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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
20h

At this point, I could never trust Ron Johnson. I have been reading at the substack of Sage Hana almost since its inception and SH has exposed most or all of the culprits, including Johnson, very convincingly. Johnson, like his D.C. partners-in-crime is rich and powerful and so deceptive. I wonder what he is up to now? His hearings have been worthless in the past. I know most people still don't realize the truth of the covid cull and they never will. Trump's worshippers will never be able to recognize what he is tho' he has exposed it to us all repeatedly. I voted for him three times. The last two times I held my nose and did so. But at least by then I knew what the game is and had always been. A Uniparty. Vote for evil A or evil B. Either way Evil wins. That's been the game for at least most of the last 250 years. Happy Birthday, Amerika.

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1 reply by Charles Wright
Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
1d

Forgive me, but it's been 6 long years since they locked us down and forced us to accept fatal injections by the BILLIONS, and nobody, literally nobody, has been held accountable. Do we even have a snowball's chance in hell of doing so as more time passes? Aren't we done with rehashing everything that went wrong with covid only to remind us that the perpetrators will live long lives out of jail after destroying so many lives and businesses? When is enough enough?

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