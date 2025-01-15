This article will highlight the importance of checking into the actual causes of deaths said to be associated with alleged viruses. For instance, a “WEF Doctor,” Leana Wen, has recently warned that H5N1 will kill 52% of humans unless the public takes vaccines. Wen: “I feel like we should have learned our lesson from COVID. That just because we aren’t testing, it doesn’t mean that the virus isn’t there.”

I learned my lesson from COVID. People died in hospitals after countermeasures were implemented based on PCR testing. The state of New York designed and implemented their own PCR test after the CDC PCR test returned 100% negative results to them. New York rapidly scaled up PCR testing to over 10,000 per day and claimed a high percentage of positive tests. Patients were subsequently killed in very large numbers in hospitals with protocols that were clearly designed to kill.

And so I wondered, just how accurate is it that an alleged virus ever caused the deaths attributed to H5N1?

In this article, I will partially document the chronology of the discovery of the alleged H5N1 virus and the deaths that were said to be caused by it between 1997 and 2006. Then I will look at the actual H5N1 cases in hospitalized patients.

According to an archived webpage of the CDC, H5N1 was first “identified” in a goose in Guandong, China, in 1996 (1). The "virus” was first named “A Goose Guandong 1 1996.”

The CDC said H5N1 jumped to people in Hong Kong in 1997, causing 18 cases and 6 deaths. (1). Intermediately, there was a chicken.

Some background: The People’s Republic of China was formed in 1949 under Mao Zedong, Chairman of the Communist Party in China. Zedong implemented Kill Quotas of 1 per 1000 people in rural areas and 1 per 2000 in urban areas in 1951. China implemented a mass starvation program between 1959-1961 known as the “Great Famine,” which starved tens of millions of people to death. China implemented a “One Child” per family program from 1979-2015.

Hong Kong became a possession of Britain in 1841.

In 1997 Hong Kong was one of the most densely-populated regions of the world with over 6 million people living on the island.

Hong Kong has a thriving “wet market” industry. A wet market is where fresh produce, poultry, pork and foods are sold, as opposed to a dry market where frozen food is sold.

Just prior to return of rule of Hong Kong to China, the first alleged case of H5N1 was in May 9, 1997 in an healthy 3 year-old boy in Hong Kong who had developed fever, sore throat, and cough. (3). The child “may have been exposed to chickens,” according to the CDC. (3).

Oddly enough, rule of Hong Kong was formally returned from Great Britain to China on July 1, 1997, when Hong Kong became a “special administrative region” of China. A ceremony was held on June 30.

The Chinese boy soon died from “respiratory failure,” according to the CDC. (5). Claas et al, in the Lancent in February 1998, elaborated further on the young boy’s cause of death. They said the boy died from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), multiorgan failure, Reye's syndrome, and disseminated intravascular coagulation. (7). Claas et al also said that the alleged “virus”that killed the 3 year-old was closer to “a chicken” virus rather than “a goose” virus according to their analysis. (10).

The death of the 3 year-old boy in Hong Kong triggered a huge epidemiological investigation.

According to the CDC, Chinese scientists claimed to have “isolated” an alleged Influenza A virus that they claimed was responsiblle for the boy’s death. (4). The Chinese scientists could not further classify the alleged Influenza A virus, so they sent samples to the US CDC, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Scientists subsequently grew an alleged virus in Madrin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells, and classified it as Influenza A- H5N1. (4).

In August 1997, 502 serum samples were taken in Hong Kong from family members of the boy, poultry farmers, pig farmers, medical workers, and others in proximal location to the boy in order to test for “H5N1” antibodies. 9 of the 502 samples were positive. (8). Based on the gathered serologic data, the CDC said “the virus probably is not being efficiently transmitted among humans.” (9).

There were no more “H5N1” cases in Hong Kong until November 1997.

In November 1997, four people developed sore throat, coughing, and fever in Hong Kong. They were also said to have pneumonia. (6)

13 were said to have acquired H5N1 in Hong Kong in December 1997, but these cases are less documented by the CDC than the cases in November based on the material I have reviewed. (6).

According to a paper by Paul Chan, the alleged H5N1 virus cases and deaths were caused by chickens, and the alleged outbreak was stopped by killing 1.5 million chickens at the end of December 1997. Chan said the clinical symptoms of H5N1 ranged from asymptomatic to multiple organ failure and fatal pneumonia, and that PCR tests and immunoflourescent assays were used to rapidly identify the alleged virus. (2).

Shortridge in 1997 said the mass slaughter of all chickens in Hong Kong began on December 29, 1997. (11). The last alleged case of H5N1 in Hong Kong was on December 28, 1997. Shortridge said the lack of H5N1 cases after the slaughter of all the chickens in Hong Kong in December 1997 “vindicated” the action.

After 1997, Hong Kong’s new Chinese government set up a “Farm Hygiene section” to conduct testing for H5N1. (12).

Afterwards, the alleged Goose/Chicken H5N1 virus lay dormant. In 2001-2003, H5N1 was said to reemerge, but only in chickens (except for 2 cases in humans). Of course, China killed the chickens again.

