It’s been reported before by Whitney Webb that the FBI destroyed 9/11 evidence in January 2014.

THE DANCING ISRAELIS: FBI DOCS SHED LIGHT ON APPARENT MOSSAD FOREKNOWLEDGE OF 9/11 ATTACKS “The FOIA release of the photos is notable because responses to prior FOIA requests to the Department of Justice, which oversees the FBI, had previously claimed that all of the photos taken by the Israeli nationals had been destroyed in January 2014.”

Recently I received confirmation from the FBI in response to an FOIA request that they did in fact destroy 9/11 evidence on January 27, 2014.

Those documents are at the end of the article, free, but if you would like to support 9/11 research, I would appreciate it.

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The FBI’s destruction of evidence on January 27, 2014 is much bigger story than first meets the eye. In January 2014, the FBI 9/11 Review Commission was first ramping up. The Commission was formed by Congress in to conduct a comprehensive review of the recommendations related to the FBI that were proposed by the original 9/11 Commission.

Congress voted to authorize the FBI 9/11 Review Commission in March 2013, according to Commission member Dr. Bruce Hoffman.

Interview: Dr. Bruce Hoffman on the Release of the 9/11 Review Commission Report “The congressional legislation authorizing the commission had been voted on in March 2013. I was first approached in August 2013, and then sequestration intervened. The Commission wasn’t actually organized to meet until the last day of October 2013, and the Commission didn’t really get up and running until January 2014.”

After the authorization, President Obama announced the resignation of FBI Director Robert Mueller on June 21, 2013 and nominated James Comey to succeed Mueller.

Remarks on the Resignation of Robert S. Mueller III as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nomination of James B. Comey, Jr., To Be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation President Obama: “For more than a century, we have counted on the dedicated men and women of the FBI to keep us safe. In that time, the FBI has been led by six Directors. And the second longest serving Director of the FBI, for the last 12 years, has been an exemplary public servant, Bob Mueller. And by law, FBI Directors only serve for 10 years. But back in 2011, when Bob’s term was up, I asked Congress to give him 2 more years. It wasn’t a request I made lightly, and I know Congress didn’t grant it lightly. But at a time when transitions were underway at the CIA and the Pentagon, and given the threats facing our Nation, we felt it was critical to have Bob’s steady hand and strong leadership at the Bureau. Twelve years is a long time to do anything, and I guarantee you that Bob’s wife Ann agrees. So in addition to asking Congress, I think we needed approval from Ann as well for those extra 2 years. Today, as Bob prepares to complete his service, this is a wonderful opportunity to—for all of us as a nation to say thank you to Bob and Ann, but also, it gives me a chance to announce my choice to be the next Director of the FBI, Jim Comey.”

Comey was confirmed by the Senate in a 93-1 vote to a ten-year term on July 29, 2013 and was sworn in as FBI Director on September 4, 2013.

The FBI 9-11 Review Commission was not led by the FBI, but by three members appointed by Congress- Bruce Hoffman, Edwin Meese III, and Timothy J. Roemer.

Pictured below: FBI Director James Comey receives a briefing from FBI 9/11 Review Commission members during a news conference at FBI headquarters on March 25, 2015.

Part of the mandate of the 9-11 Review Commission was “An assessment of any evidence not known to the FBI that was not considered by the 9/11 Commission related to any factors that contributed in any manner to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.”

The phrase “information not know to the FBI” is an odd choice of language. Certainly the language should be “an assessment of any evidence (now) known to the FBI that was not considered by the 9/11 Commission related to any factors that contributed in any manner to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.”

“Factors that contributed in any manner.”

The so-called “Dancing Israelis” were not mentioned in the 9/11 Commission, although they were center stage in the FBI’s New Jersey Division’s investigation of 9/11, as below. Therefore, this information should have been considered and assessed by the FBI 9/11 Commission Review as mandated by Congress.

Instead, evidence linking Israel to 9/11 was destroyed by the FBI on January 27, 2014, at least in part, as the FBI 9/11 Commission Review ramped up.

Upon information and belief, the photographs were far more important to the FBI than establishing that the Israelis had prior knowledge of 9/11. The FBI’s New Jersey Division, which had jurisdiction over Urban Moving Systems headquarters in New Jersey, was trying to definitively establish that planes never struck the World Trade Center. Much of New Jersey’s investigation centered around trying to find a video made by UMS employees or associates of the demolitions. The time series of the photos made by UMS could also have provided valuable information on the facts of the demolition.

