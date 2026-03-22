The so-called “Department of Justice” has joined Monsanto/Bayer in their efforts to have verdicts against Monsanto/Bayer dismissed. Glyphosate in “Roundup,” in combination with surfactants that help Glyphosate penetrate cell walls of plants and animals, causes cancer in humans.

The DOJ argues that because the EPA has never required Monsanto/Bayer to place a cancer warning label on products containing Glyphosate, Federal law should supersede State law, and all the lawsuits against Monsanto/Bayer should be dismissed.

Glyphosate toxicity Glyphosate is a widely used herbicide. It can cause gastrointestinal corrosive symptoms and due to the surfactant that is present a severe metabolic acidosis, hyperkalaemia and cardiovascular collapse can occur. Toxic Mechanism The toxicity of glyphosate is largely due to the surfactant and other co-formulants. The mechanism is poorly understood but may involve disruption of cellular membranes and uncoupling of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation.

Monsanto Company v. Durnell is now before the Supreme Court. A Supreme Court blog says the issue is “Whether the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act preempts a label-based failure-to-warn claim where EPA has not required the warning.”

Cutting through the legalese, the Department of Justice argues that the conspiracy of the EPA with Monsanto/Bayer to intentionally create cancer in the American population should be the Supreme Law of the United States, and individuals and States within the United States should have absolutely no recourse against the conspiracy of the Federal Government.

Here’s some background on the case:

Monsanto to Pay $289.2M in Landmark Roundup Lawsuit Verdict , August 10, 2018

A San Francisco jury returned a verdict today in the case of a former groundskeeper with terminal cancer against Monsanto Company, ordering the agrochemical giant to pay $39.2 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages for failing to warn consumers that exposure to Roundup weed killer causes cancer. Dewayne “Lee” Johnson filed the lawsuit (case no. CGC-16-550128) against St. Louis-based Monsanto Co. on Jan. 28, 2016, alleging exposure to the Roundup herbicide he sprayed while working as a groundskeeper for the Benicia Unified School District caused him to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). On June 18, 2018, his case was assigned to Judge Suzanne Ramos Bolanos for the Superior Court of San Francisco, California. Johnson’s case was the first of its kind to proceed to trial due to his terminal diagnosis. After eight weeks of trial proceedings, the jury found unanimously that Monsanto’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused Mr. Johnson to develop NHL, and that Monsanto failed to warn of this severe health hazard. Importantly, the jury also found that Monsanto acted with malice, oppression or fraud and should be punished for its conduct. Monsanto Co. continues to refuse to warn consumers of the dangers of its multi-billion-dollar product Roundup despite the world’s foremost authority on cancer—the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)—listing glyphosate as a probable carcinogen in 2015. Lee Johnson is one of more than 4,000 people from across the country to file suit against Monsanto in state and federal courts based on allegations linking Roundup to cancer. He was represented at trial by Brent Wisner of Baum, Hedlund, Aristei and Goldman, David Dickens of the Miller Firm and Mark Burton of Audet & Partners LLP. Co-lead trial counsel Brent Wisner said today’s verdict was a result of newly-revealed, confidential company documents. “We were finally able to show the jury the secret, internal Monsanto documents proving that Monsanto has known for decades that glyphosate and specifically Roundup could cause cancer,” Wisner said. “Despite the Environmental Protection Agency’s failure to require labeling, we are proud that an independent jury followed the evidence and used its voice to send a message to Monsanto that its years of deception regarding Roundup is over and that they should put consumer safety first over profits.” For years Monsanto has claimed that there is no evidence that Roundup causes cancer, yet a mountain of testimony and documents was admitted during the trial. Johnson’s attorneys proved through testimony from Monsanto’s witnesses that company employees “ghostwrote” scientific articles and paid outside scientists to publish the articles in their name. Internal documents revealed that a scientific advisor hired by Monsanto told the company that past testing for Roundup was insufficient because glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, was tested in isolation without the other chemical ingredients that make up the Roundup formulation. “Many of these confidential Monsanto documents were unsealed for the first time,” co-lead counsel David Dickens said. “They show that Monsanto knew that its testing was insufficient and that there was a synergistic effect when glyphosate is combined with surfactants which help the glyphosate penetrate both plant and animal cell walls.”

