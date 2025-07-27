I can’t say for a fact that the Clintons were involved in privatizing and converting old WW2 facilities in the Virgin Islands for use in child sex trafficking, but there is a confluence of events that I believe should be reported.

There’s a long military history of Water Island which was part of a submarine defense shield to protect the vital shipping in the Panama Canal. Little St. James Island also appears to have been a part of this defense shield, although there’s really no public history available of the Island prior to Epstein’s purchase in 1998.

There’s been plenty of travel by Globalists to the islands by planes and helicopters, but once someone goes underwater via the above ground entry points to the submarine docks below, it is not known to the public where they travel. The super-rich could even travel there by large submarines and yachts from Europe or wherever. The flights on Epstein’s plane only hint at the larger network.

Water Island was developed to have a large hotel and, apparently, in my opinion, an underground nuclear fallout shelter for the U.S. Congress. Water Island was written about in Life Magazine in 1961 at the height of nuclear tensions between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R.

You can clearly travel to underwater submarine docks on many of these islands in submarines. Yachts preferred by Globalists now come equipped with submarines. Some yachts are even submersible, such as the Migaloo, which Ghislaine Maxwell promoted in her Terramar Project.

The US Department of the Interior’s lease of Water Island expired just before the Clintons assumed the White House in 1993.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell appeared to have instantly befriended the Clintons when they assumed the White House in 1993. They may have had a relationship with the Clintons prior to 1993, but that is the year the public timeline begins.

December 12, 1996.

Control of Water Island was transferred from the federal government to the territorial government on December 12, 1996, making Water Island the "Last Virgin." In the late 1990's the Department of the Interior began transferring Water Island land to the long-time residential leaseholders.

Also on 12 December 1996, a Quitclaim Deed was executed between the Department of the Interior and the VI Government. This Deed transferred 50 acres of Water Island (roads, Honeymoon Beach and the old hotel site) to the VI Government. More importantly, Water Island now fell under the control of the Virgin Islands. The Department of the Interior agreed to fund up to $3.3M for the demolition and cleanup of the old hotel site, rebuild the Deepwater Dock, and conduct all required environmental analysis required of a previously used military base.

The Clintons loved to vacation in the Virgin Islands.

January 03, 1997.

President William Jefferson Clinton is visiting St. Thomas and enjoying a relaxing vacation at one of the finest beaches in the world. The President, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are staying at the Sand Dollar Estate in Peterborg. The estate is an excellent choice as the security there is easy to manage. The Vice President visited the same place with the whole Gore family when they came to St. Thomas. The Sand Dollar has its own private beach as well as swimming pools and comfortable surroundings. The houses on either side have been made available to the Secret Service. Peterborg is on a peninsula sticking into the Atlantic side of St. Thomas and it forms one side of Magens Bay. At the base of Magens Bay is the famous beach that attracts thousands of visitors.

April 18, 1997.

A 72-acre-island in the U.S. Virgin Islands called Little St. James owned by venture capitalist Arch Cummin is for sale for $10.5 million. "You can hop off a plane and never see anybody again," says Mr. Cummin, who also owns homes in Manhattan; Bridgehampton, N.Y.; and Sun Valley, Idaho. The property includes a main house, three guest cottages, a caretaker's cottage, a private desalination system, a helipad and a dock. LandVest Inc. in Boston is the listing broker.

January 04, 1998.

ST. THOMAS, UNITED STATES: US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton dance on the beach of Megan Bay, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands 04 January shortly after taking a swim. The President and his family concluded their vacation on the tropical island and are returning to Washington. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

April 1998.

In April 1998, a company called L.S.J. LLC bought it for $7.95 million. Additional documents showed that Epstein is the sole member of L.S.J., with his signature reminiscent of an infinity loop.

The Clintons still love the Virgin Islands and super yachts owned by unidentified parties.

January 16, 2025. Ex US President Bill Clinton & wife vacations in VI

VALLEY, Virgin Gorda, VI- The 42nd former President of the United States of America, William Jefferson Clinton aka ‘Bill’, is spending a few days in the Virgin Islands. Persons close to the trip have told our news centre that President Clinton and his wife, former First Lady and former Secretary of State Hillary D. R. Clinton, are staying on a mega yacht off Virgin Gorda. While we have the name and location of the mega yacht, we will not disclose it for security reasons. Bill and Hillary are believed to have been doing day trips around the many islands and were spotted on Jost van Dyke and, last evening, were at Leverick Bay on Virgin Gorda. … It is unclear when he and his wife will depart the territory to attend the swearing-in of another President Donald J. Trump scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2025. Two other former US presidents have visited the VI- the late James E Carter aka ‘Jimmy’ and Barack H. Obama, both Democrats.

I believe that the underwater facilities network, submarine network, and yacht network involved in international child sex trafficking is something that needs to be researched much further. Unfortunately there is little available public information, which will require the government to do their jobs and subpoena suspects and information in order to investigate the network, a questionable prospect given the amount of American politicians and VIPs captured by the network over the decades.

