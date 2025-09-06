On July 15, 2025, Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna co-sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act to release the complete Epstein Files with the exception of private information of victims.

A discharge petition is a procedural tool for bypassing House leadership. When the petition is signed by 218 Members, the House must vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is an original cosponsor of the Massie resolution and will be assisting in the effort to collect Member signatures. “SEC. 2. RELEASE OF DOCUMENTS RELATING TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN. “(a) In General.—Not later than 30 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Attorney General shall, subject to subsection (b), make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys’ Offices, that relate to:

Then the “Appearance of Justice” games began.

On July 22, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson sent Congress home early to avoid the signature collection effort.

Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, said Tuesday morning that he wants to give the White House “space” to release the Epstein information on its own, despite the bipartisan push for legislation that aims to force the release of more documents. “There’s no purpose for the Congress to push an administration to do something they’re already doing,” Johnson said at his weekly press conference, his last before lawmakers depart Washington on Wednesday for their traditional August recess.

Enter James Comer, House Oversight Committee chairman. On July 23 the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the DOJ for certain documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. They did not publish their subpoena to the DOJ, so it’s difficult to say what they actually requested.

The Department of Justice, in turn, provided around 1% of the “Epstein Files” to the House Oversight Committee, according to Ro Khanna. Among the 1% of the total documents, 97% of them were already public.

AUGUST 23, 2025. Congressman Ro Khanna:

Breaking: Only 3% of the documents given to the Oversight Committee are new. The rest are already in the public domain. Less than 1% of files have been released. Pass my bill with Rep. Massie to force the full release of the Epstein files while protecting the victims.

Congress returned from early recess on September 2, and Representatives Massie and Khanna proceeded with their signature collection effort to force the DOJ to release the complete Epstein Files via an Act of Congress.

As there are 435 Representatives, they needed a majority of 218 to force Speaker Mike Johnson to allow a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. So far, according to Massie, they have collected 215 signatures.

Only 4 Republicans have signed: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and of course Massie. 211 of the 212 Democrat representatives have signed. According to Steve Holmes on Facebook, “Ian Eric Swalwell, Dem, is out of DC on bereavement leave from the death of his mom. He has pledged to sign on his return.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she had been pressured not to sign the Epstein Files Transparency Act, but instead to support House Oversight Committee James Comer’s subpoenas.

September 3: “Oh, I got a lot of pushback. I got phone call after phone call last night. They didn’t want me to sign the discharge petition. They want to focus on the Oversight [Committee] investigation. They hate Thomas Massie more than they can hate any Democrat, which makes no sense to me. And they don’t want to work with Democrats at all,” Greene, an ally of President Trump, said during her Wednesday appearance on Real America’s Voice “Bolling!”

Thomas Massie said that the White House was directing Republicans to support James Comer instead of a complete release of the Epstein Files via the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

SEPTEMBER 3, 2025. Congressman Thomas Massie:

White House says helping me secure a vote to release all the Epstein files is a “Hostile Act.”…

If you want to recruit your Republican Representative in the House to sign the Epstein Files Transparency Act, you can look up their contact information at House.Gov “Find Your Representative” by zip code.

Charles Wright