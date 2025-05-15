Recent Updates on Schara vs. Ascension Health et al:
“JURY TRIAL BEGINS JUNE 2!,” according to Mr. Schara. For those who would like more information on the landmark lawsuit from Our Amazing Grace’s Newsletter:
MAY 12, 2025.
Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – Seventh Release of Deposition Transcript
Big picture …
a month ago
April 25, 2025.
Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – Sixth Release of Deposition Transcript
Big picture …
a month ago
APRIL 18, 2025.
FILL THE COURTROOM FOR GRACE - JURY TRIAL BEGINS JUNE 2!
Good afternoon…
2 months ago
APRIL 02, 2025.
Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – Fifth Release of Deposition Transcript
Big picture …
2 months ago
FEBRUARY 18, 2025.
Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – Fourth Release of Deposition Transcript
Big picture …
4 months ago
JANUARY 15, 2025.
Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – Third Release of Deposition Transcript
Big picture …
5 months ago
JANUARY 9, 2025.
Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – Second Release of Deposition Transcript
Big picture …
5 months ago
DECEMBER 26, 2024.
Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – First Release of Deposition Transcript
Big picture – Grace was murdered on October 13, 2021; the wrongful death lawsuit was filed on April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on June 2, 2025…
5 months ago