Robert Malone’s proposal to use artificial intelligence to monitor the biological weapons convention has raised a controversy on Substack.

Shannon Joy wrote:

So Robert Malone’s recommendations for amending global bioweapons treaties (based on lessons from COVID) is to broaden their scope, standardize definitions and responses, expand global, unelected agencies power, expand bio-surveillance, increase the use of AI and grant these authorities to the UNITED NATIONS??? Bad move Dr. Robert W. Malone This is insane ———>

Sasha Latypova wrote:

Bob Malone was a Trojan horse from the start. It's now extremely obvious that his main objective is to perpetuate the Pandemic Preparedness Racket for the global military industrial cartel.

Martin Neil and Jonathan Engler wrote:

This makes us both rather nervous. Here Malone is effectively arguing for proposals to enhance the biodefense and pandemic preparedness industry, now to include a large dose of AI surveillance.

You can read Mr. Malone’s proposal here on Substack:

An excerpt from Mr. Malone’s article:

1. Early Warning and Anomaly Detection

AI systems could analyze global health data, laboratory incident reports, trade flows, and open-source scientific publications to detect anomalous patterns that may indicate emerging biological risks, unsafe research trajectories, or potential treaty circumvention. This would support earlier intervention long before a crisis or violation becomes visible.

I oppose Mr. Malone’s proposal, and I’ll tell you why. Using artificial intelligence to monitor health data, lab leaks, biological risks and the like is a system that could and very likely would be used to impose lockdowns and mandate or recommend deadly “countermeasures” after after artificial intelligence inevitably detects suspicious activities in an area.

One little fact that Mr. Malone omits- a fact to me and many of you anyway- everyone who allegedly died of “COVID-19” either died from hospital protocols or the vaccines.

Just as easily as I can type “artificial intelligence monitors biological weapons hotspots” into an AI image generator and generate this image, AI could generate and send a similar scenario to governments. But we can’t hold AI accountable. We can’t put it in prison. It’s the perfect tool for a perfect crime.

“Our World in Data” lists “Confirmed Deaths” from COVID-19 at 7.11 million, with estimated deaths between 19 and 36 million. Whether those numbers are accurate, we’re talking about millions here. Imagine this on autopilot. Of course Mr. Malone will tell you this is precisely the type of thing he wants to eliminate. And if you believe him and support him, feel free to say so.

I intend to write a paper in opposition to Mr. Malone’s proposal.

First, I’d like to know what you think.

Please do not engage in simple insults and accusations that you can’t reference or would be unwilling to defend in a defamation lawsuit in court, if necessary. That said, of course there are a many things in Mr. Malone’s background that deserve criticism. I just think the criticism should be accurate and referenced.

Mr. Malone is a very intelligent and thoughtful man, and an excellent writer, as you can judge from his article referenced herein. I think we need something equally thoughtful and referenced in opposition.

I’m not sure I’m the right man for the job, but I’ll give it my best. I already have plenty of material to reference from countless hours of research over several years, and I think the argument is simple. If there’s anything you want to say or see included, let me know.

One other thing. I figure it will take around 80 hours to write this paper in opposition with the level of professionalism and referencing that it deserves. That’s a lot of hours on nights and weekends for me. FYI, I work about 55 hours a week at a blue-collar job, and bring home about $500 a week. I don’t know exactly how many hours I put into research, but I assure you it doesn’t pay well- far less than minimum wage. If I had more income I could write and research more, and I would like to do so, but I cannot afford to do so. This is not a complaint; it’s a reality. The artificial intelligence based social credit system on social media that financially rewards the weak and uninformative and deamplifies the humans telling you the truth and what you really need to know is brutal and growing in strength.

And with that I’ll open Mr. Malone’s proposal that could greatly impact the future of mankind to comments.

Charles Wright