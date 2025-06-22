C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
6h

one question I have never heard answered. What happened to the photos of the lady that filmed the Dancing IsraelIs? Any thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
6h

Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture