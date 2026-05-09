Questions for Dr. Mary Bowden about "Hantavirus" and Ivermectin.
Shouldn’t we first establish whether “hantavirus” actually exists or not?
Can you isolate “hantavirus” from any human in the world and show it to be under an electron microscope?
If you can isolate it, can you sequence it?
If not, why not?
Can you tell me how the existing genetic sequence of “hantavirus” was generated in the first place?
Isn’t it a fact that the methods used to create virus sequences are fraudulent?
(Understanding the fundamental lie of sequence creation is the most important thing you’ll ever know about modern virology. Without understanding the fundamental lie, you will be forever lost in a world of disinformation.
Please watch Farewell to Virology Part 2 to understand the methods by which genetic sequences are generated. The assumption that genetic sequences generated by these methods actually represents a microorganism is the fundamental lie from which all other logical fallacies of modern media-generated Pandemics follow.
That said, I’m open to scientists and doctors proving their “viruses” they treat actually exist- a step #1 that they refuse to do, unless Dr. Bowden wants to take up the challenge).
Also, I’d still like to know your opinion on what exactly the benefit of Ivermectin was in hospitalized “COVID” patients.
From Twitter, February 27, 2023.
Dr. Mary Bowden:
“I reconnected w/ (Beth Parlato) over the weekend…hero lawyer who represented Jason Jones and his wife. She and co-counsel Ralph Lorigo filed 189 cases for hospitalized patients trying to get ivermectin. 80 cases went to hearings/trial. They won about 40 and lost about 40.
With the exception of Jason Jones, every single case lost the client died. Every case that was won, where the client got the ivermectin, the patient lived with exception of 2 (38/40.)
The remaining 109 cases that didn’t go to a hearing, unfortunately the court system along with hospital attorneys delayed proceedings…all those clients died before we could get into court.
There were also cases where they worked out the protocol with the hospital attorneys and the hospital agreed to give ivermectin and they didn’t need to file a case.
Beth said they are horrible stats for an atty. The issue was the politics. She would look up judge and knew if the judge was a democrat they would lose and if a republican they would win.
That’s how it ended up shaking out. It was divided on party lines. They never won a case with a Democrat judge, and only lost one case with a Republican judge
Beth said “Ivermectin became the conspiracy drug for the right wing…that’s how it was portrayed in the media.””
Isn’t it a fact that Bacterial Pneumonia was created in a very high percentage of hospitalized “COVID” patients by the COVID protocols used to treat the “virus?”
Isn’t it also a fact that after hospitals created bacterial pneumonia in patients, that these patients were denied antibiotics including Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and other antibiotics, because antibiotics were not approved by the FDA for use to treat an alleged “novel virus,” for which no treatments had yet been approved?
Isn’t it a fact that the rapid recovery of hospitalized “COVID” patients who received Ivermectin was due to the antibiotic properties of Ivermectin?
Questions respectfully submitted,
Charles Wright
That Mary and others who are "on the good side" haven't done basic forensic analysis 101 of the situation illustrates one aspect of how many who claim to be "in the know" are actually in the dark.
You catch The Hanta by being an elderly person on a cruise ship in tight quarters, regular drinking bouts of cheap booze, eating warmed over cruise ship buffet food and by being on a cruise ship with high powered equipment putting off constant emf, radio frequencies and microwave radiation with marine radars, routers and boosters everywhere and hundreds/thousands of cellphone, laptops, wireless TVs, and iPads everywhere...and then.
....disembarking and going to a known toxic "smoking" landfill (to get your picture of the White-bellied Seedsnipe) that has been poisoning the locals for years (from burning garbage and copper which burns throats and is known to cause severe lung distress) causing severe respiratory and skin issues where "yellow weather" alerts are issued regularly due to the strong winds that amplify the environmental hazard.
Ain't the smoke filled air that's laced with copper, mercury, lead etc. causing severe pulmonary problems it's Da' Hanta, that sneaky little virii that lives in rats dontcha' know.
I asked AI to explain to me the viruses do and don't exist debate. Even with AI, I was not convinced either way, so I asked ChatGPT to give me a short punchy paragraph that demonstrates that BOTH sides of the debate are right, but that their use of language is sloppy.
"The entire “viruses don’t exist” debate is largely a fight over sloppy language and mismatched definitions. Mainstream medicine uses the word virus functionally: a transmissible genetic agent that hijacks cells, replicates, mutates, and produces predictable biological effects. Sceptics often use the word more literally, expecting a fully independent, isolated, self-sustaining organism — and when viruses fail that test, they conclude they don’t exist at all. Both sides then talk past each other. Add in the fact that viral particles, exosomes, cellular debris, and stress responses can overlap visually and biologically, and the language gets even sloppier. The real question is not “do viruses exist?” but “what exactly do we mean by the word virus?” Once the definitions are cleaned up, much of the apparent contradiction disappears."
I often ask the "no virus" brigade what 'herpes' is, because it is called a virus and it is very clearly transmissible. So I asked ChatGPT to tell me what herpes is.
"Herpes actually demonstrates the problem with sloppy language perfectly. If you define a virus as a fully independent living organism, then herpes “doesn’t behave like one” because it cannot reproduce without hijacking human cells and can remain dormant for years inside nerve tissue. But if you define a virus functionally — as a transmissible genetic agent that enters cells, persists, reactivates, spreads, and produces predictable biological effects — then herpes clearly exists. The argument is often not about the observations themselves, but about what standard of “existence” people think a virus must meet.
I also asked about "sequencing" as that is so often used both for and against.
"What they sequence is genetic material — usually RNA or DNA — that is consistently associated with the infectious process.
In the case of a virus, they:
take material from infected tissue, blood, mucus, etc.
extract all genetic fragments present
identify recurring sequences that appear specifically during that disease process
assemble those sequences into a coherent genome pattern
So even the strongest virus sceptics generally do not deny that:
there is something there to sequence
The disagreement is over what that “something” actually represents:
a distinct transmissible viral entity
or fragments/exosomes/cellular stress products produced by damaged cells
Mainstream virology interprets the recurring genetic pattern as evidence of a virus.
Sceptics argue the interpretation may be overstated or circular."