RFK Jr.s Senate Confirmation Hearings for DHHS were difficult. Both Democrat and Republican Senators, heavily funded by the pharmaceutical industry, long fed disinformation by government regulatory agencies, were generally opposed to Kennedy’s nomination because they feared RFK would heavily regulate the vaccine industry. Kennedy, author of “Deadly Immunity” on MMR Vaccines and Autism in 2005, dumbed his message to the Senate down to the “MAHA” agenda and supported the CDC’s vaccination schedule. Kennedy was narrowly confirmed along a strictly party-line vote, 52-47.

During RFK’s confirmation hearings, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana used his leverage over RFK Jr to extract concessions that Kennedy would not challenge vaccines.

A pivotal senator says he extracted vaccine concessions from RFK Jr. How will that play out? Yet Cassidy ultimately provided the one-vote margin needed to advance Kennedy’s nomination to the full Senate. He said he was swayed by Kennedy’s commitments to support the immunization schedules recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, maintain systems used to vet new vaccines and monitor their safety, preserve statements on the CDC website assuring the public that vaccines don’t cause autism, and meet with Cassidy “multiple times a month,” among other things. “I will watch carefully for any effort to wrongfully sow public fear about vaccines,” said the senator, who is up for reelection in 2026.

Doctor and Senator Bill Cassidy led “ran large-scale immunization programs” in Louisiana, according to an article dated February 2025 on Senator Cassidy’s senate.gov website. Cassidy strongly opposed Lousiana’s decision to end mass vaccination programs like the ones he once led.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) issued a statement following an announcement from the Louisiana Surgeon General that the state would “no longer promote mass vaccination” efforts including “community health fairs, partnerships and media campaigns.” “LDH’s announced policy on immunizations ignores the reality of people’s lives. Working parents suddenly realize their child needs to be immunized and they can’t get in to see the doctor. It may be six weeks or longer for a routine visit. That is why as a doctor, I ran large-scale immunization programs to bring health care and immunizations to the patient,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The Surgeon General of Louisiana is Ralph Abraham. Abraham explained his decision to end mass vaccinations in Louisiana to Fox News.

Louisiana surgeon general wants to ‘depoliticize medicine’ by ending statewide mass vaccinations "People say, 'Well, you're putting politics into medicine.' No. Politics was in medicine from the get-go, starting with COVID," Abraham said. "My job and my role and my desire is to depoliticize medicine. And the way you do that is to get that patient and that doctor on a one-on-one." … "I have science on my side that shows that these things that they are saying work certainly do not work [the way they claim]," Abraham said. "This statement we came out with – that LDH has done – it has certainly promoted conversation about these issues. That's a good thing."

Information on Cassidy’s mass vaccination program in Louisiana is sparse. An article from 2012 states the following:

Westdale Middle School was the site of a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony recently to celebrate completion of renovations of three school-based health centers in East Baton Rouge Parish through a $500,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Congressman Bill Cassidy, MD, representative from Louisiana’s 6th US Congressional District, and also a Baton Rouge physician, celebrated with non-profit Health Centers in Schools (HCS) and the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish School System on the re-opening of the health centers. Congressman Cassidy spoke about his historic relationship with HCS as a Baton Rouge physician in beginning the Hepatitis-B vaccinations and subsequent Flu vaccinations in EBR schools. Dr. Cassidy said he believes that school-based health centers and their services keep students healthy and in school and therefore help keep their family members healthy and at work. The HRSA federal grant funded construction renovations at EBR’s oldest school-based health centers at Westdale Middle, Istrouma High, and Glen Oaks High schools.

As in the rest of the country, autism rates in Baton Rouge appear to be high and rising. In Baton Rouge, there became a school specifically for autistic children “tailored to each child’s individual needs.” From the Emerge School in Baton Rouge:

Our History The Emerge School for Autism is an outgrowth of The Emerge Center which was founded in 1960 as the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation (BRSHF). Since then, The Emerge Center has undergone a natural evolution into the educational realm in response to community needs. In the 1980s, BRSHF was among the few providers that offered Autism resources scarce to the state. In 2004, anticipating the growing need for a targeted, therapeutic, education program model, BRSHF created the Children’s Development Center (CDC). This program was structured to acclimate and transition children into traditional school and social settings. In 2014, The Emerge Center began The Emerge Kindergarten, a one-of-a-kind therapeutic program providing academic instruction in alignment with Louisiana Student Standards composed of a combination of therapies, including Speech-Language, Occupational, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). It was a BESE-approved, tuition-based program designed to provide a critical step between intensive therapy and the classroom, specifically for children diagnosed with Autism, Apraxia, speech-language disorders, and developmental delays. When Emerge students began transitioning out of the center’s program and into traditional schools settings, students who had been successful within Emerge programs became significantly challenged by new environments, which lacked educational and therapeutic tools they needed to achieve success. In 2016, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation unveiled findings from a study of Autism Spectrum Disorder resources in the Capital Region, in which they found that educational opportunities for children with Autism are limited by the small number of private and public school classroom resources, as schools largely often opted out of offering curriculums featuring Applied Behavior Analysis. In 2017, the Board of Directors and executive leadership of The Emerge Center completed a three-year Strategic Plan to position the non-profit organization for sustainable growth in its services for children with autism and communication challenges. By implementing the Strategic Plan, Emerge expanded its educational offerings with the creation of The Emerge School for Autism.

It would be interesting to see how rapidly autism rates rose in Baton Rouge following Cassidy’s mass injections program as compared to areas in Louisiana without such programs.

