Vietnam Veteran Requests Support for Investigation of 40,000 Veterans Murdered with Remdesivir
According to his bio on Armed Forces Press: “Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army officer, Vietnam Veteran, and graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Alabama, and the US Army War College. He has assisted the Vires Law Group with the legal filings in the seven states mentioned in the report.”
Mr. Gardiner posted the following message on the COVID-19 Hospital Homicides Investigation Group page:
Need your support
Please send letters to Senator Jerry Moran whose address is in below letter. Need much public support for the requested investigation by the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee re: investigation of hospital murders per use of drug Remdesivir. This investigation is not only on behalf of murdered veterans but all murdered victims in hospitals, etc. Many thanks. PG
Paul S. Gardiner
Email: gardpgkg@comcast.net
March 1, 2026
Senator Jerry Moran
Chairman, Veterans Affairs Committee
United States Senate
Washington, D.C. 20510
Dear Chairman Moran:
This letter requests that the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hold hearings to thoroughly investigate an alleged murderous nationwide criminal enterprise that caused the deaths of thousands of my fellow military veterans. Undoubtedly, Dr Anthony Fauci is the most prominent alleged member of this enterprise. Available evidence indicates that the enterprise operated during the period 2020 to 2024 in violation of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act of 1970.
• On February 12, 2026, an open letter to US Attorney General Bondi (and US Attorneys in general) was published concerning the alleged enterprise and its horrific crimes against veterans (and other Americans). Link to this letter is here: A Veteran’s Open Letter To US Attorney General Pam Bondi (and US District Attorneys)
• On November 15, 2025, a report was published briefly outlining the actions of the enterprise. Link to the report is here: 40,000 Veteran Murders That Demand Serious Investigation
• The Vires Law Group (VLG) has prepared pro bono an extensive legal brief about the operations, financial motivation, and perpetrators of the criminal enterprise. VLG can be contacted at 515 N. Flagler Drive, Suite 350, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, Office tele: 561-370-7383, website https://vireslaw.group
VLG has submitted extensive legal briefs pro bono to the attorneys general of AZ, FL, LA, MO, OK, PA, and TX requesting investigation of various state crimes committed by many of the same officials who allegedly operated the nationwide criminal enterprise at issue. For example, a link to the Texas legal brief and exhibits (Exhibit B contains letters from aggrieved family members requesting investigations) is here: https://diamondmindfoundation.org/justice/
Senator Jerry Moran
March 1, 2026
Page 2
In summary, justice demands that members of this highly egregious criminal enterprise be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. The horrific crimes committed by the perpetrators simply cannot and must not be overlooked.
As Dr Ben Carson states: “What happened during COVID must not be quietly erased from history---we must have accountability, transparency, and honest answers because forgetting what happened only guarantees it will happen again.” #BenCarson, #COVIDTruth
Thank you for your attention to this very important matter. I hope to learn that your committee is taking the matter seriously and proceeding with a thorough investigation hopefully leading to a strong criminal referral to Attorney General Bondi resulting in indictments of the criminal enterprise members/colluders.
Sincerely,
Paul S. Gardiner, LTC(ret), USA
CC (requesting support for the requested hearings/investigation) to:
Committee Members: Senators Banks, Blackburn, Boozman, Cassidy, Cramer, Sheehy, Sullivan, Tillis, Tuberville
Other Senate Veterans: Senators Blumenthal, Cotton, Duckworth, Ernst, Gallego, Graham, Kelly, Markey, Marshall, McComick, Reed, Peters, Scott, Young, Wicker
Other Senators: Senators Paul, Cruz, Hawley, Kennedy
Other Veterans: Vice President JD Vance; Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins; Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
Other Officials: Secretary of Health and Human Resources Robert F. Kennedy, Jr; US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche; White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
Veterans Organizations: American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Air & Space Forces Association, Navy League of the US, Marine Corps Association