Here’s one of the DOJ’s briefings, No. 24-1068:

In the Supreme Court of the United States. MONSANTO COMPANY, PETITIONER v. JOHN L. DURNELL. ON PETITION FOR A WRIT OF CERTIORARI TO THE MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS. BRIEF FOR THE UNITED STATES AS AMICUS CURIAE

QUESTION PRESENTED Whether the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, 7 U.S.C. 136 et seq., preempts a state-law failure-to-warn claim concerning a pesticide registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), where EPA has determined that a particular warning is not required and the warning cannot be added to a product label without EPA approval. For decades, EPA has classified glyphosate as a chemical that is not likely to be carcinogenic in humans, and the agency has approved hundreds of labels for Roundup and other glyphosate-based products without requiring a cancer warning. Respondent alleges, however, that petitioner is liable under state law for failure to include such a warning. The court below affirmed a jury verdict against petitioner in respondent’s suit, rejecting petitioner’s argument that Section 136v(b) preempted respondent’s state-law claims. The decision below is incorrect and implicates a conflict of authorities on the question presented. The Ninth and Eleventh Circuits have allowed similar state-law claims to proceed against petitioner, holding that Section 136v(b) did not preempt state-law requirements to warn of cancer risks purportedly associated with Roundup. See Hardeman v. Monsanto Co., 997 F.3d 941, 955-958 (9th Cir. 2021), cert. denied, 142 S. Ct. 2834 (2022); Carson v. Monsanto Co., 92 F.4th 980, 989-996 (11th Cir. 2024). More recently, however, the Third Circuit correctly held that EPA’s approval of Roundup labels without a cancer warning, combined with regulations requiring the agency’s approval before such a warning may be added, precludes imposition of state-law tort liability based on petitioner’s failure to warn of cancer risks. See Schaffner v. Monsanto Corp., 113 F.4th 364, 399 (2024). The Court should grant certiorari to resolve that circuit conflict and clarify the scope of FIFRA’s preemption provision.

Again, pretty simple case. Federal law should be Supreme over State law, even when current Federal law is obviously morally wrong; is a failure of Federal employees to perform their sworn duties; has been ruled against unanimously by State juries; and is in fact a criminal conspiracy against the citizens of the United States.

On criminal conspiracy:

The EPA is authorized to regulate corporations like Monsanto/Bayer, not conspire with them on “legal/judicial issues” related to products that cause cancer. The EPA is authorized to represent the public’s interest, not the interests of corporations.

18 U.S. Code § 371 - Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud United States

If two or more persons conspire either to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof in any manner or for any purpose, and one or more of such persons do any act to effect the object of the conspiracy, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

Check out this June 2025 email below from Turner Brigforth of the EPA to other EPA employees- Nancy Beck and Sean Donahue, describing the subjects they agreed to discuss with the CEO of Bayer and his staff.

Turner Bridforth, EPA: “After talking with Bayer’s team, they are going to bring up some legal/judicial issues, so that is why I am including you on this email. Would appreciate your thoughts, and if you can attend the meeting, that would be great as well. Happy to give you a call to fill in details.”

I should point out that in June 2025, several hundred EPA employees signed a Declaration of Dissent against EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

Declaration of Dissent

EPA employees join in solidarity with employees across the federal government in opposing this administration's policies, including those that undermine the EPA mission of protecting human health and the environment. Since the Agency's founding in 1970, EPA has accomplished this mission by leveraging science, funding, and expert staff in service to the American people. Today, we stand together in dissent against the current administration's focus on harmful deregulation, mischaracterization of previous EPA actions, and disregard for scientific expertise.

