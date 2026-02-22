I suppose everyone has heard by now of RFK Jr.s “betrayal of the MAHA movement.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was part of the legal team that successfully represented Dewayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper who claimed that Monsanto's Roundup weed killer caused his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In 2018, a jury awarded Johnson $289 million, finding that Monsanto failed to warn consumers about the potential health risks of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, which has been linked to cancer.

Of course this wouldn’t be the only lawsuit. This month, Bayer, which purchased Monsanto, announced that they would pay $7.25 Billion to a fund to settle future class action lawsuits related to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Oddly enough, as Kari Bundy, “MAHA Mom” on Facebook pointed out, Bayer makes drugs for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

RFK Jr promised to ban Glyphosate when he was running for President.

Following President Trump’s Executive Order that “Ensures an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides for National Security,” Kennedy made one of the most obscene betrayals of public trust in the history of the United States. Kennedy told Fox News that he supported Trump’s Executive Order to “safeguard America’s national security” and “protect American families.”

"We must safeguard America’s national security first, because all of our priorities depend on it," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "When hostile actors control critical inputs, they weaken our security. By expanding domestic production, we close that gap and protect American families."

On the surface, it’s easy to say that RFK Jr is just another liar-turned-politician, the type of person who will tell people what they want to hear to achieve office, sell his office, and do the exact opposite of what he promised to do when he gets there. And that’s exactly what he did, but there’s probably more to the story.

You see, phosphorous is used in the production of chemical weapons. It’s not a secret. See: History of Organophosphorus Compounds in the Context of Their Use as Chemical Warfare Agents.

President Trump’s Executive Order to preserve “an adequate supply of elemental phosphorous” reeks of a clandestine chemical weapons program by the United States. Citing the White House “Fact Sheet” on the order:

“Military Readiness:”

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order mobilizing the Defense Production Act to protect domestic production of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides — two critical inputs essential to military readiness and America’s agricultural strength, respectively.

“Contracts.” “War.”

The Order delegates the President’s authority under the Defense Production Act to the Secretary of Agriculture to require the performance of contracts or orders related to these materials to promote the national defense, and to determine the proper allocation of materials, services, and facilities necessary to ensure a continued and adequate supply of these products. It directs the Secretary of Agriculture to exercise that authority in consultation with the Secretary of War.

It doesn’t surprise me one bit. I research things that don’t add up on the surface. Her’s one for you: Robert Malone was dismissive of claims that Merck’s MMR vaccine causes Autism, something that Kennedy had been saying for years. Despite this disagreement on something Kennedy cared deeply about, Kennedy chose Malone to edit his book on “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Why? I keep waiting for Kennedy to write “The Real Robert Malone,” edited by Anthony Fauci, but he hasn’t done it yet.

Three years ago, I wrote this:

Robert Malone’s self-reported, extensive ties to the CIA would likely give him access to the facts about the relationship of Robert Kennedy with Jeffrey Epstein. The circumstances of the death of Kennedy’s wife are more than a little bit suspicious as well.

I’ve been saying this for years now, angering Kennedy’s supporters. Kennedy’s supporters responded by saying he’s playing 5-D chess due to political circumstances, and that’s true to an extent with vaccines, but there was just no apparent cause or need for him to stab his “MAHA” supporters in the back. MAHA supporters were the only supporters that Kennedy had left. MAHA was the only basis the Senate could find politically-acceptable enough to confirm Kennedy as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

As best I can tell from reactions on social media, Kennedy’s supporters just feel confused and betrayed, and are not defending Kennedy whatsoever. Maybe you’ll listen to me now.

Later, despite Malone’s conflict of interest due to his extensive financial ties to the vaccine industry, Kennedy chose Malone to lead the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Robert Malone also has extensive, self-reported ties to biological and chemical weapons, although he says he’s on the “countermeasures” or “antidotes” side of the weapons, not their design and production.

When Malone told Joe Rogan that he “was currently managing a team that was focused on drug discovery for organophosphate poisoning” (at Alchem) in early January 2020, that was a deep rabbit hole.

Alchem, located in Alachu, Florida, just about had to be involved in the production of chemical weapons. Alchem very likely produces “binary” chemical weapons, manufactured in two parts to evade the requirements of conventions banning the production of chemical weapons. Both components are legal by themselves. They become extremely deadly in combination. The bulk of binary chemical weapons are manufactured as “farming products,” a practice of both the Soviet Union and the USA.

Much more information is in this article, again from 2023:

So now it seems, judging from Trump’s Executive Order to preserve supply chains of chemicals related to “national defense,” Roundup is part of a binary chemical weapons program in the United States.

And that apparent fact raises many other very important questions. If Roundup, well-known to cause cancer, is this bad for humans all by itself, just how bad is Roundup when other binary chemical weapons components are added? And how do we know that these components are not also introduced in our food supply?

Doesn’t the public deserve to know every biological and chemical agent that is in Robert Malone’s classified “DOMANE” program, a program which was apparently subcontracted to him through DTRA’s chem/bio division? Doesn’t the public deserve to know the extent of the chemical and biological programs that are aimed against the population of the United States? Aren’t these the questions that people who are really concerned about the “national security” of the United States should be asking?

Charles Wright