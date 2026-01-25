C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sez77's avatar
Sez77
1d

Isn't this the way it always goes. The Feds come in, commandeer the scene, exclude local law enforcement and agencies, and clean up their work.

It's become a hallmark of FF events.

Reply
Share
mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
2d

thank you for posting. doesn't change the fact that it might be yet another theatre production, like the Kirk shooting, or T's ear or even Sandy Hook (etc). it isn't clear what really happened, there's much 'allegedly'.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Charles Wright and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture