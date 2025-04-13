I put this article in the section “conspiracy.” Much of what I’ve learned through research begins with “theory” and proceeds from there.

Perhaps the greatest “conspiracy theory” question I’ve ever faced is: what the hell is wrong with everybody in the government? It’s true that many of them are cowards, criminals, pedophiles, false opposition controlled by the “Deep State,” but that just doesn’t appear to explain 100% of them, 100% of the time.

When it comes to the 3-letter acronyms in particular, many of their employees appear to be Patriotic on the surface. They come from good American homes, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and fit in socially with average Americans. They just don’t fit the psychological profiles of the other obvious traitors and criminals.

Yet their apparent incompetence, cowardice, or Treason on the most important issues that America faces, National Security, cannot be denied. The FBI conducted a large-scale investigation into the role of Israel on 9/11, an investigation that has been hidden from the public all these years as the FBI remains silent. Why? You can argue that they’re corrupt, but at the same time, they’re the ones who developed the information initially, and suppressed it. It’s confusing. There is definitely a major internal conflict, that much is certain.

Take the case of James Comey, at the center of some of the largest political firestorms in American history- Hillary’s emails and “TrumpRussia.” He’s just one person that I have enough information on to break down a bit.