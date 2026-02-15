Senate Bill 3853, introduced February 11 by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is “A bill to amend the Public Health Service Act to end the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers, and for other purposes.”

As of February 15, text has not been received for S.3853.

Senator Paul’s bill follows a similar one by Thomas Massie, also of Kentucky. H.R. 4388, introduced his bill July 15, 2025, is titled ‘‘PREP Repeal Act.”

Massie’s bill in the House of Representatives has been co-sponsored by Paul Gosar, (Arizona), Warren Davidson (Ohio), and Glenn Grothman (Wisconsin), all Republicans.

Massie’s bill would repeal the following sections of the Public Health Service Act:

(1) Section 319F–3 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d–6d). (2) Section 319F–4 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d–6e).

Section 319-F was used by Alex Azar, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, to declare an “emergency” on January 31, 2020, effectively suspending the Constitution of the United States.

Quoting the Federal Register: On January 31, 2020, the former Secretary, Alex M. Azar II, declared a public health emergency (PHE) pursuant to section 319 of the PHS Act, 42 U.S.C. 247d, effective January 27, 2020, for the entire United States to aid in the response of the nation's health care community to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Azar was nominated by President Trump on November 13, 2017, and was confirmed by the Senate on January 24, 2018.

Secretary Azar was succeeded by Xavier Becerra, nominated by President-elect Biden in December 2020, and confirmed by the Senate on March 18, 2021.

Throughout the tenures of Azar and Becerra, Azar’s emergency powers declaration was extended numerous times. Again quoting the Federal Register:

Pursuant to section 319 of the PHS Act, the declaration was renewed effective April 26, 2020, July 25, 2020, October 23, 2020, January 21, 2021, April 21, 2021, July 20, 2021, October 15, 2021, January 14, 2022, April 12, 2022, July 15, 2022, October 13, 2022, January 11, 2023, and February 11, 2023. The PHE declared under section 319 of the PHS Act ended on May 11, 2023.

After the “emergency” ended on May 11, 2023, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert Kennedy, Jr to lead the DHHS on November 13, 2024. Mr. Kennedy had long been on record supporting ending the legal shields for vaccine manufacturers.

Becerra immediately took action to extend the legal shields for vaccine manufacturers on December 11, 2024, extending them all the way to December 31, 2029.

The Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F-3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029, and to republish the Declaration in full.

Robert Kennedy was confirmed by the Senate as Secretary of Health and Human Services on February 13, 2025. Fully one year later now, Kennedy has not ended the “COVID” emergency powers and shields.

Although the bills of Massie and Paul are most welcome, they fall short in one key area: statutes of limitations to sue vaccine manufacturers and medical providers have expired for the large majority of legal claims related to COVID protocols and vaccines.

I don’t know if there is a way to reset the statute of limitations for these claims at the Federal level, or if each state will need to do so individually, but the clock needs to be reset for claims after the legal immunities are revoked.

On a related note, John Beaudoin Sr. has made a legal analysis of dismissed claims that spiked in 2020- “habitual dismissals of meritorious cases.”

Beaudoin cited “Twiqbal.”

Having no other means to process the overwhelming workload event, meritorious cases were dismissed as the court system staff adapted to survive. 180,538 excess civil cases were filed in 2020. There is no plausible explanation for how the excess was handled except dismissals en masse. The habit of dismissal, which, according to attorneys polled over the past five (5) years, was already an issue in the U.S. District Court system since Twiqbal. The case citation rates of Twiqbal are significant factual evidence of habit formation effectuating dismissals of meritorious cases. Review of subsequent years shows that 2021, the year of Covid vaccine mandates, and 2023 also manifested significant increases in caseloads, thereby perpetuating and perhaps accelerating habitual doctrinal dismissals.

According to Wikipedia:

It appears that a bill will be required to address this massive loophole in law.

Progress is slow, but it is being made. You can help by contacting and supporting the representatives listed herein, and by supporting John Beaudoin’s newsletter and mine.

If you have any additional news items that you would like to see reported, please note them in the comments section.

Thank you,

Charles Wright