Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein held a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 3, 2025 in support of the Epstein Files Transparency Act sponsored by Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna.

Their comments on the Act come first. Their complete transcripts and a video of the press conference are also included.

ANOUSKA DE GEORGIOU: “That is why the Epstein Files Transparency Act is so essential. It requires the Department of Justice release all the records related to Epstein and Maxwell investigations, flight logs, immunity deals, internal communications, and even the records surrounding Epstein's detention and death. And crucially, it forbids withholding documents simply because of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity. This is about ending secrecy wherever abuse of power takes root.”

ANNIE FARMER: “passing this Epstein transparency bill is one important step that can be taken to prove to Americans that the government does not side with sexual perpetrators.”

MARINA LACERDA: “We are here to support this bill today, not only for transparency, but for the American people. But if the government is going to release the documents to the public describing the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and others, the least that they can do is give me my documents that they have about me. The other survivors deserve the same respect from our government. While our identifying information must be redacted to the public, it is equally important to provide the victims themselves with unredacted information.” … “So I can say for all of us here, we are here we want this bill to pass. It is very important, OK? And we need transparency. We are tired of looking at the news and seeing Jeffrey Epstein's name and saying that this is a hoax. We are tired of it. We are done.” … “Just pass the vote. Listen to us. This is not a hoax.”

COURTNEY WILD: “We need transparency. It's time for us to see beyond the curtain. Why was Jeffrey Epstein so protected? Who is still being protected? And who protected them all?”

SKY ROBERTS, brother of Virginia Roberts Giuffre: “We are here today because we support House Resolution 581, the Epstein Files Transparency Act in its entirety. But as much as this bill is about shining a light on truth, it's not just about the bill. This is about justice. This is about survivors.”

JENNA LISA JONES: “Please vote for this bill to be passed. Please recognize how important it is for transparency relating to Jeffrey Epstein. Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, this does not matter. Not about sides. You are an American and you are a person who has chosen to serve in an elected position to stand up for those you pass this bill and help us.”

HALEY ROBSON: “the passage of this bill requiring the government to produce all the evidence that it has gathered on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is a huge component of healing for me and for the many other women who have suffered for so long for many reasons. First, we and the rest of the world need answers. Why was he so protected? And why didn't anyone ever care to stop him?”

CHAUNTAE DAVIES: “And as long as the truth is buried, justice will remain out of reach. That is why this bill matters. Passing it will bless you. Endure ensure that the suffering of survivors is not in vain. Passing it will bring accountability, transparency, and prevention. It will help protect the next generation of predators who seek to place themselves above the law through wealth, influence, and connections.”

