In this article I’ll look at “Presenting Characteristics, Comorbidities, and Outcomes Among 5700 Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 in the New York City Area,” published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association, April 22, 2020, CDC data on COVID death rates by race, and medical records of Danielle Alvarez in 2021. I’ll also introduce you to ARDSNet, something no one else is reporting.

Danielle Alvarez, age 28, had a Hispanic last name and a Hispanic father. How significant is that? What do the limited public data on COVID death rates by race and Danielle’s medical records suggest?

Opinions expressed herein are my own and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Rebecca Charles or her attorneys.

THE NORTHWELL MORTALITY STUDY

The April 2020 study on death rates at Northwell Health was written by Safiya Richardson, MD, MPH; Jamie S. Hirsch, MD, MA, MSB; and Mangala Narasimhan, DO, et al.

The study included data from 12 hospitals in the Northwell Health System in the New York City area:

Of the 5700 patients records reviewed, 373 patients were admitted to ICUs. Of the 373 patients who were admitted to ICUs, 320 received invasive mechanical ventilation. Of the 320 patients who received invasive mechanical ventilation and had either died or been discharged alive, 282 had died, and 38 had been discharged alive. This is an 88.1% (282/320) mortality rate for patients who received invasive mechanical ventilation to the date of April 4, 2020. Hundreds of other patients were still in ICUs. Their fate remains unpublished.

Outcomes were assessed for 2634 patients. Table 4 included data on all patients who were discharged alive or had died, not just those who received invasive mechanical ventilation.

Death rates increased dramatically by age in Table 4. Males had higher death rates likely due to underlying heart conditions (hypertension) coupled with drugs and invasive mechanical ventilation. Of the 2634 patients, 553 patients had died and 2,081 had been discharged alive by study’s end, a figure which includes both those who received and did not receive invasive mechanical ventilation, for a total death rate of 21.0% (553/2634).

ARDSNet

Former Northwell CEO Michael Dowling wrote in his book “Leading Through a Pandemic” that:

“In general, we followed the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Net protocol (ARDSnet), a NIH agreed-upon protocol for acute lung injury.” (Page 92).

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) sponsored a series of multi-center clinical trials between 1995-2010 to determine how to lessen mortality rates associated with mechanical ventilation. They called it ARDSNet I and ARDSNet II.

Findings of ARDSNet:

1. ARDSNet Finding: Mortality falls with shorter duration of mechanical ventilation.

In Northwell Health’s data, only 1 out of 55 females aged 20-29 died. Average length of stay was 4 days.

The “treatments” used on Danielle Alvarez directly contradicted recommendations from ARDSNet- lower duration of mechanical ventilation, which Northwell Health CEO Michael Downing said they followed. Glen Cove ventilated Danielle for 32 days. They loaded her up with a staggering amount of drugs. It’s amazing she survived as long as she did.

On September 4, 2021, Defendants escalated care by unnecessarily intubating the Decedent and placing her on a mechanical ventilator. Upon information and belief, Decedent should never have been placed on a ventilator. The Decedent remained intubated and on mechanical ventilation for the next 31 consecutive days until the day of her death. The autopsy revealed the Decedent’s damaged lungs from the ventilator on high pressure.

2. ARDSNet Finding: Use Low Pressure on Mechanical Ventilators

Again, Northwell did not do what ARDSNet recommended in the case of Danielle Alvarez, although Michael Dowling said that Northwell followed ARDSNet recommendations “in general.”

3. Further Discussion: Danielle Alvarez was admitted to ICU with a false diagnosis; Northwell Health Vice President Karina Davidson questioned COVID diagnoses at Northwell:

Source: Andis Robezniek, American Medical Association, May 20, 2020: “We are particularly struck that there are no cardinal presenting symptoms—no way to tell immediately who has COVID-19 based on their symptoms when they arrive—nor any lab values that can clearly help us know who will develop severe respiratory distress or respiratory failure,” said study co-author Karina W. Davidson, PhD, Northwell Health’s senior vice president for research and dean of academic affairs.

Danielle Alvarez was admitted to Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital with a false diagnosis.

AMENDED COMPLAINT OF REBECCA CHARLES

15. On August 27, 2021, the Decedent, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, was brought to the emergency room at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital by Plaintiff, her mother and medical power of attorney, with a complaint of a cough. 16. Upon presentation to the emergency room, the Decedent’s vital signs were largely stable. Her oxygen saturation was measured at 96%, her temperature was normal at 97.8°F, and her blood pressure was normal. A physical examination revealed her chest was clear, and a full blood panel returned normal results, including a normal white blood cell count of 6.33. 17. Despite these reassuring clinical findings, Defendant Heather Meiselman, M.D., and Defendant Sheri Andrews, M.D., informed Plaintiff that Danielle needed to be admitted to the hospital with what they said was sepsis with acute hypoxic respiratory failure, an entirely false diagnosis as evidenced by their own records. 18. Again, this diagnosis was inconsistent with the Decedent’s documented clinical presentation, which included a normal white blood cell count, a clear chest, no fever, and a pulse oximetry of 93% upon admission. 19. Upon information and belief, Defendant Sheri Andrews informed the Decedent’s family that she had COVID pneumonia and would be admitted for approximately two days. An attempted nasal swab for COVID-19 upon admission was documented as unsuccessful.

