“Somebody’s after her (Virginia), and they really don’t want this information to be out, out there,” said Ari Ben-Menashe, formerly of Mossad, in an interview to Consortium News published under the title: “‘Will Maxwell Sing?’ With Whitney Webb & Ari Ben-Menashe” in an article dated July 9, 2020.

Virginia’s death comes at a time when the US government is under pressure to release information they have concealed for years on the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their associates. The House Oversight Committee announced the creation of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on February 11, 2025.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has stalled the release of documents provided to her by the FBI, angering citizens of the United States and members of the House Task Force.

On May 7, 2025, Bondi said there are "tens of thousands of videos of [Jeffrey] Epstein with children or child porn" and there are "hundreds of victims" as she addressed the concerns.

Virginia allegedly died by suicide on April 26, 2025.

Virginia may well have possessed video evidence of criminal activities that have not yet been brought to public light.

1:02:27. Ari Ben-Menashe: “Now we understand that She (Virginia” says she has some material tapes of their activities over the years, she might try to use them to negotiate a deal (apparently referencing Alan Dershowitz). But nobody should envy her and her position right now. Somebody’s after her, and they really don’t want this information to be out, out there.”

On July 1, 2020, a day prior to Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest on July 2, Virginia was ordered by Judge Loretta Preska to destroy evidence in her possession under a “Protective Order” issued March 17, 2016, by Judge Robert Sweet.

Image below from Case 1:15-cv-07433-LAP Document 1071 Filed 07/01/2020 Virginia L. Giuffre v. Ghislaine Maxwell & Alan Dershowitz:

Dershowitz is a US attorney who has defended Mossad’s criminal activities in the United States, representing Jonathan Pollard, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1987 for violating the Espionage Act.

In the same interview referenced in Consortium News, Ben-Menashe, formerly of Mossad, said that he worked with Ghislaine’s father, Robert Maxwell, and that he had met Jeffrey Epstein in Robert Maxwell’s office around 28 or 30 years prior to to 2019. (1989-1991). Ben-Menashe further elaborated that it was Ghislaine Maxwell’s job to provide children to Jeffrey Epstein so that Epstein could blackmail VIPs. The complete interview, other than some parts where some of Ari’s words were edited out of the video, is available below.

Ari Ben-Menashe: 1:00. “I used to work with her father, Robert Maxwell. And was working with Israeli military intelligence. I used to work with him until, groan, he moved on after, after he was accused of stealing the Mirror pension funds. Somehow he found himself floating in the … out there.” 1:00:40 “I’ve seen Epstein in Maxwell’s office, yes. This goes back quite awhile, about 30 years ago, 28 years. And his girlfriend Ghislaine used to hang around in the Mirror office.” 1:03:48 “The charges against her appear to be just, you know, abusing a child, or something of that nature, but uh, but she was more, she was pretty busy providing children for Epstein’s uh, would I say Epstein’s scheme. She was providing the children for him to be able to blackmail people having sex with these children.” 1:09:40 “You know they say it’s just a case of child abuse. It’s much deeper than that. OK, fine, you have child abuse, but, also have blackmail, blackmail of some powerful people, it’s a, it’s a (a video segment is cut out of interview at this point, then picks up later) operation, it is a intelligence operation.”

Ari Ben-Menashe’s words are quite different from the average conspiracy theorists and reporters because he was apparently a Mossad point of contact for Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Jeffrey Epstein, and provides evidence from a firsthand perspective. Ari’s words are essentially a confession that he was involved in Mossad’s blackmail operation, in my opinion. Ari’s deep knowledge of the intelligence blackmail operation from a firsthand perspective in Mossad, along with his statement in 2020 that “Somebody’s after her (Virginia), and they really don’t want this information to be out, out there,” provides a clear motive for Mossad in Virginia’s alleged suicide from a material witness.

Virginia’s father, Sky Roberts, said that she did not commit suicide, and “somebody got to her.”

It’s unclear if the FBI has jurisdiction over an alleged suicide in Australia. It is important to note, however, that Virginia was an informant for the FBI.

Virginia Giuffre v. Ghislaine Maxwell, Case 1:15-cv-07433-LAP, September 21, 2015: “In 2011, two FBI agents located Giuffre in Australia—where she had been hiding from Epstein and Maxwell for several years—and arranged to meet with her at the U.S. Consulate in Sidney. Giuffre provided truthful and accurate information to the FBI about Epstein and Maxwell’s sexual abuse. 23. Ultimately, as a mother and one of Epstein’s many victims, Giuffre believed that she should speak out about her sexual abuse experiences in hopes of helping others who had also suffered from sexual trafficking and abuse.”

It seems to me like FBI Director Kash Patel should order an investigation into the unusual circumstances of Virginia’s death because it involves one of their informants, especially considering how the FBI tracked Virginia down and apparently got her involved in a lot of the legal actions that have followed, placing her life at risk, in a period when she lived in hiding.

Charles Wright