ANOUSKA DE GEORGIOU. 14:08

Good morning. My name is Anushka de Georgiou and I stand before you today as a survivor of both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. I want to thank Congressman Massie and Kana for their role in putting together this very, very important bill. Every day of this journey toward healing has come at a profound cost to my mental health. But I am here. I chose to come because this bill really matters. I speak today not only in service of my own recovery from trauma inflicted by Maxwell and Epstein but to honor the lives, the courage and sacrifices of Virginia Giuffre, Carolyn Andriano and others who could not continue. Their voices mattered. Their stories must not be forgotten. Accountability is what makes a society civilized. Equal opportunity and equal consequence for all. Consequences are not about punishment alone. They exist to deter future harm, to protect vulnerable, and to set a standard of justice. If Ghislaine Maxwell were pardoned, it would undermine all the sacrifices I made to testify and make mockery of mine and all survivors suffering. That is why the Epstein Files Transparency Act is so essential. It requires the Department of Justice release all the records related to Epstein and Maxwell investigations, flight logs, immunity deals, internal communications, and even the records surrounding Epstein's detention and death. And crucially, it forbids withholding documents simply because of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity. This is about ending secrecy wherever abuse of power takes root. But transparency alone is not enough. Survivors need protection, resources, and legal support. If this Congress is serious about justice, then let this moment also affirm your commitment to provide victims with the legal aid they need to confront abusers, to navigate complex systems, and to reclaim their power. Transparency must be matched by support, or else too many victims will remain silent out of fear and lack of access. The statistics demand action. Nearly one in five women in America will experience rape or attempted rape in her lifetime. Every se 74 seconds someone is sexually assaulted. Every nine minutes that person is a child. These are not numbers. They are people. They are your daughters, your sons, your constituents, your friends. Statistically, one in five of your families will face this nightmare. The days of sweeping this under the rug are over. We, the survivors, say no more. I want to help create a world where survivors of sexual abuse and abuse of power can come forward safely. And I ask Congress to join me in that effort, not only by passing this bill, but by ensuring that those who step forward have legal support to face their abusers and see justice done. When Judge Burman gave Epstein survivors the chance to finally speak, the world listened. After so many years, survivors were heard.That moment was historic. And so is this moment. For me, the turning point was when I had my daughter and on the day she was born, I knew I had a responsibility to protect her and to protect all children. I have to use my voice, the voice that had been silenced by fear and shame for so many years. Make no mistake, my polished exterior is a shield hiding a wound that still bleeds. But through this wound, I have found purpose, to be part of lasting change in how we confront exploitation and abuse. And to be clear, the only motive for opposing this bill would be to conceal wrongdoing. You have a choice. stand with the truth or with the lies that have protected predators for decades. I am no longer weak. I am no longer powerless. And I'm no longer alone. And with your vote, neither will the next generation be. President Trump, you have so much influence and power in this situation. Please use that influence and power to help us because we need it now and this country needs it now. Thank you.

ANNIE FARMER. 19:29

My name is Annie Farmer and I was 16 years old when I was flown to New Mexico to spend a weekend with Epstein and Maxwell. That same year, 1996, my sister, Maria Farmer, reported what happened to me there, along with reporting her own assault at their hands and their theft of sensitive photos of herself, of me, and our younger sister that she had taken for her work as a figurative painter. I am now 46 years old. 30 years later, we still do not know why that report wasn't properly investigated or why Epstein and his associates were allowed to harm hundreds, if not thousands of other girls and young women. We have never been told whether those images were found when they discovered a large amount of child sexual abuse material on his property. As a psychologist, I understand that when the systems meant to protect us, recreate the abuse cycle, the betrayal that occurs can be just as damaging as the original trauma. This happens when survivors of these crimes are not believed. When our well-being is not weighed as heavily as those who have more resources or more privilege, and when perpetrators of these crimes are given a platform rather than the survivors of them. For so many years, it felt like Epstein's criminal behavior was an open secret. Not only did many others participate in the abuse, it is clear that many were aware of his interest in girls and very young women and chose to look the other way because it benefited them to do so. They wanted access to his circle and his money. Their choice to align with his power left those of us who had been harmed by this man and his associates feeling very isolated. I could never have imagined being here today and this chorus of support that we have all received. I have been sent so many notes and messages from people with no direct connection to this case who've expressed their solidarity with us. And I believe that is because in part as Anushka so explained so well this is an extremely widespread issue of child sexual abuse of sexual exploitation of sexual violence. This affects almost every family in some way. From my conversations with women in these last few days and from all of the support that we've received is very clear to me that we are not going away. We are not going to be quiet and we are not going to give up. And I ask the American public to stand with us and not give up. At a time with record high levels of distrust in our institutions and a perception that there are two Americas, one for those with power and privilege and one for everyone else, passing this Epstein transparency bill is one important step that can be taken to prove to Americans that the government does not side with sexual perpetrators. A thorough public review of this information is an important step in presenting in preventing the type of systemic failures that have occurred in this case and harmed all of us. An important step towards healing for those involved. Thank you.

