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Rebecca Charles Jackson's avatar
Rebecca Charles Jackson
14h

Thank you, Charles. I will prepare a downloadable and editable file for everyone to fill out.

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
1dEdited

very cool. Can't believe there's not more comments here. And it comes right on the heels of that

announcement of Lesle Manookian - the Supreme Court has allowed the authorities to demand

compliance of everyone in America when it comes to health protocol. A scary thing. I wonder if what Ron Johnson is doing could overturn that ruling

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