C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
1h

I mean the guy is so compromised to Israel /Big Pharma that he's not doing a good job. I think his heart is in the right place but they are blackmailing him. And its despicable. He's certainly committed crimes that have gone unpunished and his sell-out to Rabbi Schmuley and Israel shuold be punished not ' understood ' He's part of the Swarm - https://youtu.be/Kux1Me9Cb5I

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Charles Wright and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture