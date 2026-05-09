Shouldn’t we first establish whether “hantavirus” actually exists or not?

Can you isolate “hantavirus” from any human in the world and show it to be under an electron microscope?

If you can isolate it, can you sequence it?

If not, why not?

Can you tell me how the existing genetic sequence of “hantavirus” was generated in the first place?

Isn’t it a fact that the methods used to create virus sequences are fraudulent?

(Understanding the fundamental lie of sequence creation is the most important thing you’ll ever know about modern virology. Without understanding the fundamental lie, you will be forever lost in a world of disinformation.

Please watch Farewell to Virology Part 2 to understand the methods by which genetic sequences are generated. The assumption that genetic sequences generated by these methods actually represents a microorganism is the fundamental lie from which all other logical fallacies of modern media-generated Pandemics follow.

That said, I’m open to scientists and doctors proving their “viruses” they treat actually exist- a step #1 that they refuse to do, unless Dr. Bowden wants to take up the challenge).

Also, I’d still like to know your opinion on what exactly the benefit of Ivermectin was in hospitalized “COVID” patients.

From Twitter, February 27, 2023.

Dr. Mary Bowden: “I reconnected w/ (Beth Parlato) over the weekend…hero lawyer who represented Jason Jones and his wife. She and co-counsel Ralph Lorigo filed 189 cases for hospitalized patients trying to get ivermectin. 80 cases went to hearings/trial. They won about 40 and lost about 40. With the exception of Jason Jones, every single case lost the client died. Every case that was won, where the client got the ivermectin, the patient lived with exception of 2 (38/40.) The remaining 109 cases that didn’t go to a hearing, unfortunately the court system along with hospital attorneys delayed proceedings…all those clients died before we could get into court. There were also cases where they worked out the protocol with the hospital attorneys and the hospital agreed to give ivermectin and they didn’t need to file a case. Beth said they are horrible stats for an atty. The issue was the politics. She would look up judge and knew if the judge was a democrat they would lose and if a republican they would win. That’s how it ended up shaking out. It was divided on party lines. They never won a case with a Democrat judge, and only lost one case with a Republican judge Beth said “Ivermectin became the conspiracy drug for the right wing…that’s how it was portrayed in the media.””

Isn’t it a fact that Bacterial Pneumonia was created in a very high percentage of hospitalized “COVID” patients by the COVID protocols used to treat the “virus?”

Isn’t it also a fact that after hospitals created bacterial pneumonia in patients, that these patients were denied antibiotics including Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and other antibiotics, because antibiotics were not approved by the FDA for use to treat an alleged “novel virus,” for which no treatments had yet been approved?

Isn’t it a fact that the rapid recovery of hospitalized “COVID” patients who received Ivermectin was due to the antibiotic properties of Ivermectin?

Questions respectfully submitted,

Charles Wright