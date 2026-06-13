Just a quick note here.

On Facebook, May 26, 2026, Senator Ron Johnson published a video clip of him speaking to Fox News. A transcript is below:

“This is the most egregious government scandal in my lifetime. On March 1, Peter Marks of the division of the FDA that approves vaccines and then surveils the safety was briefed that the algorithm they were using to analyze VAERS completely masks and hides safety signals. He was shown 25 adverse events where they were safety signals including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, Bells Palsey, different types of strokes, and he hid it.

They are lying about it to this day. They continue to use the old algorithm that they knew would hide it and then they went and lied to the American public. Tens, hundreds of thousands of people experienced adverse events. The tens of thousands that died, (emphasis his), on VAERS, reported on VAERS, associated with vaccines, these people ought to have a cause of action against those government officials that hid what the American people had a right to know, but they lied bald-faced to the American public.

And unfortunately, I appreciate Fox covering this, not one major network has picked up the story. It’s been three weeks now. Like I said, the biggest scandal in my lifetime, and mums the word because everybody was complicit in it.”

Dr. Peter Marks:

Dr. Mark’s bio on Wikipedia states the following:

In May 2020, he was selected to serve as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force,[7] although he left a few days later over concerns that his participation would represent a conflict with his position at FDA.[8] Marks also played a role in establishing Operation Warp Speed, a partnership between the federal government and various private companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, but left the project in May 2020 shortly after it was launched. Marks believed he would be more useful in his role as chief regulator of vaccines as the Director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.[9][10][11] On March 28, 2025, US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., informed Marks that he should resign or be fired. Marks wrote a resignation letter that lamented Kennedy’s attempts to erode trust in vaccines: “However, it has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies.”[14][15] In October 2025, Marks was appointed as the head of infectious disease and senior vice president of molecule discovery at Eli Lilly.[1

Here’s a video of Dr. Peter Marks discussing why healthy people should get vaccinated and not worry about “rare” vaccine adverse events: