RFK Jr spoke at the Rand Paul Institute on September 4, 2021 at an event titled “Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism,” described by RPI Staff as “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., delivers a compelling indictment of the mad push to total control in his appearance at the 2021 Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference.” The full video, hosted by Odyssey, is available at the highlighted link to the Institute. (YouTube removed a video of the event for violating their terms of use).

Of note here, in the clip above, Mr. Kennedy stated unequivocally “then your treatments are two things that are bound to kill you- ventilators and Remdesivir. And Tony Fauci knew that Remdesivir would kill you.”

I’d like to open a discussion for public comments from those of you who supported RFK Jr for DHHS Secretary based on his praiseworthy public criticisms of vaccines, countermeasures, and Anthony Fauci, prior to assuming his major role in government.

Do you think RFK should have revoked the EUA of Remdesivir by now? As far as I know, and correct me if I'm wrong, the Emergency Use Authorization of Remdesivir, granted by the FDA on May 1, 2020, is still in effect. Here’s part of the text of the EUA that describes the role of the Secretary of HHS:

Following the declaration by the Secretary of HHS that circumstances exist justifying the emergency use of unapproved products, the FDA may issue an emergency use authorization to allow unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions caused by chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats when there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives. The issuance of an EUA is different than FDA approval. In determining whether to issue an EUA, the FDA evaluates the available evidence and carefully balances any known or potential risks of any unproven products with any known or potential benefits of making them available during the emergency. The EUA was issued to Gilead Sciences Inc. The FDA previously allowed for study of the investigational drug under clinical trials, as well as expanded access use for individual patients and through a multi-patient expanded access program coordinated by Gilead. The EUA will be effective until the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs and biologics for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 is terminated and may be revised or revoked if it is determined the EUA no longer meets the statutory criteria for issuance.

I’m sure that RFK inherited a DHHS Bureaucracy that is very much against him, highlighted by his recent firings (layoffs) of 1,000 CDC employees, but I find it odd that he hasn’t put an end to the use of Remdesivir, much less told us how many people died from the use of it, and demanded that not only Tony Fauci, but all the rest involved in the approval and use of this deadly toxin be held accountable.

For those of you who don’t know, Remdesivir is in fact a cyanide-based poison. As Sayini Dev wrote, Remdesivir contains a cyanide group, and the metabolism of Remdesivir creates free cyanide in toxic quantities.

In this representation: - C≡N represents the cyano group (CN) attached to the molecule. - The rest of the molecule includes the core structure of Remdesivir, with the phosphate groups, sugar moiety, and the adenine analog where the cyano group is part of the adenine mimic. The metabolism of Remdesivir does typically lead to the release of free cyanide in toxic quantities. It’s shocking that both the FDA and other regulatory bodies have reviewed Remdesivir’s safety profile, including its metabolic byproducts. The concerns about cyanide toxicity from the cyano group are not substantiated in clinical use. Why not?

Dr. Martin Makarey, appointed by President Trump to lead the FDA, confirmed by the Senate in March 2025, cautiously supported the use of Remdesivir on April 29, 2020 as a Fox News contributor: Dr. Marty Makary on remdesivir’s ability to block COVID-19.