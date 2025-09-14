Bloomberg has a cache of 18,000 emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s yahoo account at jeeproject@yahoo.com. Bloomberg is doling these emails out a few at a time behind a paywall, which I reluctantly paid for. I would rather have the emails than their analysis, however. I did not find their analysis behind the paywall worth paying for .

Putting it politely, other people can reach different conclusions from the context of Epstein’s emails than Bloomberg did or might in the future.

The email in question in this article was written by Ghislaine Maxwell to Jeffrey Epstein on August 23, 2007, which is available at this link at Bloomberg, if you would like to pay for it.

From: Gmax <gmax[REDACTED]> To: <jeeproject@yahoo.com> Date: Thu, Aug 23 2007 5:31 PM Subject: You have to assume they went to donald trump then, gossman, the docs in wpb, paschow etc



G



PS My e mail has changed to gmax[REDACTED] - plse make a note

I don’t have enough money to sue for, so I’ll tell you what Bloomberg said about the email behind the paywall- just one paragraph:

The emails indicate that Maxwell may have been referring to a team of reporters covering Epstein who she expected would be seeking information from Trump; from Abe Gosman, the late healthcare magnate whose palatial property sold to Trump for $41 million after a heated bidding war with Epstein; from court documents in West Palm Beach; and from Joel Pashcow, the Palm Beach police and fire foundation board member who’d traveled on Epstein’s private jet. Pashcow did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporters, eh? I don’t recall ever reading about reporters asking Trump questions about Epstein around 2007. Bloomberg didn’t make a strong case here.

Bu guess what happened on August 17, 2007?

That’s right, on August 17, 2007, the FBI expanded their investigation of Epstein from Florida to New York and began serving target letters on subjects in New York. Do you think maybe Epstein heard about the FBI serving target letters in New York and was a little upset?

In the background of this, of course, on September 5, 2025, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Donald Trump was an “informant for the FBI.” That very specific factual claim doesn’t strike me as the kind of thing that a lawyer says inadvertently. Johnson walked the claim back the next day, however.

Draw your own conclusions here. One thing we can all agree on- transparency. If Bloomberg doesn’t release Epstein’s emails, Congress should subpoena them and release them themselves. If Bloomberg wants to make a buck on Epstein’s emails, they should do some better analysis.