MARINA LACERDA 22:59

My name is Marina Lacerda. I was minor victim one in federal indictment of Jeffrey Epstein in New York in 2019. I was one of dozen of girls that I personally know who were forced into Jeffrey's mansion on 9 East 71 Street in New York City when we were just kids. Today is the first time that I ever speak publicly about what happened to me. I never thought that I would find myself here. The only reason that I am here is because it feels like the people who matter in this country finally care about what we have to say. As an immigrant from Brazil, I feel empowered knowing that the little girl struggling to get by at 14 and 15 years old finally has a voice. For the first time, I feel like I matter as an American. I was only 14 years old when I met Jeffrey. It was the summer of high school. I was working three jobs to try to support my mom and my sister when a friend of mine in the neighborhood told me that I could make $300 to give an older guy a massage. It went from a dream job to the worst nightmare. Jeffrey assistant Leslie Groff would call me and tell me that I needed to be at the house so often that I ended up dropping out of high school before 9th grade. And I never went back. From 14 to 17 years old, I went and worked for Jeffrey instead of receiving an education. Every day I hoped that he would offer me a real job as one of his assistant or something, something important. I would finally have made it big as like we say the American dream. That day never came. I had no way I had no way out. I was um until he finally told me that I was too old. There are many pieces of my story that I can't remember. No matter how hard I try, the constant state of wonder causes me so much fear and so much confusion. My therapist says that my brain is just trying to protect itself. But it's so hard to begin to heal knowing that there are people out there who know more about my abuse than I do. The worst part is that the government is still in possession right now of the documents and information about that con that could help me remember and get over all of this maybe and help me heal. They have documents with my name on them that were confiscated from Jeffrey Epstein's house and could help me put the pieces of my own life back together, but I don't have any of it. And I know the same is true for many of these women. We are here to support this bill today, not only for transparency, but for the American people. But if the government is going to release the documents to the public describing the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and others, the least that they can do is give me my documents that they have about me. The other survivors deserve the same respect from our government. While our identifying information must be redacted to the public, it is equally important to provide the victims themselves with unredacted information. I will never forget when the FBI agent showed up in my door in 2008. Jeffrey Epstein hired a lawyer to represent me, or more like to represent him, I'd like to say. I couldn't ask any questions and I had no idea what was going on. I was terrified until today. I think most of us are still terrified. I thought somebody was going to kill me. I thought something was going to happen to my sister or my mother. It went further out to even maybe thinking something would happen in Brazil with my family. And then one day the lawyer said that everything was just going to go away. Like nothing happened. I didn't need to testify. When I asked him why, he gave no explanation. That was it. So why why was I never called to testify then? We could have saved so many women. We could have saved so many lives from being abused. Why did he get away with it in 2008? Why was he able to go on in the abuse with hundreds of girls after the Florida investigation? Why didn't they let me testify to help stop him? Our government couldn't have saved could have saved so many women, but Jeffrey Epstein was too important and those women didn't matter. Why? Well, we matter now. We are here today and we are speaking and we are not going to stop speaking. Today I stand here with the women who have really help me to find the strength to come out and come forward to share my story for the very first time. Together we are stronger than ever. While she may not be with us, Virginia Roberts, we will continue to use our voices to strengthen yours always. Thank you.

COURTNEY WILD. 28:56

Hi, my name is Courtney Wild. I just wanted to take a second and just have a moment of silence for all the women survivors that aren't here with us today that passed away due to anxiety, depression, trying to keep up with this case. A moment of silence, please. Thank you. My name is Courtney Wild. I was only 14 years old when I was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein by a 13-year-old friend of mine. The details of the abuse that he inflicted on me for years is not important today. In 2028, I was cooperating with the federal government government and the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. They sent me a letter telling me to be patient because this was going to be a lengthy investigation, but at the same time, they refused to talk to me and tell me what was going on. So, I hired an attorney, Brad Edwards, because I was hopeful to get some answers. When I walked into his office at 19 years old, Brad sued the government for refusing to tell me what was going on under the Crime Victim's Rights Act. The only reason anyone ever found out that the government had already given Jeffrey Epstein immunity through the nonprosecution agreement was because our lawsuit forced the government to tell us. Otherwise, nobody would even know that today. Sometimes it's hard to believe that I had to sue the United States just to learn that my abuser was given immunity. I started as Jane Doe, but I decided to pr I was proud enough to take on our country and I was on the right side of history. We fought the government for 10 years to prove that the government violated our rights as crime victims and the crime victim's rights in order to protect a pedophile. We had to win the 11th circuit court of appeals to force the government to turn over thousands of pages of emails between Jeffrey Epstein and the government. Those emails provided the proof that the government worked very hard with Jeffrey Epstein to violate our rights. Why? Why did the government work so hard to protect Jeffrey and not so hard to protect me and my other innocent friends? Why was Jeffrey so important to the government? And why was I so insignificant. Why did nobody but our lawyers care before now? It seems people have only started to care because of Twitter and politics. But I would like to say this has nothing to do with politics. This is not a blue thing or a red thing. This is an everyone thing. We can all agree on this. The injustice that has happened here. Multiple over and over. Everybody that talks about this just seems to make it worse. We need transparency. It's time for us to see beyond the curtain. Why was Jeffrey Epstein so protected? Who is still being protected? And who protected them all? So the world can understand how Jeffrey was able to abuse so many of us for so long. I was lucky to have Brad Edwards, Britney Henderson, and Paul Cassell take on my case pro bono and fight fearlessly over 20 years time. Uh, I would like to thank them and I'd also like to ask the Trump administration to please sign off on uh the Crime Victim's Rights Reformed Act, the Courtney Wild Crime Victim's Rights Reformed Act that's um we're trying to get passed here so we can close the loopholes in the CV case that Epstein's attorney used to their benefit to get to get away with this. Thank you so much. [Applause]

SKY ROBERTS (BROTHER OF VIRGINIA ROBERTS GIUFFRE) 33:05

Good morning. Uh, first and foremost, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to Brad and Britney Edwards, Congressman Massie and Connor, and above all, the brave survivors who have entrusted us with the privilege of speaking today on behalf of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, as her family. We are here today because we support H.R.E.S. 581, the Epstein Files Transparency Act in its entirety. But as much as this bill is about shining a light on truth, it's not just about the bill. This is about justice. This is about survivors. This is about justice against the rich and powerful who have stolen something from these women and many children at the time. Their freedom. the freedom to live their life without mental and physical scars that have been inflicted upon them by those who thought they were untouchable. The same freedom that these monsters took from these survivors, they should never be afforded. They should never be allowed to continue their lives with impunity. Let's be clear, this is not a political issue. This is not about left or right. This is about humanity. This is about doing what's right. And this is about ensuring that the future we leave behind isn't one where the powerful can hide behind their wealth, their influence, and their money to evade justice. Our plea to you, whether you're a dad, a mom, a brother, or a sister, look your young ones in the face. Look them in the eye and tell them you didn't stand against the very people who raped, molested, and prayed upon children and young women. Tell them you were willing to negotiate a deal. Money should never be what makes something right or wrong. If you vote no, your stance will be clear. You will be choosing to stand on the side of the rich and powerful, allowing money to buy your way out of the consequence. But here's my one ask. Look these survivors in the eye and tell them why. Then look the people of the United States in the eye and tell them why. And then when you're alone, look yourself in the mirror and ask yourself why. Virginia said it best, and I quote, "I have physical and mental scars that will never heal. I have memories that will never go away. They say time can heal, but this won't. Not until the justice system makes an example out of these people with so-called privileges. I just call it money. The only time I can begin to heal is when their freedom is taken from them, just like they did to me and literally thousands of other victims. The survivors of this horrific abuse are watching. The American people are watching. And history is watching. Which side will you be on? Thank you. [Applause]

JENNA LISA JONES. 36:24

Hello, my name is Jenna Lisa Jones and I was only 14 years old when my friend brought me over to Jeffrey Epstein's house in Palm Beach in 2003. I had a terrible home life, but I was such an innocent kid then. I always did my best in school and I had such a positive outlook on life. Until that day that I met Jeffrey, I have never been more scared in my life than I was that first time that he hurt me. I remember crying the entire way home thinking about how I couldn't ever tell anyone about what actually happened in that house. This guy was so rich and had so many pictures with so many famous people and no one would have have ever believed me if I told them. I want to thank Congressman Ro and Congressman Thomas Massie for having me here today. It was really hard for me to find my voice and to become strong enough to speak about my abuse. I didn't come forward until 2019. And even when and even then it was like I was afraid of a ghost. I know that I was just a little kid, but sometimes I still feel like it is my fault that this happened. Being given the opportunity to speak at the United States Capital Building about something that is so important not just to me and the women before you, but to the entire country. Together, we can finally make a change. And that is thanks to the people like these two congressmen and their teams who actually care about the victims. If you are a member of Congress and you are listening to all of us speak here today, please really listen to us. Please vote for this bill to be passed. Please recognize how important it is for transparency relating to Jeffrey Epstein. Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, this does not matter. Not about sides. You are an American and you are a person who has chosen to serve in an elected position to stand up for those you pass this bill and help us. Make us feel like our voices are finally being heard. Thank you. [Applause]

