Schara v. Ascension et al challenges the “get out of jail free” defense of the medical establishment that by simply writing “COVID-19” on a death certificate, the establishment is protected from all legal actions against them. So far the medical establishment’s power of the pen to write a false cause of death on a death certificate has proven to be an adequate defense for the pathetic Attorney Generals of the United States, but civil legal actions are moving forward despite their overlook of a medical holocaust committed against citizens of the United States.

Some updates from reporters covering the Schara’s lawsuit in Wisconsin are below. Please click through on the links to the reporters and media outlets know that you are interested in their reporting. People say they have had enough of the “mainstream media” covering up and aiding crimes of the government, so supporting good local reporting when you find it is the least you can do.

Family of 19-year-old Grace Schara takes hospital to court in landmark wrongful death case. Samantha Petters, We Are Green Bay, June 3, 2025.

“As opening statements unfolded Tuesday morning, the parents of Grace argued that their daughter was administered a combination of medications—precedex, lorazepam, and morphine—without their knowledge or consent. They contend that these drugs, rather than complications from COVID-19, led to Grace’s respiratory distress and ultimately her untimely death. … The case marks a significant moment in legal history, as it is the first to challenge the designation of COVID-19 as the primary cause of death on a death certificate. … During the trial, plaintiff attorney Warner Mendenhall emphasized the alarming sequence of events leading to Grace’s decline, stating, ‘Instead of recognizing the life-threatening situation and reducing the medications causing the problems, this medical team did the opposite.’ Defense attorney Randall also addressed the court, saying, ‘We believe the evidence will show that Dr. Shokar’s care and treatment of Grace Schara on October 12th and 13th of 2021, met the standard of care that applied.’ The emotional weight of the trial is compounded by the heartbreaking testimony from Grace’s mother, Cindy Schara, who recalled her daughter’s vibrant spirit and artistic talents.”

Grace Schara's wrongful death trial against Ascension St. Elizabeth begins . Jessica Van Egeren and Kelli Arseneau, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, June 3, 2025.

On the morning of Oct. 13, (Dr. Gavin) Shokar spoke with Grace’s family over the phone saying Grace was stable and they should focus on nutrition and movement so Grace could soon go home. “Oddly though, despite Grace’s improving condition, Shokar requested Scott authorize a ventilator, even though there was no need for a ventilator at that time,” Mendenhall said. Mendenhall said Scott Schara did not want his daughter to be placed on a ventilator. But as a result of this conversation, Shokar not only documented that Grace had a Do Not Intubate order, known as a DNI, but also a Do Not Resuscitate Order, known as DNR. The Schara family did not learn Grace has been labeled DNR until Grace was in respiratory distress shortly before she died later that night. “Dr. Shokar watched this 19-year-old girl breathing fast, and instead of assessing why, without talking to the family before, and Nurse McInnis, injected Grace Schara with morphine, a powerful opioid drug that suppresses breathing,” Mendenhall said. Scott and Cindy Schara, Grace’s mother, then had to watch their daughter die over FaceTime, with their cries for medical staff to save their daughter ignored, Mendenhall said.

Charles Wright