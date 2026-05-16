Dr. Kary Mullis was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1993 for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, which allows for the rapid amplification of DNA

Later, Dr. Mullis said that PCR test results were misinterpreted by medical professionals.

"It's not an estimation. It's a really quantitative thing. It tells me something about nature, and about what's there. But it allows you to take a very minuscule amount of anything, and make it measurable, and then talk about it in meetings and stuff like it is important. See, that's not really a misuse, it's a misinterpretation."

If Mullis were alive today, I think he’d ask “what are we testing for? What is this hantavirus genetic sequence made of anyway?”

Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey exposed the methods used to create the genetic sequence of the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus in Farewell to Virology 2.

Scientists took lung fluid samples containing bacteria and human DNA, then used computer programs to chop it all up into tiny genetic sequences called “contigs.”

The contigs are reassembled into the closest possible match for a pre-existing genetic sequence, which in turn was created by the same methods, and nobody seems to know where the original sequence came from or how it was created.

About a week ago, I typed “what were the methods used to create the first hantavirus sequence?” into a search engine, which produced an AI answer in addition to many links. I should have saved the exact answer, but it said that the methods were known only to those who created the sequence, and it did not provide any additional information. Now, when I ask the same question, it says “Sorry, no relevant information was found in our search.”

But the original sequence exists in virology world today, unquestioned.

Based on this original sequence, scientists have once again chopped up a bunch of tiny fragments of bacteria and human DNA and ask the computers to match it up as closely as possible to the original hantavirus sequence.

Now the thing of it is, because the genetic materials of humans and bacteria will be different in every lung fluid sample, scientists never get the exact same result.

Therefore, they call them “variants” of the original sequence.

Now we have things like the “Andes strain” and the “Swiss variant.” Computer programs to generate sequences, and soon to follow, PCR testing based on the computer-generated sequences, are spreading across continents. That’s what spreads. That’s the epidemiology.

When the Baileys released Farewell to Virology 2, they showed that scientists had run computer programs to generate sequences over a million times for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, each time getting a different result, and that they had uploaded over a million “variants” of the alleged virus to GenBank.

US Mortality on Substack broke down how the sequence of the “Swiss Variant” of Hantavirus was created.

In this kind of clinical sequencing workflow, the sample is inherently mixed. You are not starting with one clean, isolated virus genome. This is the same basic issue seen with SARS-CoV-2, where institutions such as the RKI and CDC have described sequencing workflows based on fragments from mixed clinical material rather than direct end-to-end sequencing of one complete viral genome molecule. So the starting material is a mixture of genetic material from different sources. In one reported workflow, more than 56% of reads were confirmed human RNA after dehosting against a human genome model, and in another, about 2.9 million of 3.1 million quality-filtered reads, or roughly 93.5%, were human.

So there you go, doctors, scientists, and epidemiologists. What will you actually test for?

Now there certainly are microorganisms that can cause fever, and something like that may or may not be the cause of a few cases of fever on a cruise ship. Rats have been known to carry microorganisms that cause disease, such as plague- Yersinia pestis, a gram-negative bacterium, long before modern fraudulent virology appeared in human history, although some dispute the extent of the role of rats in Bubonic plague.

But if rats carrying a disease-causing microorganism are indeed the cause of disease on the cruise ship today, that does not mean that any of the PCR tests based on the current sequences of an alleged microorganism will be sound, especially when you consider that most of the genetic materials used to create the hantavirus sequence are know to be human DNA.

Further, even if a substance is ever isolated and properly sequenced, that wouldn’t necessarily mean that it causes disease, as Dr. Mullis said repeatedly, especially regarding AIDS.

I was working on a test for HIV with PCR. And I needed to write a little report to the NIH and say here’s the progress we’ve made, and the first line of it was “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS.” And I though that was true. This is before I got involved. And I said, ‘what’s the reference for that quote?’ And I looked for it for about 2 or 3 years and I never could find it. And by the end of 2 years I’d asked everybody at every meeting that I had gone to that had talked about AIDS. I’d asked, you know, I looked through every computer database. There is no reference. There is nobody who should get credit for that statement. … I was in a different field. I figured the virologists had that one taken care of, but they didn’t. There wasn’t a soul. And there still isn’t. And the more you ask them, now you ask them, here you can get thrown out of a dinner party. I mean you sit around, go to some virologist’s house, and start talking about questions like that… Or even you know, people that aren’t virologists. People that are just ordinary people that are just completely ignorant of the detail .. will get mad at you if you start talking about the fact that AIDS may not be caused by HIV. Just say something simple like, it may not be caused, because I can’t find any evidence that it is.

Scientists and doctors live in a world of circular logic that is not based on sound primary informatin. They don’t even really know the fundamental basis for doing what they do. But they’ll run a PCR test for something they don’t understand and jab the hell out of you with whatever-they’re-told-to anyway. They will strap you down to a gurney, sedate you, paralyze you, ventilate you, and say a virus killed you because a PCR test said so. They’ll collect their paychecks and say they were following protocols protected by Acts of Congress and Emergency Use Authorizations.

The world could really use Dr. Mullis right now, but his words aren’t forgotten.

Charles Wright

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