HALEY ROBSON. 39:02

Good afternoon. My name is Haley Robson. I was a 16-year-old high school student athlete who made good grades and had high aspirations for college when I was recruited and asked by a classmate of mine alongside with a 20-year-old male if I wanted to give an old rich guy a massage. But what high school girl would not want to do that? That day changed my life forever. And when I got into the massage room, Jeffrey Epstein, undressed, and asked me to do things to him. My eyes welled up with tears, and I have never been more scared in my life. When it was over, he made he paid me $200 and requested in exchange that I bring a girl each time to make another $200. I told him I did not want to do that. And then he gave me an ultimatum. Either you come here and massage me when I call you or you bring me friends of yours to massage and I will give you 200 per girl for each time she comes. I felt and hoped to never hear from him again, but he called me every day. He was so wealthy and powerful and he would not let me go. I felt I had no choice. If I disobeyed him, I knew something bad would happen. So, knowing I did not want to be sexually abused. I'm sorry. I started to bring him other girls from my high school, and he paid me $200. $200 for bringing them. I just hoped each time it would be the last time. One day, the stepmom of one of the girls brought him and called the police on Jeffrey Epstein. The police then called me called me in for questioning. I had told them the truth despite the fact that I was a teenager and a minor and I was able to tell the police the names of all the other victims. The police treated me like a criminal. I had by this time had turned 18. I had been with Jeff since I was 16 and for two years. So they had told me I distribute I distributed to the So they told me I was going to be arrested. My name was then distributed to the press as a co-conspirator of my abuser who I detested. My entire world was crashing in around me. And I started being threatened and bullied till this day still receiving death threats. I was singled out and for many years had to suffer a smear campaign of lies about me because of the way that I was portrayed by the press. The press made me out to be a predator when I was just a 16-year-old little girl who was sexually abused by a powerful man and an evil man. For years, I had no friends. My boyfriend was murdered and there was nowhere to turn. The government after investigating more learned that I was truly a victim, but the damage was done and it was too late. There was no way to undo the harm the press had caused me. In 2019, I met Brad and Britney. I met Brad Edwards and Britney Henderson. They changed my life and they believed in me and have helped me to finally heal. Healing is a process and I may never get there. But the passage of this bill requiring the government to produce all the evidence that it has gathered on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is a huge component of healing for me and for the many other women who have suffered for so long for many reasons. First, we and the rest of the world need answers. Why was he so protected? And why didn't anyone ever care to stop him? It doesn't take a brain surgeon to know that if he is spending thousands of dollars a day paying high school girls he abuses and other access to and had a lot of access to cash. I learned through my attorneys in the JPM, JP Morgan class action case that there were years when his staff withdrew over a million dollar in cash a year. Was that not a big enough red flag? There were rier transfers to other victims and the government and the government did not protect us. The banks did not protect us. So lift the curtain on these files and be transparent. Every single time a new conspiracy gets circulated in the media, whether he is still alive, what powerful person had him murdered, who was on the Epstein client list, and there are names going around on Tik Tok and Instagram. We the survivors are suffering severely. We take our kids to school and everyone is talking about it. We can't read the news or do anything without hearing crazy stories that are an only able to live on because the government continues to hide the evidence and the truth. So people just make up stories. Those stories hurt. They hurt real people. Real people who have already been hurt. And we have lost so many Epstein victims to suicide. And maintaining the real truth and secrecy only allows for conspiracy theorists to tell lies that drives up our anxiety and fears and will continue to lead to more pain, more suffering, and honestly more deaths of innocent victims. It's time you do is right by us. Unseal all the documents. We are requesting transparency and I am requesting every congressman and woman that goes against this bill be outed. I want to know. Thank you. [Applause]

