There is some confusion over what exactly Senator Ron Johnson said in a videoconference on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 regarding potential Senate hearings on hospital protocols deaths. The purpose of this article is to summarize what he said with direct quotes and my own short observations.

Senator Ron Johnson plans to hold a public event in September of 2026 featuring those who wish to testify about how their loved ones were killed in American hospitals in the name of COVID-19. Afterwards, he will likely solicit those testimonies to be part of a formal Senate hearing.

I’m trying to be as open as I possibly can. This is pretty much what the game plan would be. Public event. I would like to do it in September, and that would give us the rest of July, August, to get prepared, and I think what we’ll probably do at some point in time is I will formally solicit these to a Senate account,

The “public event” appears to be having those who wish to testify make short 5-minute statements or less in front of a camera.

(Regarding) testimonies, understand, if we’re going to have a public event- five minutes, people stop listening after 5 minutes, so we want a lot of people to be able to tell their story in a limited amount of time. That means 5-6 hundred words. You try to jam in more words, you have to talk to fast, you don’t have the impact of your testimony.

He’s looking for about a 2-hour event featuring around 2 dozen 5-minute testimonials (120 minutes).

We will sift out and try to find he best say 2 dozen testimonies. About 2 hours solid.

For those who wish to participate, I suggest that you make a written statement and practice reading it in front of a camera, because that’s what you’ll be asked to do later if selected. Put as much medical facts in it that you can comfortably deliver in 5 minutes. So choose your words, choose your clothes, get your makeup right, and practice in front of a camera and make adjustments as need be until you are satisfied.

Senator Johnson anticipates that the testimonials will be powerful, and video clips of them may become viral and raise public awareness greatly.

And by the way, what’s effective about these public events is the testimony can be broken up. It’s very rarely that 5 minutes is posted on the internet, but a one minute segment, a two minute segment will get posted and they can sometimes get millions of views.

The Senator does not want anyone to make accusations such as “they killed my loved one,” even though he does not dispute it, and said that American hospitals became “killing fields.” He just wants those who testify to lay out the medical facts, then let them summarize it all later.

Just the facts, no accusations, If you lay out what happened to your loved one or to you, in testimony, just the facts, people listening will be able to draw the conclusions. I mean, My conclusion is that far too many hospitals in America became killing fields that provided compassionless and harmful care. That’s my conclusion. And again I didn’t need any opinions. I didn’t need anybody editorializing in the testimony to come to that conclusion. That’s what will happen. No editorializing, accusations. Don’t want it in testimony that hospitals murdered, although not disputing.

If you provide a statement to Senator Johnson, you will likely be asked to provide some verification.

So if in the end we contact you about wanting to testify, do not be offended when we say, OK we’re going to need proof. And whether its death certificates or records- a lot of you, by the way, have suggested you’ve done a lot of collection of records. If you can share those, what I want to do is .. the next stage might be a hearing, a formal senate hearing, where we could enter into the record all the testimonies that we have, all the medical records that people are willing to share, and in the end write a very detailed senate report. That’s somewhere down the road but right now it’s a matter of we’ve got to gather testimonies.

Senator Johnson was contacted by Peggy Hokett regarding the huge numbers of hospital protocols deaths in the United States. The Senator explained to Peggy that he had a limited number of staff, but if she was willing to volunteer to collect statements, he would be glad to listen.

The way I got connected here was through a wonderful woman, Peggy Hokett, who contacted me with her heart-wrenching story. And I’ve always wanted to, since I took over Chair of the permanent subcommittee on investigations, I wanted to hold a hearing on these hospital protocols. Hearings are difficult to put together. I’ve had other priorities in terms of some of the other things we’re uncovering of how, for example they were aware of (vaccine) safety signals, that the algorithm’s going to hide them. I’ve had hearing on the voice of the vaccine injured. We’ve had a hearing on how they covered-up the myocarditis signal. We’ve had a number of hearings (that) always take a lot of time and effort. I have very limited staff. I literally have six researchers on my permanent subcommittee research staff. And so I’ve got to prioritize what I’m doing. I’ve always wanted to hold a hearing on the hospital protocols. So anyway when Peggy contacted me, I indicated to her that yes, I would like to hold a hearing, but it’s still not a priory, my staff doesn’t have time to solicit testimonies and find witnesses. If I can use a private citizen, again I can’t ask people to volunteer to do work for the Senate but I mean, if you as a private citizen want to start gathering testimonies, I’m willing to look at them. So Peggy has been using a couple of other people who have similar experiences to help Peggy reach out through, I guess Facebook and other means, trying to collect testimonies. I’ve been reading what she’s been sending to me, kind of one off for the last few months. This weekend I finally got time and had her send me what she considers some of the best testimonies. So about 25 to 30 testimonies this weekend. It’s just, it’s heart-wrenching. Those of you who are on the call know exactly how heart-wrenching it is. Peggy says she has something like 2,000 people in her group. That’s just a sad fact. 2,000 people. One woman has got 2,000 people who are telling very similar stories. That in itself is powerful.

Testimonies are so unbelievably similar. You read one, it just keeps repeating and repeating and repeating.

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