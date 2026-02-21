C’s Newsletter

1d

Great article! As a parent of a child with autism and a seizure disorder (anywhere from 50-80% of kids with autism also have seizures- but dont worry, we don’t know the exact number because no one wants to research that). Another way for RFK Jr to sidestep the horrific vaccines with autism, would be to encourage neurologists to hand out folinic acid (leucovorin).My daughter is currently taking it and the changes have been truly amazing. Her seizures have stopped, her speech has increased, her engagement, eye contact, and mood have all improved. And she’s still on a low dose and I hope to get her entirely off of seizure medicines (they are being reduced) and her strict keto diet (which did at least get rid of the worst seizures). Neurologists do not want to talk about this because there is genuinely apparently an overlap between Cerebral Folate deficiency and autism. Folinic acid will also work with high functioning kids with anxiety. I know because my other child is taking it and that’s going away too. If we encourage very young children showing early signs of autism to take it immediately, it will reduce the numbers greatly. I even read a case study of a 58 year old with dementia like symptoms- she was diagnosed with Adult Onset Cerebral Folate Deficiency- how many others have this deficiency? It’s also an auto immune disorder (which we already know, is most likely caused by vaccines).

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8622150/

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1155/2019/7486431

1 reply by Charles Wright
1d

great article Charles...and thanks for letting someone who is a free subscriber, comment. I hope that snake Cassidy loses. There's ALOT of senators that need to lose. It must be people don't go out to vote for their senators. Lindsey Graham - how is that pig still in office. Anyway - lets be the RESISTANCE NORTH AMERICA