The CDC reported that H5N1 was detected in retail markets in China in 2001, but was not detected initially in poultry farms. (13). China first slaughtered all the live chickens in the live markets in 2001.

In February 2002, Hong Kong traced back a case of “H5N1” from a chicken in a live market back to the farm it came from. By late March 2002, China had identified 17 chicken farms that they said were infected. China combatted the alleged H5N1 virus with “depopulation of infected and contact farms, quarantine and enhanced biosecurity, and vaccination.” (13).

Despite the “poultry outbreaks" in Hong Kong that led to the destruction of chickens, there were only two cases of “H5N1” reported in Hong Kong in from 2003-2006, both in 2003. One was fatal. (14).

There were other cases of “H5N1” and deaths reported in multiple other countries, however. (16). The image below of H5N1 cases and deaths is from the World Health Organization.

The most reported cases and deaths were in Vietnam, followed by Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, China, Cambodia, and Iraq.

The two cases with one fatality from Hong Kong were not reported in this chart above from the WHO, although the source on the two cases of H5N1 with one fatality in Hong Kong was also the WHO, for some odd reason.

Of course, by 2003 there was a new “virus” going around in Asia, SARS-CoV-1, which was said to have infected 8,098 people, killing 774 in 2003. (15). SARS1 was also said to hit Hong Kong. In other words the names of alleged viruses that were responsible for deaths were simply changed.

In December 2005, Crowe and Engelbrecht published: Avian flu virus H5N1: No proof for existence, pathogenicity, or pandemic potential; non-“H5N1” causation omitted.

The rest of this article will review what the actual cause of the “H5N1” deaths actually were between 1997 and 2006.

The deaths attributed to an alleged H5N1 virus 1997-2006 were isolated, sporadic deaths due to medical malpractice. This is why in the literature, authors claim that the “virus” did not spread well between humans, or that it spread asymptomatically.

The H5N1 patients all presented intially with influenza or pneumonia, then they were killed in the hospitals. H5N1 virus was simply a scapegoat for the deaths via medical malpractice. Whether or not the H5N1 virus was ever adequately isolated and sequenced, or whether H5N1 could have caused the symptoms in the patients said to have H5N1 is another question. The methodology used to substantiate the existence of an alleged H5N1 virus is dubious at best, but the actual cause of death is clear.

The best information I have found on the actual cause of “H5N1” deaths was written by Pascale C Gruber, Charles D Gomersall, and Gavin M Joynt in March 2006. (16).

At the time of the publication of their paper in 2006, there were 165 cases and 88 deaths attributed to H5N1, according to the WHO, as referenced in the chart above.

These H5N1 cases and deaths were so spread out over time and distance that they were difficult to analyze. The authors had to review multiple papers to make their findings. The authors searched for the terms “‘avian influenza’ and ‘H5N1’ for human studies published after 1996 in English.”

They searched for and recorded the following information where possible: “age, sex, hospital mortality, length of ICU stay, duration of symptoms before hospital admission, and duration of hospital stay before requirement for advanced organ support. The presence of respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, hepatic, haematological, central nervous system, gastrointestinal and multiorgan failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and pneumothorax was recorded.”

Of the 188 cases reported by the WHO 1996-2006, the authors only found recorded data on 65 of the patients. There is more data that could be gathered by searching papers written in languages other than English.

Nevertheless, the data they gathered was very informative.

44 of the 65 patients required “advanced organ support” or “advanced life support.” The authors used both of these terms in the paper. Based on my read of the paper, those terms mean the same thing and were used interchangeably.

Advanced organ support was “defined as invasive mechanical ventilation or administration of inotropes or vasopressors.”

Here is a description of inotropes and vasopressors:

Inotropes and vasopressors are essential pharmacological agents used to treat shock, a condition characterized by reduced perfusion to vital organs, leading to multiorgan dysfunction and potentially death. Vasopressors function by inducing vasoconstriction, thereby increasing systemic vascular resistance (SVR), mean arterial pressure (MAP), and organ blood flow. Inotropes enhance cardiac contractility and improve cardiac output (CO), which supports the maintenance of MAP and perfusion. These agents are vital for restoring hemodynamic stability in critically ill patients.

The authors did not break the data down between which of the 44 patients received mechanical ventilation, inotropes, ventilators, or combinations of the 3. They also did not report the mortality rate of the 21 of 65 “H5N1” patients who did not receive “advanced life support.” That data would be informative, especially given that the ones who did not receive “life support” very likely died at much lower rates than those who did receive “life support.”

The authors reported that 41 of the 44 who received “advanced life support” died. Now if that’s “life support,” why did they die at such a high rate? I don’t think “life support” is an accurate term for the methods used here. I think the term they should use is “method and cause of death.”

The authors said that ARDS was very common. ARDS was specifically identified in 54% of the 41 patients who receive advanced organ support. The authors felt like the ARDS rate in the 41 patients was much higher than 54%, but that the papers they reviewed did not provide enough detail to determine whether ARDS was present in those patients who were reported to have “multiorgan failure” without further detail.

