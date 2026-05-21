Senator Ron Johnson, Chair of the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, is now accepting statements from the survivors of those killed by COVID-19 hospital protocols.

This message comes from Leslie Batts:

You may have heard Senator Johnson mention that he intends to hold hearings regarding the hospital protocols just as he has done with the vaccine injured. Contact has been made with Senator Johnson and he has asked for submissions to choose individuals. He has also made it clear that any submission that is not selected to testify will still be entered into the record. If you want to have you story on record simply write your statement and when you email the PDF state it is for the record only in the subject line. If you wish to be considered for in person testimony at a hearing please put testify in the subject line.

These are the guidelines for submission to testify:

A one page opening statement you would make if selected.

Submission must be in PDF format.

Statement is to be of your story ONLY, he does not want your statement to include commentary about C-19 in general, speculation, or statistics.

IF your statement is selected you must have the means and ability to take care of your transportation and accommodation.

You must be able to provide evidence and supporting documents for statement on request (do not send with submission).

Be VERY careful that anything you state could not be considered defamation or slander.

You must have a firm understanding of the events that happened, do not guess or speculate, and you must be able to answer questions about the facts of your story beyond a prepared statement.

Submissions may be sent to

lesliethompson0831@gmail.com

We do not have any influence as to which statements are chosen and submission is open to EVERYONE with a story.