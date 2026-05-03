An Indictment filed under seal on April 16, 2026 against Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor to Anthony Fauci, has now been released to the public.

READ THE FULL INDICTMENT HERE

Peter Daszak is clearly CO-CONSPIRATOR #1 as “President and Chief Executive Officer of COMPANY #1 from 2009 to 2025. Company #1 is EcoHealth Alliance.

Ralph Baric îs likely CO-CONSPIRATOR #2.

The indictment details how David Morens destroyed evidence in violation of the Federal Records Act and intentionally circumvented the Freedom of Information Act by using his personal Gmail account to avoid FOIA requests.

I have had a tremendous amount of problems trying to get Freedom of Information Act requests granted by the NIH. The NIH is illegally trying to hide the truth.

The indictment of David Morens is excellent, but people must have the correct perspective on the events of the Plandemic.

It’s a matter of fact that Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance made a systematic study of spike proteins in bats. I have access to a data set from EcoHealth that has over 40,000 sample collections from bats including GPS collection points, collection dates, and viruses named “PREDICT_CoV” viruses, previously unnamed. Several “viruses” also already had names. Named viruses were reported to contain spike proteins in scientific literature. A sample of the data is below.

Spike proteins are the characteristic feature of what scientists call “coronaviruses.” The terms spike and corona describing the same feature. Spike proteins tend to bind closely with H2 receptors.

Anthony Fauci paid Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology to weaponize these biological compounds, whether they can be described as “viruses” or not, by genetically modifying the spike proteins.

I do not concur that Anthony Fauci’s GOF research escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology then spread around the world via person-to-person transmission, however.

The chronology of events in the Plandemic clearly shows that people were initially murdered in hospitals around the world with ventilators and drugs. A fictitious virus, first described as natural, then later described as a result of gain of function research, was falsely blamed for the staggering amount of hospital homicides. Following the mass homicides in hospitals and media fear campaign blamed on the alleged virus, billions of people accepted injections of the same substance that they feared acquiring in the form of what was marketed as “vaccines,” not gain of function research designed to kill and cause disease in the human population, which it did.

In COVID vaccines, Spike Proteins were generated by mRNA coated with lipid nanoparticles. Lipid nanoparticle coatings were necessary to trick human cells into accepting the messenger RNA. They had to be injected deep into human muscles. These facts alone suggests that Fauci’s and Daszak’s gain-of-function could not spread via the air.

The coating also directed the spike proteins to specific parts of the human body, where the immune system attacked the foreign protein. To a large extent, they were directed to female reproductive organs.

Dr. Richard Urso: “Can I tag onto Robert (Malone)? I think the inference is a simple one. The distribution of lipid nanoparticles is well known prior to this rollout. They definitely go to brain, heart, bone marrow, adrenals, and as is shown, ovaries. Ovaries have lots of H2 receptors. They’re going to cause inflammation. The very thought that someone wouldn’t think that it might affect fertility is absurd. Over.”

To summarize, gain of function spread by injections. Gain of function is not limited to spike proteins or “coronaviruses” alone. Lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA are also gain of function research, by my definition. Call it whatever you want, but humans designing mRNA and tricking human cells into accepting them with lipid nanoparticles certainly isn’t natural.

The vaccines also caused “Turbo Cancer,” the exact method by which is unknown except to the designers, but appears to be a result of multiple-part strategy that exhausts the immune system by forcing it to constantly attack the foreign spike proteins and suppresses proteins like BRCA1 that suppress tumors.

Oncogenes were added to the vaccines. Jonas Salk put them in his polio vaccine.

Oncogenes were later developed at the Salk Institute as gain of function research specifically designed to create cancer. Inder Verma received grants from the NIH to do so.

NIH Grant Oncogenes, Proto-Oncogenes and Retroviral Vectors. Verma, Inder Mohan.

“We are specifically interested in introducing genes into muscle cells, where sustained expression of a foreign secretory protein can be obtained. We will also use retroviral vectors to generate cDNA libraries from tumor cells with the hope of identifying new oncogenes. The studies proposed here will allow a molecular dissection of the mechanism of carcinogenesis, and therefore make significant contributions to understand, and consequently combat, the scourge of cancer.”

Cancer. If that ain’t gain of function, what is?

Robert Malone studied under Inder Verma at Salk. Malone’s patents contain the SV40 oncogene. Malone said Pfizer was negotiating with him over a patent with an oncogene in it.

The Conspiracy Against the United States runs much deeper than something leaked out of a lab and spread around the world. That never happened. Gain of function was bottled up and injected. All sorts of it in a wicked combination, not just modified mRNA-generated spike proteins.

Charles Wright