Of the 41 patients who required advanced organ support 22 (54%) developed ARDS, but this is likely to be an underestimate. Many patients with severe respiratory failure were reported with insufficient detail to establish whether they had ARDS. … These figures only provide a rough estimate as in many cases definitions of organ failures or ARDS were not documented, and patients were reported as having multiorgan failure without specific organ failures being given.

The authors said that pneumothorax was present in many patients, and that pneumothorax “occurred during mechanical ventilation.”

Pneumothorax was common (17%). All pneumothoraces occurred during mechanical ventilation.

What is a pneumothorax?

A pneumothorax is an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall.[3] Symptoms typically include sudden onset of sharp, one-sided chest pain and shortness of breath.[2] In a minority of cases, a one-way valve is formed by an area of damaged tissue, and the amount of air in the space between chest wall and lungs increases; this is called a tension pneumothorax.[3] This can cause a steadily worsening oxygen shortage and low blood pressure. This leads to a type of shock called obstructive shock, which can be fatal unless reversed.[3] Very rarely, both lungs may be affected by a pneumothorax.[6]

Thus, the use mechanical ventilators would have caused pneumothorax and “obstructive shock.”

As I referenced earlier, “Inotropes and vasopressors are essential pharmacological agents used to treat shock, a condition characterized by reduced perfusion to vital organs, leading to multiorgan dysfunction and potentially death.”

So that’s apparently why the medical professionals were using inotropes and vasopressors. Inotropes and vasopressors were not used to treat influenza or pneumonia; they were used to treat pneumothorax and obstructive shock caused by mechanical ventilators.

Therefore, the data suggests to me that all 44 patients received mechanical ventilation, and that inotropes and vasopressors were used to treat the complications caused by the mechanical ventilators in some of the patients. Further research is required on this detail.

Also note that ARDS was not a reported symptom in the “H5N1” patients in Hong Kong in 1997. Rather, these patients were said to have fever, sore throat, coughing, and/or pneumonia. Therefore, the data suggests strongly that ARDS was also caused by mechanical ventilation.

To support this hypothesis, note that the authors specifically said that the “H5N1” patients “developed” ARDS- not that they initially presented with ARDS.

Of the 41 patients who required advanced organ support 22 (54%) developed ARDS, but this is likely to be an underestimate.

Even the authors were concerned about the use of ventilators and suggested using a different ventilation strategy.

The high incidence of ARDS and pneumothorax has implications for the type of ventilators that should be stockpiled for use in an epidemic and ventilatory management. A low-volume low-pressure strategy for ventilation of patients with ARDS has been shown to reduce mortality with a number needed to treat of 4.52 [37].

Essentially, the authors said in a far-too polite manner that medical professionals killed their patients with ventilators. They said that a different ventilation strategy would “reduce mortality,” which I’m sure it would, considering that there’s not much room to do worse than killing 41 out of 44 (93%).

The authors got this part very, very wrong in my opinion:

Severe avian influenza causes a rapidly progressive disease that often culminates in ARDS, multiorgan failure and death.

An alleged avian influenza virus did not cause ARDS, multiorgan failure, and death in H5N1 patients between 1996-2006. Medical professsionals did that- primarily with their use of mechanical ventilators.

CONCLUSION

Every “viral pandemic” that I have reviewed thus far that was said to have caused a high death rate, or a large amounts of death, shows that the deaths were among those who were ventilated. Those pandemics include Nipah virus, (18, 19), H5N1, SARS1 (20, 21), and SARS2 (22, 23, 24, 25, 26) at a minimum. Even the “iron lungs,” the first mechanical ventilators which were used to treat poliomyelitis, had an initial mortality rate of 90% which fell to 20% after the design of the iron lung was changed. (17).

In my opinion, H5N1 began as an indirect stratety to control population growth in Hong Kong by destroying a vital part of their food supply. Destroying the food supply via alleged and unsubstantiated viruses is still used today with H5N1 all over the world, including in the United States.

The strategy to kill humans directly with alleged viruses in hospitals became transparent when SARS (Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome) was name after ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) caused by ventilators. Quite simply, a virus was named after the methods used by hospitals to kill patients. After naming a virus after ARDS, people would be far less likely to question why the patients were all dying from ARDS instead of fever, cough, and normal symptoms of influenza. The virus did it. It’s in the name of the virus. Unfortunately it was a strategy that worked on a huge scale all over the world from 2019-present.

This direct depopulation strategy via alleged viruses, that were actually hospital murder, was greatly expanded in SARS2. In SARS2 tremendous amounts of PCR tests were used that led to death by hospital protocols and vaccines. Great amounts of deadly drugs such as Remdesivir, Midazolam, tranquilizers, and opiates were also included in the deadly SARS2 hospital protocols. In addition to the ARDS caused by mechanical ventilators, many also died of bacterial sepsis and blood clots caused by the ventilators. These methods of death were also blamed on an alleged virus never isolated to be sequenced to begin with.

It’s time for medical professionals to report the actual causes of deaths using their own research instead of repeating that the causes of death can only be attributed to the results of a PCR test du jour, as they read in most medical literature without bothering to question it.

END