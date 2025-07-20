I’m sure by now that some of you have heard about the Wall Street Journal’s “exclusive” article where they reported that Ghislaine Maxwell had a scrapbook of sorts where she collected letters sent to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. Allegedly Donald Trump sent a letter to Epstein, even though he denies it, and intends to sue the Journal.

It was Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, and Ghislaine Maxwell was preparing a special gift to mark the occasion. She turned to Epstein’s family and friends. One of them was Donald Trump.

The letter isn’t the point here. The point is that Pam Bondi requested document from the SDNY and FBI, and didn’t receive them. Then after she didn’t receive them, she demanded them, received them, and did not release them to the public as promised.

So we’re now in a phase of selected leaks from these documents that cannot be confirmed or denied from original sources.

I’m sure you all remember the infamous Steele Dossier reporting of early 2017. CNN had a copy of it, and intended to dole out little excerpts and spin it one article as a time. There would be no way to confirm or deny whatever CNN wrote from original sources.

Buzzfeed also acquired a copy of the Confidential Human Source reporting to the FBI, and published all of it- or at least they said they released all of it initially. And this became the basis for the subsequent Mueller investigation, TrumpRussia, a political witch hunt, or whatever you want to call it.

Then buzzfeed came back in 2018 and said there were additional documents from Steele that they had not released, involving both homicides and Grand Jury investigations involving Russia, and no one paid much attention. The DOJ, Congress, the CIA, the Special Counsel investigating the origins of “Crossfire Hurricane” all ignored it.

These selected leaks have to stop. The public deserves complete access to the complete original criminal investigative information, not political dribble. Bondi and Patel talk a good talk about cleaning house and stopping leaks, and even if you give them the benefit of the doubt on that, it’s still obvious that they are part of a very large organization that has employees that were there before they were, and who have their ways of releasing information for political purposes. It’s just more than they can handle.

The Department of Justice is a political organization, not a Criminal Justice organization. Bondi should order an investigation into this leak and prosecute anyone involved.

Further it’s become obvious that the Department of Justice is incapable of doing the job, even if some individuals within it would like to do so. The only way we’ll ever see Justice is for the DOJ to release the raw investigative materials and let private journalists work up the cases for the DOJ. All we’ll get from the mainstream media spin machine is another political circus, not criminal indictments.

Who the hell cares if Trump sent Epstein a letter in 2003? There are rape lawsuits, flight logs, and reporting of Wayne Madsden that they could be reporting. Real stuff, important stuff- the WSJ won’t report that. Enough already.

P.S.

In March 2025, Kash Patel launched an aggressive investigation into leaks to the Wall Street Journal, and canceled the FBI’s subscription.