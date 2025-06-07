C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula's avatar
Paula
2d

I pray for this family every single day, mainstream medicine needs to be taken to task for all they have done. The events that took place during covid should never have happened. I am glad they have the stamina to do this, so hard when you are grieving. God bless them and may they win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J Shannon's avatar
J Shannon
2d

Thanks for posting this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture