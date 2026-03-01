For years now, before anyone else would state the obvious, I’ve said that Epstein represented the Rothschilds in the United States. That fact has finally been acknowledged after the DOJ released emails where Epstein plainly stated that he represented the Rothschilds. Billionaire Leslie Wexner, who gave Epstein billions of dollars of narcotics and weapons trafficking proceeds to invest, testified to the House Oversight Committee that he was referred to Jeffrey Epstein by Élie de Rothschild, who represented the entire Rothschild family, according to Wexner.

I’ve also said for years now that Jeffrey Epstein, representing the Rothschild’s Central Bankers, took positions in financial markets with prior knowledge of events to come on 9/11. Nobody else in the world will touch that apparent-to-me fact with a 10-foot pole yet, no matter how obvious it is.

Epstein’s source of wealth is still reported as a “mystery” in media.

It’s actually a simple investment model. Epstein took their money, laundered it, moved it around, invested it in markets that he knows would move based on insider information, and kept a commission.

Which brings us to Epstein associate Howard Lutnick, currently the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, and former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, the world's largest trader of US Treasury Bonds on 9/11.

Cantor Fitzgerald, located on floors 101-105 of the North Tower, lost all 658 of their employees in the building on 9/11.

Howard Lutnick said he escaped death that morning because he took his son to kindergarten at Horace Mann.

On 9/11, Cantor Fitzgerald owned 51.7% of eSpeed, located on floor 103 of the North Tower. eSpeed lost all of their 170 employees in the tower on 9/11.

You’d think Lutnick, a 9/11 survivor, would be a sympathetic figure with the families of Cantor Fitzgerald employees, but he wasn’t, as Trader’s Magazine reported on November 1, 2001.

On September 13, 2001, Howard Lutnick gave a tear-filled interview to Connie Chung- an interview described by some as “Billion Dollar Tears.” Here’s what the survivor’s families thought of the interview, as reported in Trader’s Magazine.

Then Connie Chung picked up the story: “Howard Lutnick… sobbed when he pledged to take care of the families of his 700 employees who were working on the top floors of the World Trade Center when the first plane hit,” she said. “But today some of those families are furious at Howard Lutnick, accusing him of a cynical PR ploy to gain sympathy, and even worse, to attract business.” On the same TV program, Carol Heeran, who has four children, said her distress about her missing husband turned to anger when she saw Lutnick crying on an earlier TV broadcast. Heeran said Lutnick was not sincere. “He should have gotten a great award for his performance,” said another woman. Others were equally outspoken. “I was disgusted, you know?” said Anne Wodenshek, a mother of five children who lost her husband. “Because I didn’t accept that he was dead at that point, you know? He was missing. You know, you don’t have to be so brutal. They can give us at least two weeks to grieve without having to think that our husbands were gone.” While Lutnick cut off salaries, other firms that also lost employees (admittedly a smaller number), kept the missing on the payroll. Sandler O’Neill, another trading firm which lost some 66 employees, will reportedly pay salaries until yearend.

Anger against Lutnick probably predated 9/11. Prior to 9/11, Cantor Fitzgerald installed an automated trading system which rendered his human traders in the World Trade Center needless expenses.

Bloomberg Business News reported the excerpts below on September 15, 2002, where they described Lutnick as a “ruthless” CEO.

Being ‘ruthless’ helped CEO rebuild after tragedy Long before the attacks, Lutnick had begun transforming the firm founded in 1945 by his mentor, B. Gerald Cantor, known as “Bernie.” The firm acts as a go-between for Wall Street dealers and banks that want to trade stocks, bonds and money-market assets without disclosing their identities until the deal is set. Once the home of brokers who took orders over the telephone for big dealers like Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Merrill Lynch, Cantor under Lutnick became a company through which dealers bought and sold benchmark Treasury bonds from each other over the computer -- without the help of a Cantor broker. … More than 300 brokers once helped customers buy and sell Treasury bonds, Lutnick said. By the time Sept. 11 rolled around, only a handful remained on the government bond desk, doing less than 10 percent of the firm’s Treasury bond business. Though they received only three or four phone calls a day, former brokers said, they still came to work -- including on Sept. 11. “The bad part is, he didn’t need all of these people,” said Nick Milazzo, a former bond broker who left Cantor in 1993, two years after Lutnick was named president. “They were just sitting there, doing nothing, holding out for their partnership money.” None has been replaced.

Note above that the identities of the “dealers and banks” trading bonds were concealed, at least to an extent, by Cantor Fitzgerald’s then-new automated bond trading system.

Some of the Cantor Fitzgerald employees would have known the identities of the dealers and banks however, because they trained them to use this automated system, according to the article.

Lutnick gave his brokers a choice: Help clients learn how to use the eSpeed platform by acting as their "relationship manager," or find another job, former brokers said.

“Dead men tell no tales,” though. 9/11 wiped them all out.

In financial theory, bonds are considered a “safe haven” in recessions and times of economic uncertainty. This is especially true of US Treasury Bonds, backed by the full faith and credit of the United States. While corporations can fail, rendering corporate bonds and stocks worthless, owners of US Treasury Bonds will get their money back, plus interest.

