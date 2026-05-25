C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
1d

Legal maxim: "Contra spoliatorem, omnia praesumuntur."

Against anyone who despoils the evidence, everything can be presumed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture