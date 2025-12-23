Is the mainstream media really this stupid, or is there something else going on here?

Associated Press: “Another photo shows Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose face was redacted. The files do not say when or where the photos were taken and there was little context surrounding them.” CNBC: “Photo from the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the U.S. Justice Department shows Bill Clinton in a hot tub with an unknown person. Image redacted by the U.S. Justice Department. Date and context is unclear.” Politico: “It’s unclear when the previously unreleased photo was taken and where the pool is located.”

All of the mainstream media reports of these images are like that. They just can’t possibly figure out when and where they were taken for some odd reason. Here’s some of the images that they are referring to below:

I knew right away that it was Brunei. You can tell by the way they are dressed.

I wrote about Clinton and Brunei earlier this year. The MSM hyped up Bill Clinton going to Little St. James, but Clinton was never listed as a passenger to the Virgin Islands in Epstein’s flight logs. (Although I still think he went there by ways that have not yet been made public). The MSM ignored reporting several places that Bill actually went with Epstein, like Brunei. Why?

Epstein’s flight logs show that Bill Clinton and Doug Bands boarded Jeffrey Epstein’s plane at Japan’s naval air base (RJTA airport code) on May 22, 2002. How Clinton got to Japan is unclear. From Japan, Clinton flew with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Hong Kong (VHHH), from Hong Kong to China (ZGSZ), from China to Singapore (WSSS), from Singapore to Thailand (VTBD), and Thailand to Brunei (WBSB). That’s where the flights on Epstein’s plane by Clinton and Bands ended. Epstein traveled on to Indonesia (WRRR) on May 27, and from there to other locations, without them. Unidentified “Janice” and “Jessica” also boarded the plane with Clinton and Bands in Japan and remained in Brunei.

The photos were clearly marked “Brunei” in EFTA00004477.pdf - DataSet 3 in the DOJ’s Epstein Library.

The photos of Clinton, Epstein and Maxwell in Brunei part of a large set of photos in EFTA #4477, one of several .pdfs containing multiple photos scanned from pages of books of Jeffrey Epstein, which also contained photos of “THAIS, MOSCOW GIRLS; NUDES,” etc. Epstein titled the pages with Clinton in Brunei as “Clinton Far East.” I wonder if those are some of the redacted words on the book below. The DOJ scanned the pages in the book with the associated images that Epstein had developed, printed, and put in one of many photo albums. The DOJ also confiscated associated CD’s of the images, and apparently had them developed into high-quality digital .jpegs published on the DOJ website and now shown by mainstream media.

If you want the link to the high-quality images of Brunei in the DOJ website, they begin at: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%202/EFTA00003165.pdf.

Just add one number to the end of .url for the complete sequence of the Brunei photos- 65, 66, etc.

So that’s the answer. And it makes me wonder even more about what went on in Brunei when the mainstream media starts acting like this.