LISA PHILLIPS 44:30

Hi there. My name is Lisa Phillips and I'm the host of award nominated podcast called From Now On, a platform supporting survivors. I want to thank all of my survivor sisters who came before me today. I'll be very short. In the year 2000, I was taken to Jeffrey Epstein's island while on a photo shoot on a nearby island. Who I saw and what I experienced there was a was a glimpse into a very dark and disturbing world. For years after I tried to avoid Jeffrey, but he had introduced me to Katie Ford, the owner of the Ford modeling agency. Epstein's reach went to the very top of fashion, arts, and entertainment. This did not just happen to underage girls in Florida. In New York City, hundreds of young, ambitious women were abused by him. Epstein was not just a serial predator. He was an international human trafficker. And many around him knew, many participated, and many profited. And yet he was protected. So I stand here today for every woman who has been silenced, exploited, and dismissed. We are not asking for pity. We are here demanding accountability. And I'm demanding justice. Congress must choose. Will you continue to protect predators or will you finally protect survivors? And also I would like to announce here today us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know who regularly in who are regularly in the Epstein world. And it will be done by survivors and for survivors. No one else is involved. Stay tuned for more details. [Applause]

CHAUNTAE DAVIES. 46:50

Hello, my name is Chauntae Davies and I'm here before you today as a survivor, a survivor of decades of pain, trauma, and betrayal at the hands of Gilen Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein and the people who enabled them and a government that for far too long refused to help. In 2002, I was living in California, a young woman with high aspirations of becoming an actress. I was already beginning to make a name for myself in the industry. A person I trusted, someone I thought was a friend, invited me to meet a powerful woman who could help advance my career. That woman happened to be Gilean Maxwell. I was asked to give her a massage, though I had almost no experience. And when I did, she praised me and promised introductions to someone enormously powerful, someone who could change the course of my life. And that man was Jeffrey Epstein. At first, I was an excited young woman on top of the world. Epstein flew me to his private island. He listened to my dreams, promised to help, but his promises came with a catch. The abuse began. He told me to keep it secret. He manipulated me with with quidd proquo. I did not consent to, but I felt I had no one to turn to. He was too powerful. I was just one of the many young women trapped in his orbit. I was even taken on a trip to Africa with former President Bill Clinton and other notable figures. In those moments, I realized how powerless I was. If I spoke out, who would believe me? Who would protect me? Epstein hers himself was the most powerful leader of our country. Epstein surrounded himself, I'm sorry, with the most powerful leaders of our country and the world. He abused not only me but countless others, and everyone seemed to look away. The truth is, Epstein had a free pass. He bragged about his powerful friends, including our current president, Donald Trump. It was his biggest brag, actually. Um, and while I what I endured will haunt me forever. I live every day with PTSD. I live as a mother trying to raise my child while distrusting a world that has betrayed me. This kind of trauma never leaves you. It breaks families apart. It shapes the way we see everyone around us. But one thing is certain. Unless we learn from this history, monsters like Epstein will rise again. There are files, government files that hold the truth about Epstein. Who he knew, who owed him, who protected him, and why he was allowed to operate for so long without consequence. Why was Maxwell the only one held accountable when so many others played a role? Why does the government hide this information from the public? This secrecy is not protection, it's complicity. And as long as the truth is buried, justice will remain out of reach. That is why this bill matters. Passing it will bless you. Endure ensure that the suffering of survivors is not in vain. Passing it will bring accountability, transparency, and prevention. It will help protect the next generation of predators who seek to place themselves above the law through wealth, influence, and connections. This is not just my story. It is about every survivor who carries invisible scars. It's about the weight we live with daily. It is about the families broken and the future stolen. So I ask you, President Trump and members of Congress. Why do we continue to cover up sexual abuse and assault. Who are we covering for? Let the public know the truth. We cannot heal without justice. We cannot protect the future if we refuse to confront the past. Thank you.