New Jersey was also investigating Urban Moving Systems and other Israeli front companies for manufacturing and transporting explosives from New Jersey to Manhattan. In their raid of UMS headquarters, New Jersey found a large number of computers and disks which likely showed detailed logistics of the Israeli operation. Their investigation was quickly shut down by the FBI’s National Security Division.

On May 04, 2025, I asked the FBI for more information on the documents that outlined New Jersey’s basis for their investigation of Israeli nationals, as above, because I wanted to date the release, in part. The FBI denied the request. They said, quote: “Your request for the above referenced subject is not searchable in our indices.”

Here’s an example of one of these documents:

The particular document above is available in the internet archives with an “added date” of May 22, 2013, not long before Obama announced the resignation of Mueller and the appointment of Comey.

To summarize:

March 2013: Congress authorized the FBI 9/11 Review Commission.

May 22, 2013: Someone uploaded documents on the FBI’s investigation of Israel and 9/11.

June 21, 2013: President Obama announced the resignation of FBI Director Robert Mueller and the appointment of James Comey.

January 2014: The FBI 9/11 Review Commission “gets up and running.”

January 27, 2014: The FBI destroyed evidence on their investigation of Israel and 9/11.

On September 03, 2021, President Biden signed Executive Order #14040 titled Declassification Reviews of Certain Documents Concerning the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001.

Biden’s “Certain Documents” Executive Order had some huge loopholes in it which apparently covered the nature of the true events of 9/11 and the role of Israel.

Section 1. Policy. Many Americans continue to seek full accountability for the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001 (9/11), including 9/11 survivors and victims’ family members. As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the American people deserve to have a fuller picture of what their Government knows about those attacks. Although the indiscriminate release of classified information could jeopardize the national security — including the United States Government’s efforts to protect against future acts of terrorism — information should not remain classified when the public interest in disclosure outweighs any damage to the national security that might reasonably be expected from disclosure. The significant events in question occurred two decades ago or longer, and they concern a tragic moment that continues to resonate in American history and in the lives of so many Americans. It is therefore critical to ensure that the United States Government maximizes transparency, relying on classification only when narrowly tailored and necessary. Thus, information collected and generated in the United States Government’s investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks should now be disclosed, except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise.

The FBI responded to Executive Order #14040 by releasing information on Muslims, not Israelis.

There have been some interesting developments regarding 9/11 recently.

On April 28, 2026, James Comey was indicted for “making threats to harm President Donald J. Trump” in a social media post. The numbers 8647 were interpreted by the Department of Justice to mean to harm (86) President Trump (President #47), as alleged in the indictment.

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Former FBI Director James Comey for Threats to Harm President Trump “This charge alleges that on May 15, 2025, by publicly posting an image over the internet via Instagram depicting ‘86 47’, which a reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States.”

What’s not included in the indictment is the fact that May 15, 2025 was exactly 8,647 days since September 11, 2001.

Make of that what you will. It’s simply noteworthy given the destruction of FBI 9/11 evidence during his tenure as FBI Director. Comey maintains his innocence and hasn’t spoken publicly about what the social media post meant to him.

On September 11, 2025, Elise Stefanik was selected to chair yet another review of 9/11 Commission Report.

“Today, House Republican Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik announced she will chair the bipartisan House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence review of 9/11 Commission Report to evaluate the progress made on the intelligence-related recommendations made by the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States in The 9/11 Commission Report, released in July 2004, and identify possible gaps or areas of improvement. The review was announced in the solemn remembrance of next year’s 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States.”

Previously, on March 18, 2024, Elise Stefanik accepted Miriam Adelson’s Zionist Organization of America’s Defender of Israel Award.

“It is truly a tremendous honor to be with you today and it is incredibly humbling to accept the Defender of Israel Award from Dr. Adelson. Thank you to ZOA - Your tireless efforts have such a positive impact here at home, in Israel, and around the world.”

P.S.

In early 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel describing how she had demanded the Epstein Files be provided to her, but had received only 200 pages.

Letter from Pam Bondi to Kash Patel “Dear Director Patel, Before you came into office, I requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response to this request, I received approximately 200 pages of documents, which consisted primarily of flight logs, Epstein’s list of contacts, and a list of victims’ names and phone numbers. I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents. Late yesterday; I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files.”

The FBI ultimately provided the information to the Attorney General, and in response to the Epstein Files Transparency Act of Congress, the DOJ has published millions of pages since.

The recent FOIA release documents are below.

FBI DOCUMENTS ON DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE

The FBI FOIA release had 3 attachments. The first was a cover page. The second had 5 pages. The third had 32 pages.

Attachment 1:

ATTACHMENT 2

ATTACHMENT 3

END