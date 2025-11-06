The Leahy Act specifically forbids US funding of any nation guilty of gross human rights violations.

US Department of State: Leahy Law Fact Sheet The term “Leahy law” refers to two statutory provisions prohibiting the U.S. Government from using funds for assistance to units of foreign security forces where there is credible information implicating that unit in the commission of gross violations of human rights (GVHR). One statutory provision applies to the State Department and the other applies to the Department of Defense. The State Department Leahy law was made permanent under section 620M of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, 22 U.S.C. 2378d. The U.S. government considers torture, extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance, and rape under color of law as GVHRs when implementing the Leahy law. Incidents are examined on a fact-specific basis. The State Department Leahy law includes an exception permitting resumption of assistance to a unit if the Secretary of State determines and reports to Congress that the government of the country is taking effective steps to bring the responsible members of the security forces unit to justice.

Israel has committed countless violations of the Leahy Act including well-document cases of rape, torture and extrajudicial killings.

The Middle East Monitor reported that Israel still held 735 Palestinian bodies of hostage/prisoners, including 67 children, that Israel had tortured many hostage/prisoners to death, and had stolen their organs.

Middle East Monitor, Gaza authorities accuse Israel of stealing organs from released Palestinian bodies, October 17, 2025. Authorities in Gaza accused the Israeli army on Friday of stealing organs from Palestinian corpses and called for an international committee to investigate a “horrific crime,” Anadolu reports. “The (Israeli) occupation handed over 120 corpses through the International Committee of the Red Cross over the past three days,” Ismail Thawabta, director of the government media office, told Anadolu, adding that “most arrived in deplorable condition, showing evidence of field executions and systematic torture.” Thawabta said some of the deceased were returned “blindfolded and bound by hands and feet, while others displayed signs of strangulation and rope marks around their necks, indicating deliberate killing.” “Parts of many corpses were missing, including eyes, corneas, and other organs,” Thawabta noted, which he said confirms that the Israeli army “stole human organs while holding the bodies,” calling the act a “barbaric crime.” The Palestinian official urged the international community and human rights organizations to “immediately form an international investigation committee to hold Israel accountable for serious violations against the bodies of the martyrs and the theft of their organs.”

On October 30, The Washington Post reported that employees in the US State Department had prepared a classified report documenting several hundred human rights abuses by Israel.

Washington Post: Classified U.S. report finds backlog of hundreds of possible Israeli human rights violations, October 30, 2025. A classified report by a U.S. government watchdog has found that Israeli military units committed “many hundreds” of potential violations of U.S. human rights law in the Gaza Strip that would take the State Department “multiple years” to review, according to two U.S. officials who relayed the details to The Washington Post. The findings by the State Department’s Office of Inspector General mark the first time a U.S. government report has acknowledged the scale of Israeli actions in Gaza that fall under the purview of Leahy Laws, the landmark legislation that bars U.S. security assistance to foreign military units credibly accused of gross human rights abuses. U.S. officials, who discussed details of the report on the condition of anonymity because the contents were classified, said the watchdog findings raised doubts about the prospects for accountability for Israel’s actions given the large backlog of incidents and the nature of the review process, which is deferential to the Israel Defense Forces.

On November 4, the Intercept reported that in early October 2025, Youtube deleted over 700 videos documenting human rights abuses by Israel.

The Intercept: YOUTUBE QUIETLY ERASED MORE THAN 700 VIDEOS DOCUMENTING ISRAELI HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS, November 4, 2025. YouTube surreptitiously deleted all these videos in early October by wiping the accounts that posted them from its website, along with their channels’ archives. The accounts belonged to three prominent Palestinian human rights groups: Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights. The move came in response to a U.S. government campaign to stifle accountability for alleged Israeli war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Intercept reported that Youtube deleted the videos because the State Department had sanctioned the Palestinian Human Rights groups responsible for uploading the videos had worked with the International Criminal Court to bring charges against Benjamín Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, confirmed to The Intercept that it deleted the groups’ accounts as a direct result of State Department sanctions against the group after a review. The Trump administration leveled the sanctions against the organizations in September over their work with the International Criminal Court in cases charging Israeli officials of war crimes. “Google is committed to compliance with applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws,” YouTube spokesperson Boot Bullwinkle said in a statement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is a hand-selected puppet of Miriam Adelson’s Zionist Organization of America, along with other government officials, whom Miriam described as “servants of Israel.”

Zionist Organization of America: ZOA Strongly Praises Pres. Trump for Appointing Superb Friends of Israel: Sen. Rubio, Gov. Huckabee, Cong. Stefanik, Cong. Zeldin, Gov. Noem, Cong. Waltz, Peter Hegseth, John Ratcliffe, November 13, 2024. ZOA strongly praises President Trump for his superb recently-announced nominations and appointments of truly great Americans, respected public servants and extraordinary friends of Israel and the Jewish people, including Senator Marco Rubio for Secretary of State; Governor Mike Huckabee for U.S. Ambassador to Israel (who received ZOA’s Adelson Defender of Israel Award, presented by Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson); Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (also received ZOA’s Adelson Award presented by Dr. Miriam Adelson) for U.S. Ambassador to the UN; Congressman Lee Zeldin for head of the Environmental Protection Agency (who received ZOA’s Myron Zimmerman Award); Governor Kristi Noem for Homeland Security Secretary; and Congressman Mike Waltz for National Security Advisor; Peter Hegseth for Defense Secy; Stephen Miller for Deputy Chief for Policy; and John Ratcliffe for CIA Director. ZOA strongly congratulates all the nominees and appointees.

Miriam Adelson, an Israeli billionaire worth and estimated $34.6 Billion, has consistently been the largest financial supporter of Donald Trump, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to his 3 presidential election campaigns. She now wishes to see a “Book of Trump” added to the Bible:

Times of Israel, Miriam Adelson hopes there will be a biblical ‘Book of Trump,’ June 28, 2019 “Would it be too much to pray for a day when the Bible gets a ‘Book of Trump,’ much like it has a ‘Book of Esther’ celebrating the deliverance of the Jews from ancient Persia?” Adelson asked. Last year, Trump honored the Israeli-born Adelson with a Presidential Medal of Freedom…

Many have tried before to stop US funding of Israel because of “the law” before, and all have failed. Laws have never applied to Isreal in the United States before now. But I think these human rights violations are just too blatant and too large to be ignored this time. The videos documenting Israel’s human rights abuses will appear on other social media platforms that do not serve Israel. Pressure will mount for the State Department to release their “classified” report. Why the hell is it classified anyway?

Israel is the largest foreign recipient of US money according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The US government is currently in a partial shutdown at the time of this publication. The Department of Transportation plans to shut down many flights from US airports on Friday.