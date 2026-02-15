C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5h

In senate testimony it was revealed doctors can make up to a million a year fully vaccinating their patients, which leads directly to: 

Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.

Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:

The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.

1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production

1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism

1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.

Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported. Much more here -> https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization <-

"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard.

None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.

I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit

Reply
Share
2 replies by Charles Wright and others
franco nocentini's avatar
franco nocentini
2h

But how come they're doing us in and no one understands what's happening? And where is the culture? Maybe it doesn't exist? The more I think about it, the more I realize that no one—no artist, no journalist, no historian, and especially none of the best psychoanalysts, assuming there are any—who in any case boast or boasted of unconscious perceptions—noticed anything, not the followers of Freud, nor the followers of Jung, nor the followers of Lacan, etc., etc. One of them even went so far as to say that the Covid vaccination was a rite of social initiation for young people. I'd like to have a graph similar to the one for autism, reporting mental illnesses per million inhabitants stratified by age group, comparing the rate of mental illness before and during vaccinations. Since all that's left to do now is rhetoric, it would be better if the graphs were separated by type of illness, e.g., schizophrenia, depression, paranoia, psychosis, hallucinations, etc. I think the increase here too would be widespread and similar to that of autism.

Obviously, the average citizen's spending on treatments and the income of psychotherapists have increased accordingly, but not only that, I believe also that of holistic or esoteric practitioners, not to mention the income of doctors and the increase in healthcare costs induced in the body's metabolism, including mental disorders.

Or the trend in membership of each religious denomination or sect, which I believe has undergone significant changes due to this increase in mental distress—another very interesting aspect to explore.

Unfortunately, as can be seen from the slowness of justice or the very slight alarm of very few representatives of the people, we can only study (in hindsight) this phenomenon while it is destroying us.

Invia commenti

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture