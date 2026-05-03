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Rebecca Charles Jackson's avatar
Rebecca Charles Jackson
6d

Thank you, Charles this article will help many understand the truth. Fauci did the same thing with AZT and now Remdesivir, yet no one is arrested.

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David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
6d

Charles, thanks for the good info on the depopulation aspect of the vaccine/virus scam. I fully expect not to meet the people that you have flagged as perpetrators in Heaven, where you and I will meet .

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