In theory, demand for US Treasury Bonds would have increased after 9/11, driving Treasury Bond prices higher. We tend to think of bonds as slow-moving investments, but that’s not nearly as true after an event like 9/11. This is especially true if you had purchased highly-leveraged options calls on Treasury Bonds prior to 9/11.

Jeffrey Epstein was a brilliant mathematician who developed derivatives to some extent.

I’ve always wondered where Epstein invested the Rothschild’s minions billions he was assigned to manage prior to 9/11. Epstein could have shorted stocks, bought gold, traded on volume derivatives, or invested in many other types of things that would move in a predictable manner. Now I’m thinking he was probably in bonds at least to some extent.

You don’t have to be as obvious as Alvin Krongard, Executive Director of the CIA on 9/11, who purchased 95 percent of the UAL puts on September 6, 2001, according to a footnote in the 9/11 Commission Report.

Large institutional investors buying up US Treasury Bonds prior to 9/11 wouldn’t attract any attention. Bonds are boring.

Now when I say “US Treasury Bonds,” I am of course referring to bank notes owned 90% by the Rothschild Central Bankers, and 10% by the US Treasury.

Trading on the stock and bond markets was suspended on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. The stock markets reopened Thursday, September 17, 2001- 11% lower at the open. Massive fortunes were made and lost that day.

I haven’t been able to locate a comparable chart for the US Treasury Bond market.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s bond market, basically functioning as a market for the Federal Reserve, reopened much faster than the stock market, as Howard Lutnick told Connie Chung on September 13, 2001. Lutnick said he didn’t want to open trading, and instead wanted to let his remaining employees have time to grieve, but that Cantor Fitzgerald employees who were not in the World Trade Center on 9/11 insisted that the market be open.

I find it shocking that 9/11 wiped out all of the human employees (expenses) and data systems at Cantor Fitzgerald and eSpeed in the North Tower, but their automated trading system was opened for business at 7 AM on September 13 by employees in other locations.

All the hardware, software and humans in the North Tower were needless expenses for this quasi-Fed trading system. Cantor Fitzgerald was pressured by the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department to quickly reopen bond trading after 9/11, according to comments made by Lutnick to Connie Chung.

On September 13, 2001, the Cantor Fitzgerald / eSpeed automated trading platform was operating full speed. Let’s look at the Connie Chung interview, September 13.

7:20 Cantor Fitzgerald is the primary- it’s like the exchange for the world’s bond markets. I mean it’s, it’s- it is the exchange for the world bond markets. Uh we, last, last year we did 50 trillion dollars in business. Today, the remaining employees of Cantor Fitzgerald and these people have worked every second since that bomb. They made the decision. And I told them there’s no reason for us to open. I don’t care when we open, if we open- it doesn’t matter to me. And they collectively- 250 of them collectively- voted that they were going to open the markets. And this morning at 7 A.M., those people opened for business- not to to make money, not to, but they did it because they thought if the, if the Fed, the Treasury wanted it to be open, it was important enough for them to show strength for America and for these markets, then they were going to do their damndest to get it open and they did. I voted against it. I said why? I don’t want you to work. I want you to go home and kiss your kids and hug your families, but they- it’s them. They wanted, they wanted to do it. Maybe for themselves, maybe for the their friends who they lost, but til right this second, it our electronic systems are running around the world and it’s I don’t know maybe it’s a miracal maybe it’s because these people are just

Of course, none of the trading on September 13 would have been illegal. But damn, I’d like to see how Treasury Bonds and bond options traded that day, and who owned them at the open, wouldn’t you?

Guess what?

From the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, January 1, 2002:

The Fed held $61 billion of securities acquired under repurchase agreements on Sept. 12, vs. an average of $27 billion on the previous 10 Wednesdays and about $12 billion a year earlier.

Now again, these are private banks masquerading as “federal.” Again quoting the Federal Reserve of St. Louis:

The Federal Reserve Banks are not a part of the federal government, but they exist because of an act of Congress. Their purpose is to serve the public. So is the Fed private or public? The answer is both. While the Board of Governors is an independent government agency, the Federal Reserve Banks are set up like private corporations.

Again, 9/11 wiped out the recollections of 658 Cantor Fitzgerald and 170 eSpeed employees in the North Tower, involved in training the large institutional investors on Cantor Fitzgerald’s new automated trading system, meaning they likely trained the private banks of the “federal” reserve system, along with the other known Rothschild/Epstein banks at Deutschebank, JP Morgan, etc.

Unlike Cantor Fitzgerald’s and eSpeed’s employees in the North Tower, CEO Howard Lutnick remembers all this, because he’s still alive.

P.S.

Recommended reading.

The Creature From Jekyll Island.pdf, extremely well-sourced, is the true story of the Federal Reserve. I highly recommend it. It is not taught in college Economics courses, but it should be. The information in this book, combined with my education in Economics and extensive research on 9/11, led me to the conclusion that Epstein was involved in 9/11 Insider Trading. I now expand that conclusion to include the entire Rothschild Federal Reserve.

Charles Wright