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franco nocentini's avatar
franco nocentini
20h

in Naples they say "cuckolded and beaten" (and it refers to a lover in such a tragic situation that everyone will soon forget it) this is how the American people are after 250 years of imperial construction the evil pursued is not limited to the interior it is exported, in fact the center of the empire is no different from the most distant periphery, in fact every country in the world is suffering the same.

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
21h

"The science will be falsified."

Attributed to a talk given by Richard Day who was Planned Parenthood's medical director.

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