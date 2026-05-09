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Allen's avatar
Allen
5d

That Mary and others who are "on the good side" haven't done basic forensic analysis 101 of the situation illustrates one aspect of how many who claim to be "in the know" are actually in the dark.

You catch The Hanta by being an elderly person on a cruise ship in tight quarters, regular drinking bouts of cheap booze, eating warmed over cruise ship buffet food and by being on a cruise ship with high powered equipment putting off constant emf, radio frequencies and microwave radiation with marine radars, routers and boosters everywhere and hundreds/thousands of cellphone, laptops, wireless TVs, and iPads everywhere...and then.

....disembarking and going to a known toxic "smoking" landfill (to get your picture of the White-bellied Seedsnipe) that has been poisoning the locals for years (from burning garbage and copper which burns throats and is known to cause severe lung distress) causing severe respiratory and skin issues where "yellow weather" alerts are issued regularly due to the strong winds that amplify the environmental hazard.

Ain't the smoke filled air that's laced with copper, mercury, lead etc. causing severe pulmonary problems it's Da' Hanta, that sneaky little virii that lives in rats dontcha' know.

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Christine's avatar
Christine
5dEdited

I asked AI to explain to me the viruses do and don't exist debate. Even with AI, I was not convinced either way, so I asked ChatGPT to give me a short punchy paragraph that demonstrates that BOTH sides of the debate are right, but that their use of language is sloppy.

"The entire “viruses don’t exist” debate is largely a fight over sloppy language and mismatched definitions. Mainstream medicine uses the word virus functionally: a transmissible genetic agent that hijacks cells, replicates, mutates, and produces predictable biological effects. Sceptics often use the word more literally, expecting a fully independent, isolated, self-sustaining organism — and when viruses fail that test, they conclude they don’t exist at all. Both sides then talk past each other. Add in the fact that viral particles, exosomes, cellular debris, and stress responses can overlap visually and biologically, and the language gets even sloppier. The real question is not “do viruses exist?” but “what exactly do we mean by the word virus?” Once the definitions are cleaned up, much of the apparent contradiction disappears."

I often ask the "no virus" brigade what 'herpes' is, because it is called a virus and it is very clearly transmissible. So I asked ChatGPT to tell me what herpes is.

"Herpes actually demonstrates the problem with sloppy language perfectly. If you define a virus as a fully independent living organism, then herpes “doesn’t behave like one” because it cannot reproduce without hijacking human cells and can remain dormant for years inside nerve tissue. But if you define a virus functionally — as a transmissible genetic agent that enters cells, persists, reactivates, spreads, and produces predictable biological effects — then herpes clearly exists. The argument is often not about the observations themselves, but about what standard of “existence” people think a virus must meet.

I also asked about "sequencing" as that is so often used both for and against.

"What they sequence is genetic material — usually RNA or DNA — that is consistently associated with the infectious process.

In the case of a virus, they:

take material from infected tissue, blood, mucus, etc.

extract all genetic fragments present

identify recurring sequences that appear specifically during that disease process

assemble those sequences into a coherent genome pattern

So even the strongest virus sceptics generally do not deny that:

there is something there to sequence

The disagreement is over what that “something” actually represents:

a distinct transmissible viral entity

or fragments/exosomes/cellular stress products produced by damaged cells

Mainstream virology interprets the recurring genetic pattern as evidence of a virus.

Sceptics argue the interpretation may be overstated or circular."

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