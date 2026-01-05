Vicky Ward has been covering Jeffrey Epstein for decades now. I recommend reading I Tried to Warn You About Sleazy Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, dated January 6, 2015, and The Talented Mr. Epstein, March 1, 2003.

So when Vicky Ward wonders if Trump’s financial crimes are worse than his “sex” crimes, I think we have to consider it. As she succinctly described in her January 2015 article, well before I began researching Epstein: “It became obvious as I was reporting his story that you could essentially divide Jeffrey Epstein’s biography into two themes. One was the hidden source of his wealth—he claimed he’d fueled a lifestyle of vast homes, a private jet, and endless travel by managing the money of billionaires and taking a commission, a story that no one I spoke to believed—while the second mystery was his unorthodox lifestyle.”

Transcript: “Hey everybody. So, what do I make of the Epstein emails? What I’m actually wondering is based on the email that Jeffrey Epstein sent himself at the beginning of 2019 and then he forwarded it on to the journalist Michael Wolf, is if the thing that Donald Trump doesn’t want us to see that could be in the Epstein files hasn’t got anything to do with sex but money. It’s worth reading the email he writes himself carefully because he’s basically accusing Trump of money laundering at worst and tax evasion at best. And it’s to do with this battle between the two men for a mansion that was going into bankruptcy in 2004. Now, I have already reported in an earlier newsletter that Epstein believed that Trump was so convinced that Epstein would sort of try to go to the press about, you know, Trump’s finances or what he thought he knew about Trump’s finances that it was Trump who alerted Palm Beach police to Epstein’s criminal activity with minors. Now, if all that’s a headscratcher for you, I’m not surprised. But I am beginning to wonder if the cover up here is not to do with sex, but to do with money.”

Here’s the text of the email that Ward was referring to, I think.

Epstein: “it would go something like this. ............. 1 Donald doesn’t really own very much, he rents out his name. he puts it on buildings projects etc. for a royalty or piece of the upside. he then claims the asset is “ his “ . its very much like hyatt hotels. it says Hyatt hotel on the front but it is owned by someone else. ( sometimes by Hyatt but not often). Hyatt receives 3 percent per year of revenue and a piece of the profits sometimes if the hotel is sold at a profit. money launderers. need a name to purchase trophy properties. why? there is little suspicion if a famous wealthy person buys a property that is likely to show in the press. . it cant be jojo my driver. up front , so they approach wealthy people and tell them for 2 -5 million dollars for doing nothing at all. - just lend us your name . and the person get the positive press. so and so bought the most expensive painting. sold the most expensive painting, house., diamond. etc. -ex the GANZ art collection was bought and sold by Joe Lewis. . all the publicity was the ganz family estate. selling etc. hypothetically, someone approached trump and said can you buy the palm beach house. in your name. ( it was trump properties llc ) , not sure who actually owns the llc.? Donald can get a loan from a bank , but it is guaranteed by , an entity controlled by R R has a bvi co. xitrans. that is owned by a family trust. ( cyprus ). R wife settles in oct after trump anounces candidacy. the llc agreement or the loan agreement allows Donald to get a few million for his name.. R in essence is the “ owner. “. he was part of the panama papers release. he also sold the da vinci to mbs..? if you are a gangster, where and how can you invest money. answer not through the front door. Donald’s financial disclosures are the same , he represents his “ income “ as the GROSS receipts of his clubs. “ , means nothing at all ZERO. no income as we no it. he lists his “ assets” ,and their VALUE - but not the corresponding loans. against it. so no net number , hence meaningless.

My thoughts below the break.