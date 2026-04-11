In October 1973, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries announced an oil embargo against all nations that had supported Israel in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

As oil production was weak in the 1970s, America faced a true shortage of oil and gasoline. Prices skyrocketed.

In response, Congress passed the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975, which banned oil exports and established the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

I’ll outline some history of prices subsequent to the oil and gasoline export ban from the graph below.

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GASREGW/

Gasoline price fell to low levels and remained stable throughout the 1990s.

Price made a major run higher from 2003-2008 after the US invasion of Iraq.

Gasoline price fell rapidly during the financial-crisis driven recession of 2008-2009.

Price rebounded with the improving economy 2010-2012.

From 2012-2014, price stayed in a high range, then broke lower in 2014.

By 2015, gasoline price was in a free-fall, making new lows.

H.R.156 to repeal the ban on oil and gasoline exports was introduced by Michael T. McCaul of Texas on January 6, 2015.

H.R.156 - Crude Oil Export Act Shown Here:

Introduced in House (01/06/2015) Crude Oil Export Act Amends the Energy Policy and Conservation Act to repeal the authority of the President to restrict exports of: (1) coal, petroleum products, natural gas, or petrochemical feedstocks, and (2) materials or equipment which he determines necessary for either exploration, production, refining, or transportation of energy supplies, or for construction or maintenance of energy facilities within the United States. Amends the Mineral Leasing Act to repeal limitations on exports of oil. Amends the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to repeal limitations on export of Outer Continental Shelf oil or gas on the lands within its purview. Declares without force or effect: (1) the limitation placed upon crude oil exports by the Export Administration Act of 1979, and (2) a specified regulation relating to crude oil. Directs the Bureau of Industry and Security of the Department of Commerce to grant licenses to export crude oil to a country unless: (1) the country is subject to sanctions or trade restrictions imposed by the United States, or (2) either the President or Congress has designated the country as subject to exclusion for reasons of national security. Authorizes the President, subject to a congressional resolution of disapproval, to ban the export of crude oil from the United States for a maximum period of 90 days during a national emergency. Permits renewal of such ban during periods of national emergency. Subjects any act of imposing or renewing a ban to a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act.

In the House of Representatives, 26 Democrats joined Republicans in passing an oil and gasoline export ban reversal on October 9, 2015 in a 261-159 vote. The bill stalled in the Senate. President Obama promised to veto the Bill. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016 (HR 2029) included a provision to end the export ban. The Consolidated Appropriations Act passed both houses of Congress and was signed by President Obama on December 18, 2015.

The American Petroleum Institute said that the export ban reversal would lower gasoline prices in the United States by adding supply to the international market.

Bill to Reverse Ban on U.S. Oil Exports Advances in House, September 2015 . Oil producers, led by the American Petroleum Institute, have long lobbied to end the ban, which they say would lower gasoline prices by adding more crude to the global market, as well as open potentially lucrative foreign markets for export. “America is now a global energy superpower, and lawmakers are ready to bring home the economic and security benefits of crude oil exports,” API Executive Vice President Louis Finkel said in a statement. “It’s an important step forward, and we urge House and Senate leaders to continue to make this issue a top priority in the days ahead.”

I doubt anyone really believed them, but of course oil and gas prices didn’t fall after the export ban was reversed in December 2015. Summarizing again from the gasoline price graph above:

Gasoline price bottomed out in early 2016, and rebounded steadily until late 2018.

In late 2018, price fell, then rebounded, but could not achieve the same highs. Price fell throughout the second half of 2019.

Price bottomed in Spring of 2020 during the beginning of the COVID Plandemic, then began a strong move higher from then through 2021 and into 2022.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 added greatly to the 2022 spike to new highs in June 2022.

President Biden ordered releases from the SPR beginning in March 2022.

Price fell sharply from June 2022 to January 2023.

After January 2023, price made two major moves higher, then lower, each time making lower highs and lower lows.

Throughout much of 2025, even after the United States bombed nuclear facilities in Iran in June 2025, prices stayed in a stable but high range at prices around the bottom levels of 2023 and 2024.

Price broke lower in late 2025.

Price bottomed again in January 2026 as Benjamin Netanyahu lobbied President Trump to conduct larger attacks and/or an invasion of Iran. Markets became nervous that Iran would close the Straits of Hormuz in response to a larger attack.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel conducted large-scale attacks against Iran including their civilian population. In addition to closing the Straight of Hormuz, Iran bombed oil refineries in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq.

Oil and gasoline prices have naturally risen sharply and quickly.

Unlike the 1970s, however, there’s no shortage of oil and gasoline in the United States.

On March 12, 2026, President Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.”

Unless an oil executive is reading this, “we” are not making money. We are paying a lot more money to US Oil and Gas corporations. Americans have paid at least another $8.4 Billion to corporations just for fuel prices in a little over a month. That doesn’t count the price inflation of products that rely on trucking to move them from farms and plants to consumers.

The #1 export of the United States is now oil and gasoline.

China ordered a halt to gasoline and diesel exports on March 5, 2026.

So why shouldn’t the US keep US oil and gas in the United States?

Both Congress and the President are clearly not America first; they are American Corporations first.

Imagine putting this much oil and gasoline back on the American market.

U.S. Exports of Finished Motor Gasoline.

Weekly U.S. Exports of Crude Oil.

Additionally, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve needs to be refilled.

Weekly U.S. Ending Stocks of Crude Oil in SPR.

Instead, the Secretary of Energy has announced a release of 172 million barrels from the SPR on March 11, 2026.

The SPR is a series of salt caves along the coast of Texas and Louisiana. According to the Department of Energy, the SPR reached its full capacity of 727 million barrels on December 27, 2009. The average price paid for the oil in the SPR currently is $29.70 per barrel. The SPR has a drawdown capacity of 4.4 million barrels per day. There was a major drawdown of the SPR in 2022 in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Clearly, the ban on oil and gasoline exports from the United States needs to be reinstated. Gasoline price would fall sharply and rapidly, benefitting US consumers greatly. Prices are now inextricably linked to international markets, as US producers will always seek the highest price.

There is no need to make a release of the SPR while the US allows this much oil and gasoline exports. The SPR should be refilled after oil prices fall to a low level.

Charles Wright