Rand Paul introduces legislation to end the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers, and related news
Senate Bill 3853, introduced February 11 by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is “A bill to amend the Public Health Service Act to end the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers, and for other purposes.”
As of February 15, text has not been received for S.3853.
Senator Paul’s bill follows a similar one by Thomas Massie, also of Kentucky. H.R. 4388, introduced his bill July 15, 2025, is titled ‘‘PREP Repeal Act.”
Massie’s bill in the House of Representatives has been co-sponsored by Paul Gosar, (Arizona), Warren Davidson (Ohio), and Glenn Grothman (Wisconsin), all Republicans.
Massie’s bill would repeal the following sections of the Public Health Service Act:
(1) Section 319F–3 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d–6d).
(2) Section 319F–4 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d–6e).
Section 319-F was used by Alex Azar, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, to declare an “emergency” on January 31, 2020, effectively suspending the Constitution of the United States.
Quoting the Federal Register:
On January 31, 2020, the former Secretary, Alex M. Azar II, declared a public health emergency (PHE) pursuant to section 319 of the PHS Act, 42 U.S.C. 247d, effective January 27, 2020, for the entire United States to aid in the response of the nation's health care community to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Azar was nominated by President Trump on November 13, 2017, and was confirmed by the Senate on January 24, 2018.
Secretary Azar was succeeded by Xavier Becerra, nominated by President-elect Biden in December 2020, and confirmed by the Senate on March 18, 2021.
Throughout the tenures of Azar and Becerra, Azar’s emergency powers declaration was extended numerous times. Again quoting the Federal Register:
Pursuant to section 319 of the PHS Act, the declaration was renewed effective April 26, 2020, July 25, 2020, October 23, 2020, January 21, 2021, April 21, 2021, July 20, 2021, October 15, 2021, January 14, 2022, April 12, 2022, July 15, 2022, October 13, 2022, January 11, 2023, and February 11, 2023. The PHE declared under section 319 of the PHS Act ended on May 11, 2023.
After the “emergency” ended on May 11, 2023, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert Kennedy, Jr to lead the DHHS on November 13, 2024. Mr. Kennedy had long been on record supporting ending the legal shields for vaccine manufacturers.
Becerra immediately took action to extend the legal shields for vaccine manufacturers on December 11, 2024, extending them all the way to December 31, 2029.
The Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F-3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029, and to republish the Declaration in full.
Robert Kennedy was confirmed by the Senate as Secretary of Health and Human Services on February 13, 2025. Fully one year later now, Kennedy has not ended the “COVID” emergency powers and shields.
Although the bills of Massie and Paul are most welcome, they fall short in one key area: statutes of limitations to sue vaccine manufacturers and medical providers have expired for the large majority of legal claims related to COVID protocols and vaccines.
I don’t know if there is a way to reset the statute of limitations for these claims at the Federal level, or if each state will need to do so individually, but the clock needs to be reset for claims after the legal immunities are revoked.
On a related note, John Beaudoin Sr. has made a legal analysis of dismissed claims that spiked in 2020- “habitual dismissals of meritorious cases.”
Beaudoin cited “Twiqbal.”
Having no other means to process the overwhelming workload event, meritorious cases were dismissed as the court system staff adapted to survive. 180,538 excess civil cases were filed in 2020. There is no plausible explanation for how the excess was handled except dismissals en masse. The habit of dismissal, which, according to attorneys polled over the past five (5) years, was already an issue in the U.S. District Court system since Twiqbal. The case citation rates of Twiqbal are significant factual evidence of habit formation effectuating dismissals of meritorious cases. Review of subsequent years shows that 2021, the year of Covid vaccine mandates, and 2023 also manifested significant increases in caseloads, thereby perpetuating and perhaps accelerating habitual doctrinal dismissals.
According to Wikipedia:
Twiqbal is a colloquial term in American law (civil procedure), referring to two separate US Supreme Court cases that heightened the pleading standard under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Together, these cases made it more difficult to sue in federal court by requiring that plaintiffs demonstrate that their claims are “plausible”, rather than simply describing the case in sufficient detail to put the defendant on notice.
The two cases are Bell Atlantic Corp. v. Twombly, 550 U.S. 544 (2007) and Ashcroft v. Iqbal, 556 U.S. 662 (2009), and “Twiqbal” is a portmanteau of Twombly and Iqbal. Because the two cases together have wrought a significant change in American civil procedure, the cases together, and the principle for which the cases stand, have both become commonly referred to as Twiqbal.[1][2][3]
It appears that a bill will be required to address this massive loophole in law.
Progress is slow, but it is being made. You can help by contacting and supporting the representatives listed herein, and by supporting John Beaudoin’s newsletter and mine.
If you have any additional news items that you would like to see reported, please note them in the comments section.
C’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you,
Charles Wright
In senate testimony it was revealed doctors can make up to a million a year fully vaccinating their patients, which leads directly to:
Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.
Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:
The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.
1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production
1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism
1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.
Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported. Much more here -> https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization <-
"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard.
None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.
I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit
But how come they're doing us in and no one understands what's happening? And where is the culture? Maybe it doesn't exist? The more I think about it, the more I realize that no one—no artist, no journalist, no historian, and especially none of the best psychoanalysts, assuming there are any—who in any case boast or boasted of unconscious perceptions—noticed anything, not the followers of Freud, nor the followers of Jung, nor the followers of Lacan, etc., etc. One of them even went so far as to say that the Covid vaccination was a rite of social initiation for young people. I'd like to have a graph similar to the one for autism, reporting mental illnesses per million inhabitants stratified by age group, comparing the rate of mental illness before and during vaccinations. Since all that's left to do now is rhetoric, it would be better if the graphs were separated by type of illness, e.g., schizophrenia, depression, paranoia, psychosis, hallucinations, etc. I think the increase here too would be widespread and similar to that of autism.
Obviously, the average citizen's spending on treatments and the income of psychotherapists have increased accordingly, but not only that, I believe also that of holistic or esoteric practitioners, not to mention the income of doctors and the increase in healthcare costs induced in the body's metabolism, including mental disorders.
Or the trend in membership of each religious denomination or sect, which I believe has undergone significant changes due to this increase in mental distress—another very interesting aspect to explore.
Unfortunately, as can be seen from the slowness of justice or the very slight alarm of very few representatives of the people, we can only study (in hindsight) this phenomenon while it is destroying us.
Invia commenti