The very obvious fact that vaccines containing mercury and/or aluminum adjuvants cause autism has been tentatively and weakly approached by Kennedy’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the CDC. The ACIP Committee voted 8 to 3 on December 5 to recommend “Individual-Based Decision-Making for Hepatitis B Vaccine for Infants Born to Women Who Test Negative for the Virus,” after ACIP members raised their concerns about aluminum causing autism.

This has angered Senator/Doctor Cassidy to no end.

Cassidy used his power over Kennedy to demand that the CDC continue to lie that “vaccines do not cause autism.”

The CDC actually put an asterisk beside their statement that “Vaccines do not cause autism,*” and said that they had to keep using this language because of an agreement with Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

From the CDC: Vaccines do not cause Autism* * The header “Vaccines do not cause autism” has not been removed due to an agreement with the chair of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee (Bill Cassidy, R-LA) that it would remain on the CDC website.

Despite maintaining their false language in a concession to Cassidy, the CDC nevertheless reported the “correlation” between vaccines and autism, and wouldn’t “rule out” that vaccines actually caused autism, even though everyone already knows it.

The rise in autism prevalence since the 1980s correlates with the rise in the number of vaccines given to infants. Though the cause of autism is likely to be multi-factorial, the scientific foundation to rule out one potential contributor entirely has not been established. For example, one study found that aluminum adjuvants in vaccines had the highest statistical correlation with the rise in autism prevalence among numerous suspected environmental causes. Correlation does not prove causation, but it does merit further study.

Below is a chart of Autism rates from the CDC:

Autism Rate Update: CDC Estimation Increases to 1 in 36 American Children The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new autism rate estimation for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the United States. Previously (December 2021), the estimate had been 1 in 44 American 8-year-olds, which was already alarmingly high. On March 23rd, the CDC officially raised their estimate to 1 in 36, representing a startling 4-fold increase in the prevalence of the disorder since the CDC started collecting data in 2000.

I call upon Surgeon General Abraham to commission a study on autism rates of children injected in Cassidy’s mass vaccination program in Louisiana versus those who were not injected, or were less injected. Basically, Abraham should look at autism rates versus quantity of aluminum injected. It isn’t complicated.

Cassidy also acknowledges the massive rise in autism rates, but says they are due to “environmental toxins,” not injected metal toxins that enter the human brain and short-circuit electrical signals that control muscles involved in fine-motor functions such as speech and hand movements.

If we could get the data on autism rates in and outside of Cassidy’s injection program, Cassidy’s argument that “environmental toxins” caused the rise in autism would be definitively exposed as the already-obvious lie that it is.

Independent doctors have already done the type of causation or correlation study that the CDC refuses to do or is prohibited to do under the leadership of Kennedy at the DHHS. They state the causation of autism by aluminum adjuvants in no uncertain terms.

Aluminum Adjuvants, Autoimmunity, and Autism Spectrum Disorder: AComprehensive Mechanistic, Neuropathological, and Legal Analysis, Brian Hooker PhD*, James Neuenschwander MD, Karl Jablonowski PhD, Martha

Herbert MD PhD, Heather Ray, Martin Roberts, Clayton Baker MD, Christopher Shaw PhD February 2, 2026 Background: Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) prevalence has increased 80-fold from 2–4:10,000 in 1960 to 1:31 in children born in 2014, temporally correlating with expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule from 3 doses to 28 doses by age 2 years (Pearson r = 0.91, p = 0.0015). Despite this correlation, aluminum adjuvants have never undergone dedicated neurotoxicity testing, and the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act shields manufacturers from liability. This manuscript evaluates whether aluminum adjuvants contribute to ASD in genetically susceptible individuals. Methods: We reviewed over 200 peer-reviewed studies (1965–2025) spanning immunology, neuropathology, epidemiology, genetics, and toxicology, organized using the Bradford Hill criteria for causation. Analysis included mechanistic pathways, postmortem neuropathology, genetic susceptibility factors, epidemiological correlations, animal models, and autoimmune syndrome parallels. Results: Evidence satisfies all nine Bradford Hill criteria for causation. Aluminum adjuvants activate the NLRP3 inflammasome, triggering IL-1β production, blood-brain barrier compromise, microglial activation, T-lymphocyte infiltration, astrocyte attack, and complement-mediated synaptic pruning dysregulation. Postmortem studies reveal perivascular T-lymphocyte cuffs in 65% of ASD brains versus 5% of controls (13-fold increase), with elevated CD8+/CD4+ ratios and granzyme B expression indicating cytotoxic immune attack. Additional findings include astrocyte damage, microglial activation, dysregulated complement components (C1q, C3, C4), elevated pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, IFN-γ), and glutamate transporter abnormalities consistent with excitotoxic vulnerability.

Senator Bill Cassidy is facing a strong GOP primary challenge in the 2026 Senate race from John Fleming and Julia Wetlow. He’s running third. I don’t endorse any of these candidates, because I don’t know their positions on vaccines and hospital protocols.

Louisiana Senate primary poll shows Fleming, Letlow, Cassidy in tight race A new statewide poll on the Louisiana Republican Senate primary race shows state Treasurer John Fleming and Congresswoman Julia Letlow leading incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy with all three candidates within the margin of error of the survey. The poll, which is the first survey made public since qualifying for the May 16 primary ended Feb. 13, is being promoted and paid for by Fleming. Veteran pollster John Couvillon of JMC Analytics conducted the poll that was taken Feb. 14-16 and included 645 likely Republican primary election voters. The survey showed Fleming with 26%, Letlow with 25% and Cassidy with 22%. It also showed Fleming leading both Letlow and Cassidy in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.

You can support my research by upgrading to a paid subscription.