Ultimately Glen Cove caused heart failure in Danielle.

These independent acts and omissions include, but are not limited to: (a) the failure to obtain any legally valid consent for the administration of a prolonged, high-dose, and dangerous cocktail of narcotics, anesthetics, and sedatives, all of which constitutes wanton polypharmacy; (b) the negligent failure to monitor or communicate with plaintiff about the known extremely toxic effects of this combination of dangerous drugs, which led to iatrogenic heart failure and multi-organ damage; (c) the negligent failure to secure appropriate and timely specialist consultations for the Decedent’s rapidly deteriorating cardiac condition; (d) the fraudulent concealment of many of the most relevant facts, including the severe risks of the treatment protocols being forced on Decedent without any legally valid consent from her mother, who was also Decedent’s medical power of attorney; (e) the unlawful and grotesque use of physical restraints, isolation and extreme over-drugging, constituting false imprisonment of the Decedent; and (f) the defendants’ coordinated, systemic failures in supervision and enforcement of its own policies and of anything even approaching an acceptable standard of care given the health of Decedent upon entry.

Why? Can government financial incentives explain it all?

ISOLATING THE RACE VARIABLE

CDC Data

The CDC plainly stated a disproportionate increase in “COVID” deaths in the Hispanic population:

Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19, by Age and Race and Ethnicity — United States, January 26–October 3, 2020, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), October 23, 2020.

Overall, an estimated 299,028 excess deaths occurred from late January through October 3, 2020, with 198,081 (66%) excess deaths attributed to COVID-19. The largest percentage increases were seen among adults aged 25–44 years and among Hispanic or Latino persons.

25-44 years old is a breeding age population. COVID was reported to affect mainly the elderly at higher rates, but the COVID Plandemic hit the Hispanic population right in the middle on a percentage increase basis. It reminds me quite a bit of how Israel always manages to kill women and children with bombs while claiming to be targeting Hamas soldiers.

Here’s a graph of increased mortality (excess death) by race from the CDC in 2020:

Above, you can easily see that the Plandemic absolutely hammered Hispanic, Asian, Black, and “Other” with over 100% increases. I assume this means that the overall death rate percentage of these groups doubled, which they described as “excess death.” White excess death peaked at around 25% in Spring 2020 between January and October 2020, according to the CDC graph. Then the vaccines rolled out in December 2020, but that’s another story.

NORTHWELL HEALTH DATA

Below is how Northwell Health broke down their data on race, or as in the case of Hispanics, as they categorized them, their “ethnicity.” Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic, 1230/4111. That’s it. They didn’t break it down any further.

In order to determine if there were racial or ethnic motives for varying ICU admission rates and treatments in the Northwell Health system, raw data must be released by Northwell Health, with the exception that age can be reported in 10-year intervals and the proper names redacted to avoid HIPAA privacy concerns, in the same manner in which Northwell already released a partial summary of data.

The main question I have is what was the percentage of people admitted to ICU by race? More detailed analysis can and should be done, but the ICUs were the killing grounds during the Plandemic.

I think it’s obvious that hospitals were targeting some demographics more than others from the CDC data alone. People weren’t dying on the streets; they were dying in ICUs.

Dr. Pierre Kory testified to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on December 8, 2020 that “you know who’s dying here, it’s our African-American and Latino and elderly.” He told the Senate that these groups were “disadvantaged” and that “it’s the most severe medical discrepancy I’ve seen in my medical career.”

While that’s certainly true, blacks, Asians, Latinos and “others” didn’t die because they had lack of access to health care or some conditions that led to higher death rates than whites. They died because they had access to ICUs run by people like Dr. Pierre Kory. (Dr. Kory worked at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York during the Spring 2020 hospital protocols death spike).

“Early treatment is key,” remember that? Early treatment of what, and how was it caused in the first place? Recalling your attention to ARDSNet, early antibiotics treatment is critical for pneumonia and sepsis.

Dr. Kory, who testified that he “cared from more dying COVID patients than anyone can imagine,” apparently mostly black and Latinos, later wrote on antibiotics:

“The drop in antibiotic use. Yes, I am sure it is because they wanted all their residents to die of secondary bacterial pneumonia. Nonsense. It was a viral induced pneumonia, no antibacterials were indicated in the majority, and so many in care homes died from a viral pneumonia quickly, that I don’t find it that weird that total antibiotic use dropped.”

Yet he testified to the Senate that Ivermectin was key to lowering mortality in ICUs, and that he was prevented from using it. The obvious reality here is that Ivermectin also served as an effective antibiotic in ICUs. There is no reason why he couldn’t use other antibiotics after diagnosis of bacterial pneumonia and sepsis, extremely common results during lengthy mechanical ventilation, intubation, paralyzation and drugging, but for whatever reason I seem to be the only one who will say it.

And now I’m telling you something else no one else will say. The protocols killed minorities at a much higher rate. There’s just no other way to look at it. It’s an ugly history of the United States that demands complete exposure and Justice for All.

Prove it, you say. I’d like to. Statistical proofs require data, not limited, partial data summaries from organizations with crimes to hide, but rather complete public releases of anonymized raw data that any statistician in the world can analyze. If Northwell Health will voluntarily release their underlying study data, the truth will be told finally, at least. If the data proves me wrong, I’ll eat crow, but I just don’t see how.

Charles Wright