Lee Zeldin is a “public servant and extraordinary friend of Israel,” according to Miriam Adelson’s Zionist Organization of America.

EPA chief met with Bayer CEO over supreme court fight, agency records show

While one appellate court has sided with Bayer, multiple other courts have rejected that preemption argument, as did the US solicitor general under the Biden administration. In contrast, the Trump administration has acted to defend and promote Bayer’s position and its glyphosate herbicides. The show of administration support has largely come after that 17 June meeting, which government email communications and visitor logs confirm took place with Anderson and the other Bayer executives arriving at the EPA on the appointed day a little before 1pm.

Along with some employees in the EPA, employees at the “Department of Justice” are also parties to the Federal criminal conspiracy to cause cancer in citizens of the United States. DOJ employees now representing Monsanto/Bayer are part of the “revolving door” between the Federal Government and the Corporations they are authorized to prosecute and regulate. Instead, they conspire with them for their personal financial gain at the expense of the health and lives of Americans.

US Right to Know laid out who the DOJ attorneys really work for:

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to back Bayer again, aided by officials who came from Bayer’s law firms

The Trump administration yesterday handed Bayer another win, urging the Supreme Court in a new brief to side with the German pesticide company in a high-stakes legal case that could wipe out thousands of cancer lawsuits and potentially billions of dollars in liability tied to glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer. Three out of nine U.S. officials who signed the brief previously worked for law firms that have represented Bayer, raising questions about whether the Trump administration is providing special favors and benefits to Bayer and siding with a foreign corporation against Americans with cancer. We reviewed the company’s ties to the Trump administration and found numerous connections between Bayer’s lobby and legal firms and senior officials in decision-making positions affecting pesticides regulations, chemical safety, and how our nation’s food system is shaped. The new Supreme Court filing adds more Bayer ties. Signers on the brief include Deputy Solicitor General Sarah M. Harris, who swung between roles at Trump’s Justice Departments and a law firm that represented Bayer in product liability cases. Harris was acting solicitor general from January to April 2025. Before that she was a partner at Williams & Connolly LLP, which represented Bayer in a nationwide class action involving allegations that Bayer’s neonicotinoid insecticides harmed honeybees. The firm also played a role in crafting Bayer’s legal arguments for the case that is now before the Supreme Court. On its website, the firm lists among its representation experience: “Bayer in MDL and various state coordinated proceedings (comprising over 15,000 cases total),” and said it was “asked to be co-lead trial counsel in one of the two initial bellwether cases” to be tried in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, referring to one of the early Roundup trial cases before the litigation was paused for mediation. Recent documents show the firm still representing Monsanto (now Bayer) in Roundup litigation as of 2025. The firm also represented Monsanto in a 2025 settlement to end claims from roughly 200 people who said they were harmed from PCB contamination at a Washington state school, and in the U.S. District Court in Delaware in a legal disputewith Corteva Agriscience over patent claims. In 2020, Williams & Connolly represented Bayer before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in litigation arising from the Mirena intrauterine device multidistrict litigation in which thousands of plaintiffs alleged injuries from the device. Harris worked at Williams & Connolly’s Supreme Court and Appellate practice, representing clients in appeals in the high court and federal and state appellate courts. Prior to that role she worked for the first Trump administration, as deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel from 2017-2020. Assistant to the U.S. Solicitor General, Aaron Z. Roper, also signed the DOJ/EPA brief for Bayer and also worked at Williams & Connolly LLP. He was an associate at the firm’s Supreme Court and Appellate practice prior to working at the DOJ. The brief was also signed by Robert N. Stander, deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. He spent roughly a decade at Jones Day, a firm that represented Bayer in matters related to its acquisition of Monsanto.

How deep does the criminal conspiracy against the United States go?

Will the US Supreme Court support States Rights to defend themselves against policies from the Federal Government and Foreign Corporations that are designed to kill the citizens of the United States for their financial gain?

Charles Wright