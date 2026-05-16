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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
2d

yeah - Kary Mullis's death is on a par with Dr Francis Boyle's death - and the Israeli judge - the 2nd in 6 months - who wouldnt' let Netanyahu off the hook. Its so easy to kill people. Charles, Sam Bailey says there are no viruses . But you don't agree with that right ? You think there are viruses. Did Kary Mullis deny the existence of viruses ? Maybe he was on his way there. Mike Yeadon also has now said it. Personally I think viruses are not ' germs ' but animals. Parasites. But what do I know

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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
1d

Mullis would call Fauci out for what he is!

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