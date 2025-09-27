According to President Trump, the Department of Justice has been “weaponized” against their political opponents. And it’s about time, finally. There’s nothing wrong with the DOJ being used to prosecute politicians and government officials if and when they break the law. The lesson for politicians is the same as for everyone- don’t break the law and you won’t have to worry about it.

As the DOJ moves to indict former FBI Director James Comey, what are the implications?

On or about September 30, 2020, in the Eastern District of Virginia, the defendant, JAMES B. COMEY JR., did willfully and knowingly make a materially false, Fictitious, andfraudulent statement in a matter within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch of theGovernment of the United Stales, by falsely stating to a U.S. Senator during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that he, JAMES B. COMEY JR., had not “authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports” regarding an FBI investigation concerning PERSON 1.

What goes around comes around, it seems to me. Trump won’t be in power forever. There will be a new President soon enough with the DOJ at his disposal. If I was Kash Patel, I’d be worried about it.

Director Patel’s charade to protect President Trump and other VIPs associated with Jeffrey Epstein has already crossed a legal line, in my opinion. As is the case with Comey, only a jury can determine a guilty or not guilty verdict, but there appears to be enough evidence to charge Patel with lying to Congress already, assuming that Epstein’s victims do in fact turn out to be credible, which is an extremely likely assumption in my opinion.

On September 16, 2025, Director Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “there is no credible information that he (Epstein) trafficked them to anyone else.”

Patel’s statement prompted sharp questioning by Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) the following day. Massie told Patel that he was aware that Epstein’s victims had provided the FBI with the names of at least 20 individuals that Epstein had trafficked victims to. Patel told Massie that it wasn’t his assertion that the victims were not credible, but the assertion of others.

Massie: “So is the loophole here, or is it your assertion, that the victims aren’t credible? That the 302s maybe didn’t produce credible statements that rise to a probable cause?” Director Patel replied, “It’s not my assertion, Sir. It’s the assertion of two different United States Attorneys Offices from three separate Administrations who investigated those same materials in live time.”

OK, so it’s not your assertion, but you said it, sir. You also said that you had not even read their FD-302s. You also said that you would not meet with them to discuss their FD-302s. That’s information that can and might be used against you in a court of law.

On September 18, 2025, Jess Michaels, Rachel Benavidez, Danielle Bensky, Marijke Chartouni, Annie Farmer, Marina Lacerda, Lara Blume McGee, Amanda Roberts, Sky Roberts, Sharlene Rochard, Ashley Rubright, and Liz Stein released a statement in response to Director Patel’s testimony to Massie on September 17.

In part:

…there are FBI reports documenting witness interviews in which victims of Epstein and Maxwell named at least 20 other men they were trafficked to. … He has not read the reports himself; he has not spoken to the victims himself; and yet he plans to defer to unnamed officials from prior administrations who treated the reports as not credible? ... ﻿Who were the officials in previous administrations who deemed the FD-302 reports not credible? Why are you deferring to that decision without reading the reports or interviewing the witnesses yourself?

In criminal trials, as everyone knows, witnesses are very important. Maurene Comey and other US Attorneys at the Southern District of New York took a very simple strategy in prosecuting Ghislaine Maxwell. They called 4 witnesses to the stand and asked them questions. Ghislaine didn’t even testify in her defense. The jury found her guilty.

If one FBI Director can be indicted for lying to a Senate Judiciary Committee, another can too. I’m not familiar with the case against James Comey. I don’t know who might testify against him, but I know who would testify against Kash Patel.

Fortunately for Director Patel, there is a very simple remedy: supplement your testimony if you think it is necessary to do so. This is your butt on the line here. As the saying goes, “cover your ass.”

If I was you I would avail myself of the opportunity to research the claims of Epstein’s victims further. I would read the relevant FD-302s. I would also meet with the victims and let them read their FD-302s. It may shock you to learn that the FBI has fabricated FD-302s in the past, as was the case with TWA 800. If the current members of the FBI have reviewed FD-302s that are not representative of what the victims told the FBI, that could be a false basis for their assertion that information contained in their FD-302s is not credible. According to Massie, some of the victims have been trying to get their FD-302s from the FBI through FOIA requests, and have been denied.

Now after going through the process of reading the FD-302s and meeting with the victims to discuss if they are accurate, should you determine that the victims are not credible, then stick to your guns. But otherwise, if all this comes out in another administration, and they are then known to be credible, and you said what you said to Congress, I think you know how this could go.

Your best legal defense would be that you were repeating the false assertions of others, but I don’t think that would have much sway with a Jury when you had the opportunity to determine the truth for yourself and the victims themselves immediately notified you of that in writing. And these are the people who could potentially testify against you, mind you.

And upon proper review of the FD-302s and consulting with the victims to determine if they are accurate, should you determine that they have made credible claims that should be further investigated and/or prosecuted, all you have to do then is supplement your testimony, which is not unprecedented.

I think everyone remembers well when the now-indicted James Comey supplemented his testimony to Congress on October 28, 2016, which according to Democrats, swung the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump after Hillary Clinton had surged ahead in polling.

In previous congressional testimony, l referred to the fact that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had completed its investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s personal email server. Due to recent developments, I am writing to supplement my previous testimony. In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation. Although the FBI cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant, and I cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work, I believe it is important to update your Committees about our efforts in light of my previous testimony.

END