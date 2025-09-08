C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
19h

New Mexico appears to be one of the most underinvestigated part of the story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Victor James Trumper's avatar
Victor James Trumper
2h

Trump has sued the media for putting out any news against him. Trump has threatened to sue these media outlets again.

That's why there is no media being put out involving Trump raping women and children.

That's why there is no media coverage talking about Trump's network hiding the Epstein files.

Everyone has to spread the word themselves.

EVERYONE HAS TO WRITE LETTERS TO THE GOVERNMENT DEMANDING THE UNEDITED

EPSTEIN FILES.

Trump and his corrupt network have to be stopped

TRUMP FOR IMPEACHMENT 2025

Release the Epstein files

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture