Why not prosecute Anthony Fauci and others for their roles in the most obvious thing in the world, supported by mountains of unclassified evidence?

I’ll try to explain how Fauci and others conspired to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans with Hospital Protocols in 2020.

COVID Narratives

Official narrative: A wave of virus passed over the world’s population, killing hundreds of thousands or millions or so in 2020. Deaths were limited by several factors: adherence to social distancing guidelines, the wearing of masks, a rapid increase in PCR tests, a rapid increase in hospital beds, the dispersement of life-saving Remdesivir, and most primarily, the rapid increase in the use and production of life-saving ventilators. These measures were called “flattening the curve” by the government. The virus primarily affected the elderly and those with co-morbidities who were most susceptible to the virus.

Truth: There was no virus. A wave of deadly hospital protocols passed over the world’s population. Deaths were generated by several main factors in succession: the rapid increase in PCR tests, the resulting rapid increase in new “COVID” cases and ICU patients, the use of Remdesivir and other deadly drugs against the patients, and most primarily, the use of ventilators. THESE MEASURES WERE THE CURVE. The elderly and those with co-morbidities who were far more susceptible to death by ventilation, intubation, and drugging.

To Fit A Curve

What forecasters did in the United States was draw a huge spike and decline in deaths beforehand, then guided public officials on how to make it happen. They fit the curve.

By the time the hospital protocols death curve, more accurately described as a series regional spikes, hit the United States in March 2020, hospital death spikes had already been generated in several other countries such as China, South Korea, and Italy.

The implementation of deadly hospital protocols was delayed in the United States throughout January and February due to CDC PCR tests that kept returning negative results. Once New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lobbied Mike Pence of the White House Coronavirus Task Force to allow New York to develop and implement their own PCR test, PCR tests, new cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and death, ramped up very quickly- in that order.

As Anthony Fauci spelled out on April 4, 2020:

You will be seeing — and we should not be surprised because the kinetics of how this virus works — is that we’re going to be seeing that there are going to be deaths that are going to continue to go up. But as I mentioned to this group and to the general public multiple times, there really is a cascading of events where you have new cases, hospitalizations, intensive care, and deaths.

The only things Fauci left out were the staggering amount of PCR tests that led to the staggering increase in new cases (based on his advice and with his support), and his efforts to provide the weapons of mass destruction- ventilators and Remdesivir- to the ICUs.

That’s a crime Fauci is guilty of, among many.

Johns Hopkins in the United States closely tracked and modeled the waves, curves, spikes, or whatever you want to call them, of hospital protocols deaths in foreign countries. This is the same Johns Hopkins that led Event 201 in October 2019 in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Gates Foundation.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo referred often to statistical modeling from Johns Hopkins and others regarding the requirements to create the spike, or as he referred to it, flatten the curve. These efforts were mainly ramping up PCR tests exponentially, expanding bed capacity, and acquiring ventilators.

Andrew Cuomo referred to Anthony Fauci several times regarding statistical modeling as well. (I’ll have more references later).

Johns Hopkins and New York clearly intended to implement a death spike similar in shape and duration to China, South Korea, and Italy. It was their cover story. It happened there, so it would happen here. Andrew Cuomo forecasted the top of the spike weeks in advance, just the same way it did in other countries.

The only difference was they intended to create a much greater spike in height. In order to do this they needed a massive increase in PCR tests, hospital beds, and ventilators. They achieved their goal.

Following New York, death spikes cascaded around the country as PCR tests and ventilator death ramped up from state to state. As Andrew Cuomo said on March 24, 2020:

“I will take personal responsibility for transporting the 20,000 ventilators anywhere in this country that they want, once we are past our apex. … They’re not simultaneous apexes. They are a curve that is individual to that region. Deploy to that region, address that region, and then move on to the next. And I’m not only talking about ventilators. ... I’ll send healthcare workers. We have the most sophisticated people you can get doing projections on this. They’ve been studying projections from China, South Korea, Italy, places all across this country. And the most challenging point about the increasing numbers is where the numbers will apex. What is the high point of the numbers. And the apex is the point where we have to be able to manage the capacity. We had projected the apex at about 110,000 hospital beds, and that’s the number I’ve been talking about. The new projection suggests that the number of hospital beds needed could be as high as 140,000 hospital beds. So, flatten the curve, flatten the curve. We haven’t flattened the curve and the curve is actually increasing. That means the number of hospital beds, which is at 53,000 beds, 3,000 ICU beds. The anticipated need now for the height of the curve is 140,000 hospital beds, and approximately 40,000 intensive care unit beds. Those are troubling and astronomical numbers, and as I mentioned, are higher numbers than have been previously projected. We are exercising all options as aggressively as we can. That rate of increase, that apex, they project at this time could be approximately 14 to 21 days away. So not only do we have a spike in the increase, when you spike the increase in cases, it accelerates the apex to a point where it could be as close at 14 to 21 days. We’re exercising all options. We’re doing everything we can on every level to quote unquote slow the spread, flatten the curve.

Cuomo, Fauci, Johns Hopkins, and others were 100% of the curve. They didn’t flatten the curve; they made it from scratch. What had happened previously in other countries was their often referred-to cover story.

Everything New York ramped up led to deaths ramping up in the statistical manner and pattern preplanned by Johns Hopkins. Fauci is closely associated with Johns Hopkins, by the way. It will be interesting to find out who did his statistical modeling.

Johns Hopkins calculated death rates from ventilators. They calculated the quantity of PCR tests required. They calculated, and probably controlled, the percentage of PCR tests that would be positive. They calculated the bed requirements. They calculated everything. They fit the duration and shapes of death curves of China, South Korea, and Italy, which were also PCR hospital ventilator death events, only with a much greater scale of quantity. They knowingly and intentionally planned and executed a mass homicide of American citizens, not with a lab leak, but with PCR tests and hospitals. New York implemented it. The federal government helped. Other states followed.

That’s a summary of a great deal of evidence that I plan to publish soon from original sources. Sorry for the dearth of references here, but I will provide them soon.

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