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Charles Wright
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Rolling death spikes, transporting ventilators across the country, like a traveling circus. Meanwhile, Congress: "Lab Leak, Lab Leak!"

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Allen
2d

The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam/ applications. This happened not just in the UK but throughout the EU (look at the rates of Midazolam usage in N Italy e.g.) and also in the US and Canada and elsewhere.

Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter as did mass cardiac arrest deaths which occurred at-home in urban centers- people stayed away from hospitals/ER's due to fear so early stage cardiac arrest symptoms were not treated. Unilateral DNR's aided and abetted these crimes.

ALL of the “covid deaths” are fraudulent and inventions from the Pharma/medical/media cartel. The vast majority are medical murder.

Imagine where such investigations expose this mass medical murder. What happens next? The fallout from this would be cataclysmic. Far more individuals than you cite would be implicated. The entire medical industry would be facing countless class action lawsuits. How many different subsections of US society would lose ALL credibility?

It would be glorious.

Your work deserves a wider audience.

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