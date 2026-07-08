You read that right. It’s not a clickbait headline. It’s not satire. It’s what they did.

I’m just going to quote from Senator Ron Johnson’s report.

PSI Chairman Ron Johnson described masking in his March 23, 2026 letter to HHS,writing:33 Essentially, if the baseline data used by federal health agencies for determining the statistical significance of a safety signal combines the signals of other COVID-19 vaccines, that baseline data will drown out or mask the signals of any single COVID-19 vaccine. To help explain the effects of masking in layman’s terms, consider this hypothetical: If 100,000 deaths were reported for Moderna’s vaccine, 100,000 deaths were reported for Pfizer’s vaccine, and 10,000 deaths were reported for all other vaccines, Moderna’s 100,000 deaths may not look significant compared to an inflated baseline of 110,000 deaths that is made up of 100,000 Pfizer deaths combined with the 10,000 deaths from all other vaccines. In this hypothetical, EB data mining would not detect a statistically significant safety signal because the true rate of deaths was masked for one product when compared to a baseline that is inflated by the inclusion of deaths from one or more products with similarly high death rates. Another simplified way to hypothetically explain the effects of masking would be to test the adverse events of hemlock by comparing them to the adverse events of arsenic. Both may be equally dangerous when each is compared separately against a non-toxic substance such as saline. But, if the effects of hemlock were compared against a baseline that combines the data for the effects of arsenic and saline, the adverse events of hemlock may not result in a significant signal because they have been drowned out or masked by the baseline data which includes the toxic effects.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Senator Johnson said there were over 21,000 deaths reported to VAERS in 2021 and that Peter Marks was warned in March 2021 about the ridiculous statistical comparison. The amount of deaths reported to VAERS would have been much less than the actual number.

Transcript below from Senator Johnson during testimony of James Erdman, beginning around the 1:09:00 mark.

LINK TO FULL VIDEO HERE.

“This is what we uncovered. This is what is now being covered up by the legacy media. On March first of 2021, Dr. Peter Marks, head of CBER, the organization in the FDA that approves vaccines, and is also supposed to surveil those vaccines post-market for safety, was given a multi-page briefing by the main data-mining analyst within FDA working with the inventor of the algorithm they used to analyze the VAERS, the vast vaccine adverse events reporting system. That briefing told Dr. Marks that the current algorithm, because of the nature of the massive number of claims coming into VAERS… by the way, from 1990 until 2020 on average about 280 deaths are reported in VAERS, associated with the vaccine. 2021 it was over 21,000. Nothing to see here. But anyway so they were using an algorithm. They were warned that this algorithm, because the Moderna and Pfizer are so close together, the way they’re analyzing is going to mask and hide safety signals. That’s March 1st 2021. 26 days later, a new state-of-the-art algorithm, developed by the inventor of the original algorithm, was presented to senior FDA officials. Showing 49 cases of extreme masking, 25 safety signals. Including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, Bells Palsy, different types of strokes, month after month after month they continue to do this data mining. They continue to show additional safety signals. Did Peter Marks, did Anthony Fauci, did President Biden go to the American public and say - hang on here, we’ve got some data, we’ve got some concerns- no, no. They blamed the unvaccinated for causing the Pandemic. This is a Pandemic of the unvaccinated. We need to mandate this. This is what government does. This is what the Deep State does.”

What should be the punishment for Peter Marks?