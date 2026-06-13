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Charles Wright
7h

Here's a link to Senator Johnson's report on the FDA's masking of mortality and adverse events from COVID vaccines: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Senate-PSI-Majority-Staff-Interim-Report-April-29-2026-FINAL-1.pdf

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
9hEdited

Correctrtion, 17 million deaths was the actual conservative count “over 2 years ago”

The number was shortly after raise to at list 72 million.

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