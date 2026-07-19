In an effort led largely by Leslie Batts and Peggy Hockett, Senator Ron Johnson, R-WI, chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, is assembling stories on the “unbelievably cruel” hospital protocols that killed hundreds of thousands of American citizens during “COVID.”

(There is no sound in the video below, but you can see the subtitles).

According to the CDC, one million, two hundred forty five thousand, and nine hundred sixty five people have “COVID” listed on their death certificates to date. At least 82% of the death certificates list COVID as the “underlying cause of death, and the rest list COVID as a “contributing cause of death,” again according to the CDC.

Quantity of “COVID” death certificates by year from CDC data:

2020: 385,676

2021: 463,267

2022: 247,168

2023: 76,055

2025: 20,688

2026: 5,570

Total: 1,245,965

Even as people took off their masks years ago without anyone telling them to do so, and people use phrases like “back during COVID,” over five thousand people still had “COVID” listed on their death certificates in 2026.

The sad and inescapable reality is that nearly all of these people died from either hospital protocols or mRNA “vaccines.” Government employees debate whether the alleged virus came from “natural spillover”or a “lab leak” without acknowledging that all the deaths are directly attributed to either vaccines or hospitals.

The CDC’s initial PCR test results for the alleged virus were all negative in New York in January and February of 2020. In late February, Governor Cuomo lobbied the White House to allow New York to develop and implement their own PCR test. New York immediately achieved positive results and ramped up PCR testing exponentially. Hospital deaths followed exponentially. Then the PCR tests, protocols, and hospital deaths washed across the United States.

Senator Johnson plans to hold hearings with some of the individuals who lost loved ones and have sent him their stories as he requested. Words can’t really describe what happened in American hospitals, but “unbelievably cruel” is accurate description based on numerous accounts that I have heard from individuals. The slow, agonizing nature of the hospital deaths appears to be a result of doctors dragging out the deaths to run up a large bills that were reimbursed, plus bonuses, from the federal government. When the doctors finally had enough, they would just overdose their patients with fentanyl, midazolam, and other drugs, which often caused heart attacks. Some called it “euthanasia,” but it was anything but kindness, as hospitals were responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of people who would have lived if they had just never walked in there.

“Vaccine” deaths joined the protocols deaths in December 2021. By March 2021, according to testimony given to Senator Johnson, Dr. Peter Marks of the FDA was informed that there were over twenty thousand deaths reported to VAERS. Twenty thousand deaths in VAERS would be a small fraction of the actual total number of vaccine deaths which the CDC and FDA possess. Under Dr. Marks, the FDA compared the death rates of Moderna to Pfizer, and since they weren’t much different, said there was nothing to worry about. (Dr. Malone has a strange influence over the FDA and held private videoconferences with Dr. Marks in 2021, where they discussed the JNJ vaccine, according to Malone).

Due to a the mainstream media and federal government organizations that lie to the American public, driving them to their deaths with lies and false fear propaganda, the large majority of the American public is still under the impression that the 1,245,965 people died from a virus. As Senator Johnson said, it’s now time to expose the “atrocities” in American hospitals.

Senator Johnson has already held several extremely important hearings in 2026 which have gotten very little mainstream press, to his great dismay. These hearings were the plausible mechanisms by which mRNA “vaccines” cause cancer, the statistical methods by which the FDA covered-up the huge amounts of deaths after mRNA injections, and the “whistleblower” testimony of James Erdman III, Senior Operations Manager of the CIA, who was employed by the DNI on the Director’s Initiatives Group between March 2025 and April 2026 to lead a “COVID origins” investigation.

Mr. Erdman testified to Senator Johnson’s committee that: “Public health policy would have been very different had the American public been made aware that a virus from a lab in China was going to serve as the foundation for an Emergency Use Authorization of mRNA product.” In followup questions, Mr. Erdman testified that he had seen information that something happened in Wuhan, but when pressed for details, said the information was “classified,” despite testifying under whistleblower status.

The reality is that Mr. Erdman only rehashed the already-public story about how the CIA and others in the federal government debated whether the “origin of COVID” was a lab leak or natural spillover, albeit in much greater detail, without addressing how everyone actually died, or testifying about whatever happened in Wuhan so that the public could fact-check the information about Wuhan. Some whistleblower.

In several public interviews, Dr. Robert Malone, a patent holder of mRNA vaccine technologies, said that Dr. Michael Callahan, a close associate, called him from China to discuss the alleged virus sequence before the sequence was uploaded to GenBank in China.

Dr. Malone also said that CIA employees told him that several clandestine CIA assets or agents, keeping watch on bio/chem weapons programs in China, were assassinated in China. Although that type of information is obviously classified, the CIA has not objected to the leak of classified information to Dr. Malone, and the DOJ has not prosecuted the leak.



Dr. Callahan, on the other hand, was provided prostitutes in China, according to Dr. Callahan, both when he was in China before and during the period when the alleged virus sequence was uploaded to GenBank, and in previous years during his routine visits to China for influenza collaborations. Dr. Malone suggested that Dr. Fauci was responsible for divulging the identities of the CIA employees who were assassinated in China, although Dr. Callahan should obviously be a person of interest as well.



Dr. Malone, who has said several times publicly that he has many CIA associates, also said several times that Dr. Callahan was a CIA agent when he first met him, although Dr. Malone also said that a reporter from the New York Times told him that Dr. Callahan became a “former” CIA employee at some point.

After Callahan’s phone call or phone calls from China in early January 2020, Dr. Malone said that he quickly got to work with his “DOMANE” program at Alchem in Florida, where Dr. Malone was working on “countermeasures” to chemical weapons. Alchem likely produced binary chemical weapons for the US government. The production of binary chemical weapons at the time was a loophole in the chemical weapons treaty because the two parts only became a banned chemical weapon when combined, and have other agricultural and industrial applications separately.

Similarly, the biological weapons convention allows biological weapons to be produced by a country as long as they are produced in conjunction with a “vaccine,” although there seems to be no difference between the two in the case of “COVID.” Information on Dr. Malone’s DOMANE (Discovery of Medical Countermeasures Against Novel Coronavirus) program at Alchem, which again dates to December 2019, before the alleged virus sequence was uploaded to GenBank in China in January 2020, appears to be classified. The DNI and CIA have never explained how there was “Discovery of Medical Countermeasures Against Novel Entities” program in December 2019 before the “novel coronavirus” was uploaded in China in January 2020,

The methods used in to create the virus sequence in China, that Dr. Callahan called Dr. Malone to discuss on January 2 or 4, 2020 (Malone’s story has some different versions) before the sequence was uploaded to GenBank on January 5, were fraudulent. No government organization in the United States ever tried to isolate and sequence an alleged virus themselves, just to see if it existed, or what the exact sequence was to get the “countermeasure” right. They just took China’s word for it and implemented deadly countermeasures for the sequence.

In June, the DNI, which the CIA reports to, released a number of documents and emails for “transparency” about the alleged lab leak. The DNI did not release transcripts of the phone calls made from China by Dr. Callahan to Dr. Malone, nor any information on the origins and applications of DOMANE, or what all Dr. Malone was working on at Alchem, including whether or not any “coronaviruses” were in his DOMANE database at Alchem, or how closely they matched the sequence uploaded in China, if so. The DNI has never even addressed if Drs. Malone and Callahan were “persons of interest” in any “origins of COVID” investigations, and if not, why not.

Although Fauci is guilty as hell, we need to be careful to keep the story straight about what he is guilty of. Fauci at present is a scapegoat for a false, predetermined CIA cover story. Dr. Anthony Fauci didn’t kill 1,245,965 people all by himself with something that leaked out of a lab and spread across the globe. Fauci’s (along with many others) “gain-of-function research” went into needles. The only way to bring about mass mRNA injections, designed to modify the human genome and make diseases like cancer inheritable, was through Emergency Use Authorizations. These are some of the most evil people that have ever existed in this world.

“COVID” deaths followed hospital deaths, which followed PCR tests. “COVID” deaths followed mRNA vaccine injections. What limited data that is available shows a huge, years-long function of death where all deaths lagged “countermeasures,” and for those of us who ignored it the fear propaganda, nothing happened. It’s not complicated. Although whatever preplanned event happened in Wuhan should be prosecuted, that’s the top level, and you cannot get to the top level without first going up through the bottom levels, not when the federal government can classify their evidence they want us to believe in order to protect their guilty.

And now we’re going to approach Justice from the bottom upwards. Doctors who intentionally and repeatedly killed patients are guilty of murder and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Prove what happened, hospital protocols and vaccine killed the 1,245,965 people with “COVID” on their death certificates, to disprove the false “Fauci’s GOF research leaked out and killed everyone” CIA cover story.

Senator Johnson’s hearings are invaluable here and I sincerely thank him for it.

P.S.

Today is Sunday, June 19. Senator Johnson plans to hold a zoom conference on Tuesday, July 21. The following information comes from Leslie Batts and is available for public release, according to Leslie, if you would like to join.