, especially under severe trauma. So let’s review a little bit about psychological operations. According to Vera Sharav:

The phrase “psychological warfare” is reported to have first entered English in 1941 as a translated mutation of the Nazi term Weltanschauungskrieg, (meaning world view warfare). It was first embraced by William “Wild Bill” Donovan, a prominent Wall Street lawyer whom President Franklin Roosevelt appointed as Director of the new U.S. intelligence agency, the Office of Strategic Services (OSS, forerunner of the CIA) who saw “psychological warfare” as a tool for “engineering of consent.”

All major intelligence operations begin with detail planning on how to deceive the masses. From a Thesis of James Monroe, which I’ve lost track of over the years:

After a slow start, the U.S. Army became adept at using deception and by 1947 Chief of Staff of the Army, General Eisenhower [in a 1947 memo to the Lauris Norstad, Director, Plans and Operations Division] stated: ...no major operations should be undertaken without planning and executing appropriate deception measures. As time goes on... there is a danger that these two means [psychological warfare and cover and deception] may in the future not be considered adequately in our planning. I consider it essential that the War Department should continue to take those steps that are necessary to keep alive the arts of... cover and deception and that there should continue in being a nucleus of personnel capable in handling these arts in case an emergency arises. I desire therefore that the Director of Plans and Operations maintain the potential effectiveness of these arts in order that their benefits may become immediately available, as and when desired, in furtherance of national security.

LINK: The Psychological Strategy Board (PSB) was a committee of the United States executive formed to coordinate and plan for psychological operations. It was formed on April 4, 1951, during the Truman administration. The board was composed of the Under Secretary of State, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and the Director of Central Intelligence, or their designated representatives.[1]

LINK: PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE Lecture delivered at the Naval War College on 4 November 1952 by Captain Charles H. Smith, U. S. N. This is the first time in our history that we are consciously and systematically developing in peace a readiness to conduct sustained psychological warfare operations during war. Further, these joint plans have a firm basis in national directives which provide that civilian and military effort will be coordinated.

Therefore, military strategy must not only deal with overcoming the physical ability of the enemy to resist, it must also deal with the minds - to destroy morale- of whole populations in order that military victory is made with the least cost to us in men, money and materials. Further, there has been a growing capability in the form of techniques and methods available to influence minds on a planned basis. Additionally, there seems to be an ever-growing realization that force alone is insufficient to change the minds of man. Thus, if you have overcome the will of the enemy to resist to the point that he considers further resistance to be useless, (I read these comments on my newsletter often) you have won a military victory but may have lost the national victory if you have not also made him believe that further resistance is needless - that is, he now supports, or at least will not resist, your national objectives… (ah yes, the government’s investigations of the government).

By the early 1980s, CIA Director William Casey allegedly summarized the US mass media disinformation and deception program as “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

From a Thesis of Colonel Alfred H. Paddock, Jr, US Army War College, 1983.

Some of you may be wondering about the relevance of a paper on military psychological operations for a conference devoted to psychological strategies at the level of national and international behavior. The papers presented by Paul Smith, John Lenczowski, and others should have made you well aware of the Soviet threat in this regard. Steve Possony laid out very well for us the all-pervasive nature of the psychological dimension in his paper titled “The PSYOP Totality.” No matter which descriptive tool we use for this dimension, the planned use of communications to influence attitudes or behavior, if properly used, precede, accompany, and follow all applications of force. Put another way, psychological operations is the one weapons system which has an important role to play in peacetime, throughout the spectrum of conflict, and during the aftermath of conflict.

Lab Leak or Natural Spillover, take your pick.

The “narrative” is designed to appeal to those who trust the government and scientists, natural spillover. The “counter-narrative” is designed to appeal to the “conspiracy theorists” who do not trust the government. Both narratives are false and are preplanned before operations begin. You can believe anything you want, as long as it’s wrong.

Although something did happen in Wuhan, it was a preplanned event to make the public believe that a gain-of-function virus leaked from a lab and infected the world as the hospitals around the world were killing people and blaming it on the non-existent virus, setting up the great demand for a deadly, genetic-altering vaccine platform, which was the ultimate goal.

Everyone understands now that the mass media lied in unison, and continues to do so, but they don’t necessarily understand the tactics and psychology behind the disinformation. I hope this helps.