HALEY ROBSON.

QUESTION: The president has said that this Epstein issue is a hoax, is the word that he used. Can we get your reactions to what you think when you hear him say that? HALEY: I'll answer that. Mr. President, Donald J. Trump, I am a registered Republican. Not that that matters because this is not political. However, I cordially invite you to the capital to meet me in person so you can understand this is not a hoax. We are real human beings. This is real trauma. QUESTION: What does it feel like emotionally to hear that? HALEY: It's being gutted from the inside out. Not that I would know what that feels like, but I imagine it's the anxiety buildup with the depression and the survival mode and then your nervous system goes limp and ironically is shot and it feels like you just want to explode inside because nobody again is understanding that this is a real situation. These women are real. We're here in person. To say that it's a hoax is just not… please humanize us. I would like Donald J. Trump and every person in America and around the world to humanize us, to see us for who we are, and to hear us for what we have to say. There is no hoax. The abuse was real. Now, what goes on behind closed doors, I can't speak for that. What happens around the world politically, I cannot speak for that. But I am here with all of these women, including our attorneys, and I would be more than happy to meet with him, and I will meet him halfway.

ANNIE FARMER. 52:55

QUESTION: I wonder if any of the victims could respond to the news from recently about Ghislaine Maxwell being transferred to a lower security prison. ANNIE: I'm happy to speak to that. We were horrified to learn that she had been transferred to a prison camp. She is someone who was found guilty by a jury of sex trafficking. She not only- we often hear that she procured women for Jeffrey, which I think is a very sort of polite and minimizing term, she also participated in abuse. She was a major architect of the scheme. And the fact that she has painted herself as a victim, I think, is disgusting. And it was horrifying, I think, to us that we were not told about her prison transfer. We found out about it in the news one minute. I think Anushka maybe. So, um, Anushka de Georgiou, um, I testified alongside Annie at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, I was horrified when I found out not only had Ghislaine Maxwell been transferred to what's called a, you know, a a low security, it's really is like a like a holiday camp. And then afterwards I got a notification from the Department of Justice telling me that this was going to happen when it had already happened. This woman abused children.

ANOUSKA DE GEORGIOU. 54:25

I was abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for over 10 years. Ghislaine Maxwell was present for some of my abuse at the hand of Jeffrey Epstein. She was present, she was complicit, she was enabling and it is appalling and disgusting and it's one of my worst nightmares that she not only be transferred but at the possibility that's very much going around that she might be pardoned. This is not okay, guys. This is not okay.

ANNIE FARMER. 54:53

And I just want to add that I think it sends a very dangerous message to our country, to the young people in our country, that someone that we all know is aware of these crimes could be given a pass.

CHAUNTAE DAVIES. 55:10

QUESTION: And just for the last survivor, the last survivor we just spoke, she said that that Epstein would brag about her relationship with Donald Trump. Could you please elaborate about that? Anybody get to the microile? Uh yeah, I did say that. My first trip to the Palm Beach residence, I drove there from the airport with Ghislaine Maxwell and they, Jeffrey and Ghislaine, were always very boastful about their friends, their famous or powerful friends. And his biggest brag, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump. He had an 8 x 10 framed picture of him on his desk with the two of them. Like they were very close.

LISA PHILLIPS. 56:24

LISA: We're reaching out to survivors that are scared to come forward and that also know who they were trafficked to. So that's the list that we're compiling. We're not quite sure, you know, how we're going to release that or even if we're going to the Department of Justice needs to release the list. QUESTION: For folks at home, they might be confused. You know, the survivors know the names. You've seen these powerful people. Why can't you say the names Could you could you just explain for… LISA: Why do we have to say the names when the government knows the names and we're all too scared to do so? Look what's happened to so many of the survivors that have revealed names.

