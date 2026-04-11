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Allen's avatar
Allen
4d

The US Military uses 270,000 barrels of oil per day. The DoD accounts for nearly 80% to 93% of all energy consumed by the U.S. federal government. The Pentagon is also the world's largest institutional polluter.

All discussions about petroleum usage need to start with the copious consumption of the US global military empire.

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
4d

Israel controls USA and our idiots in charge. Treason for decades....

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