All of the reporting surrounding Urban Moving Systems (UMS), an Israeli-owned Mossad front company in the United States, explores if UMS they had prior knowledge of the events to come on September 11, 2001, not their role in the logistics of the operation, a topic I will explore further later.

For now though, let’s talk about their “knowledge.” Of course they knew. A UMS employee even admitted in November 2001 on an Israeli talk show that “our purpose was to document the event.” These were the 5 Israelis who drove to Doric Towers to get a better viewpoint to document the event.

But exactly how much knowledge did they have?

A September 16, 2001 interview an unidentified employee of Urban Moving Systems by the FBI’s Newark Division provides a revealing account of Israel’s foreknowledge of 9/11. This employee was not one of the five employees, seen in the video above, who drove a short distance to Doric Towers to “document the event” at better viewpoint than the one provided by the roof of the office/warehouse location of UMS in Weehawken, NJ. This unidentified man hadn’t been working at UMS long and didn’t know the other employees well. He broke down and cried during the FBI’s interview while providing a truthful account of his day on September 11.

This man spent all day on September 11 thinking that the government had demolished the North Tower because the government believed that the Tower had become structurally unstable due to the alleged airplane strike. This UMS employee believed the government demolished the Tower because they didn’t want it to tall sideways. It was only later on the night of September 11, 2001, when this UMS employee was in jail, that he heard reports that the fire resulting from the alleged crash brought down the building, and he couldn’t believe it.

This UMS employee reported to the FBI that around 10:00 a.m on 9/11, employees of Urban Moving Systems were told the second Tower was being brought down and they went to the roof of the UMS office/warehouse buildings to get a better look and take pictures.

Note that although the first explosions occurred in the North Tower at 8.46 a.m, and the explosions in the South Tower occurred at 9.03 am (as CNN overlaid pictures of an airplane crashing into the South Tower in their “live feed”), the South Tower was the first to be demolished at 9.59 a.m., while the North Tower collapsed at 10:28 a.m.

In the pay section below, the reader will receive a lengthy transcript of the interview of the UMS employee and the original FBI-Newark documents- 1080 words. A small amount of this text is redacted. There is additional background information on the UMS employee in the original FBI documents which I did not transcribe.