MARINA LACERDA 59:05

QUESTION: Marina, you’ve stayed silent for so many years. You have never before gone public with your story and to share this. Can you help us understand, why today? Why now? MARINA: Well, it is not OK for us to be silenced. And it's not okay for Jeffrey Epstein and everybody else to be put on a pedestal. I think everybody needs to hear from us because we know what went on, right? And there is not only me who who's been silenced. There are hundreds of women that are silenced. My hope is to stop this abuse for the future, right? For people that are coming up for women. my daughter for example, these people have these women have daughters, they most definitely don't want that anymore. And I think this is therapy for all of us too you know. We want to be heard. Nobody also has never asked me to speak, that's also another thing. So I can say for all of us here, we are here we want this bill to pass. It is very important, OK? And we need transparency. We are tired of looking at the news and seeing Jeffrey Epstein's name and saying that this is a hoax. We are tired of it. We are done. We are not going to be silenced. And I hope that my voice will bring other survivors and other victims to come along and speak up so that we can be more of a stronger voice and louder. QUESTION: And so what is your message to President Trump on this? Listen, I don't like to, I don't want to send a direct message to him. I'm already scared enough. Yeah. Just pass the vote. Listen to us. This is not a hoax. Like it's not going to go away. And like I said on my speech earlier, we are not going to be we're not going to be silenced anymore. We will be speaking moving forward. Wherever we need to be, we will be and we need to pass this.

ANUSKHKA DE GEORGIOU. 64:05

I have been threatened. I was threatened by phone. My daughter was threatened when I was volunteering to participate by means of being a witness in a civil lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre was bringing against Ghislaine Maxwell. have been followed. I have been stalked. I have been followed not only by journalists, but by people who do not get out of the car and do not try and talk to me and just drive behind me as I drive my daughter to school. So, the fear is very real for us. I have also been in multiple situations with both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell where they have been direct and indirect about implying and saying that if I was to talk, if I was to bring any kind of trouble then there would be severe consequence including death.

ANNIE FARMER. 65:05

Just to add to that, you know, Maxwell also threatened my sister, Maria Farmer. You know, when the FBI did nothing about her initial report, she reported individually at that time. And then in 2002, we spoke to a reporter at Vanity Fair telling our stories, fearful that perhaps other people were being harmed. You know, we were not, we believed, that was going to make a difference. We believed that would be put in print, and that story was crushed, and it was because of their power. And the message that we got from that was direct threats from Maxwell to my sister about her well-being and her safety and that of our family. So there I think many people have similar stories of threats that has been a very real part of this case.

ANNIE FARMER. 67:05

I just want to say it's one thing that's very clear when people say, you know, please share names. There are names that are very well-known like that of Les Wexner who everyone knows supplied an enormous amount of Epstein's financial wealth and allowed this operation to happen. So, it's I think confusing to many of us why there have not been more ramifications for him. And he's been seen as a victim when clearly I believe there's more to it.

TERESA HELM. 69:34

I’m happy to speak on that because what I will say is she got this air time and platform. Her voice was elevated way before our voices were elevated here today. And that same calm, manipulative voice that she had so polite there that day with Todd Blanch was the same polite, coercive, manipulative voice that I heard as she was grooming me to then send me off to the home of Jeffrey Epstein where he would assault me. So that's what she was doing for hours, speaking with me, building relationship with me, building trust with me, allowing me to believe that I was going to get this job, a dream job, that I had been recruited from my college, flown across the country from Los Angeles to New York City to interview, so I thought. So her voice that day was the same voice that sent me off to a monster. So believe nothing can be believed from what she says, because she's been charged with perjury. I myself could sit there and listen, and as I did, I sat there and listened to this woman's voice lie and there was no push back from Todd Blanch because does he even have the facts to be able to push back on her? We could sit there and push back. Why didn't we get to attend that? Why weren't we there that day? Or why wasn't even one of us consulted prior to that day in that meeting? And why on earth has she been moved from Florida to her? It basically is prison spa. I mean, you know, let's be real. None of us were consulted. I found out just like everyone here found out through the media, through all of you. We found out about Ghislaine's transfer. So, we are all- I'm very angry. To sit there and listen- the feelings that come up listening to this woman's voice is repulsive. Yes, I would say it's triggering. We all work very hard on healing and it still gets to us after two decades. It's a very long answer, but it's repulsive to sit there and listen to her voice in her interview.

VIDEO

END