When it comes to analysis of the events of 9/11, I’m a stickler for breaking analysis of others all the way down to the original information, then working my way back up with my own analysis. Republished in the Unz Review, Signs of the Times, Israel-Palestine News, LewRockwell, IslamTimes, IndiaBay, Uncensored Publications Limited, Greenville Post, 21st Century, We are Change, Whitney Webb’s FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks, published May 17, 2019 in Mintpress News has been viewed countless times and has become one of the most influential articles written on the events of 9/11.

Unfortunately, I believe there is a major problem with the original source of information that Webb based her analysis on- “Pepe the Unredacted Frog,” who uploaded the photos to Scribd. I have requested an original set of these photos and others from the FBI, and while I don’t know if they will provide them, they did not deny the request.

I also have a major problem with one of Webb’s statements in her article, below:

However, it is essential to note that Israeli intelligence did attempt to warn the U.S. government at least twice beginning in August 2001 as did the intelligence agencies of many other countries, including France, the UK, Egypt, Russia and Jordan.

In this article, first I’ll expand on the origin of the original documents uploaded to SCRIBD by Pepe the Unredacted Frog, then I’ll state my problem with Webb’s statement about Israel’s intelligence service (Mossad) warnings to the United States before 9/11.

If you look in the Internet Archives of Whitney Webb’s first version of her Mintpress News article titled The Dancing Israelis: and captured by the Wayback Machine on May 17, you’ll see where she credits Pepe the Unredacted Frog (@DualCitiznPepe) for the photos. The “private citizen” Pepe is also credited in later versions of the article, but the link to Pepe only shows that he was banned from Twitter in later versions of the article.

The copies of the photos were obtained via a FOIA request made by a private citizen.

If you click on Webb’s link to “a private citizen,” you’ll see Pepe the Unredacted Frog’s Twitter page, with a pinned Tweet dated May 12, 2019, where he asks that “If reshared please credit this @ as a source.”

Pepe the Unredacted Frog used one of the photos he received from received in an apparent FOIA request from the FBI around May 2019 for his Twitter profile picture. Pepe joined Twitter in April 2019.

Webb’s link to “a private citizen” in later versions of her article only shows that Pepe was banned from Twitter Somehow the internet archives captured Pepe’s page in earlier versions.

Pepe’s page has a comment: “when a group of illiterates urge you to read siege.”

Siege appears to be a reference to a series of “essays” from a neo-Nazi white supremacist terrorist. I’ll pass.

Siege (sometimes stylised as SIEGE), originally published as Siege: The Collected Writings of James Mason, is an anthology of essays by the neo-Nazi James Mason. After growing disillusioned with the mass movement approach of neo-Nazi movements, Mason began advocating for white revolution through terrorism. Mason originally wrote the essays from 1980 to 1986 for the National Socialist Liberation Front newsletter of the same name, which was itself the revival of a 1970s periodical created by Joseph Tommasi.

In the comments section to the Twitter link that Whitney shared, you’ll see that Pepe the Unredacted Frog retweeted Whitney Webb on the date of May 19, 2019 (as best I can tell).

Whitney Webb‏ @_whitneywebb 5h More After my article on the "Dancing Israelis" went up, I learned that someone who is very familiar with that info, but who I had never heard of before, was claiming that I didn't interview him for my article was because this person is not a "communist". A thread on this: Show this thread

The link to “show this thread” was not captured by the Wayback Machine. I’m banned from Twitter, so I can’t search for it there. It may still be available. I’m only trying to establish that Pepe the Unredacted Frog was the original uploader of the photos to SCRIBD. That’s what it looks like, but I still want to see the request information for these documents from the FBI.

Here’s what’s really interesting. Look at the header that Pepe used on the Twitter page that Webb linked to in her version. It’s difficult to make out what’s in the photo, but it sort of looks like one of the World Trade Center Towers leaning slightly, surrounded in smoke.

FBI documents state that the film of the 35 mm camera they developed contained images of the Towers and smoke.

“At the time of their arrests, individuals had several cameras and rolls of film in their possession. FBI-NK developed the film, which had several photos of the World Trade Center Towers (WTC) with smoke coming out of at least one of the towers. Since the volume and density of the smoke did not seem to be very great, it appeared that the photographs were taken at a very early stage in the WTC event.”

Pepe the Unredacted Frog did not upload the image he used for his Twitter header above to SCRIBD. Why not?

Those photos are presented below in the order that they appear in SCRIBD.

There are several identifiable markings on the photos. I’ll label the photos with a SCRIBD # in the order that they appear in the upload, list any file #, list any redaction codes, list any page number, list any declassification dates, list the date assigned to developing the photograph, and list any handwritten notes on the documents. Photos and labels begin below. What you are going to see is a lot of inconsistent markings, which suggests Pepe cropped the photos or deleted markings somehow before uploading them.

SOURCE INFORMATION: FOIA Release of 9/11 Dancing Israelis Thru The FBI

SCRIBD PHOTO #1.

File #: Twin Towers Bombing Photo 3a.

Redaction codes: b6 and b7C.

Declassification date: 3-28-13.

Date developed: 9/13/01.

Page #: 1 of 1.

Handwritten notes: “1” in bottom right corner. “7-14-2005” and “60322/AUC/LP/CPB/RW” (as best I can tell). The 7-14-2005 date is a date you will find written on many Urban Moving Systems documents. I believe the date references a date the when FBI’s National Security Division classified these documents somehow, and they were somewhat declassified in 2013. I’ll report more on that later.

SCRIBD PHOTO #2.

File #: None.

Redaction codes: b6 and b7C.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: None.

Page #: None.

Handwritten notes: “2” in bottom right corner.

SCRIBD PHOTO #3.

File #: None.

Redaction codes: b6 and b7C.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: None.

Page #: None.

Handwritten notes: “3” handwritten in bottom right corner.

SCRIBD PHOTO #4.

File #: None.

Redaction codes: b6 and b7C.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: None.

Page #: None.

Handwritten notes: “4” in bottom right corner.

SCRIBD PHOTO #5.

File #: None.

Redaction codes: b6 and b7C.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: None.

Page #: None.

Handwritten notes: None.

Date on photo: 10 9’01. (FBI documents state that the timestamps on one of the cameras, a Canon EOS Rebel 2000, was about 14 hours and 41 minutes prior to the actual time when the FBI made a comparison on September 20, although the FBI used incorrect grammar and described the timestamps as “late).” I do wonder why there aren’t timestamps on any of the other photographs, though.

SCRIBD PHOTO #5 is the photo that Pepe the Unredacted Frog used for his profile picture in the Twitter screenshot above. If you click on the profile picture, you can download the picture, which is square. Twitter then cropped the square to a circle. In Pepe’s Twitter photo, the contrast, or the white levels are a bit different, and the image is cropped to a square, which cropped away the redaction codes in his Twitter profile picture.

SCRIBD PHOTO #6.

File #: None.

Redaction codes: None.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: None.

Page #: None.

Handwritten notes: None.

(SCRIBD PHOTO #6 is the photo that Webb used to compare the view of the New York City skyline from the Doric Towers Apartment parking garage after the demolition of the Twin Towers and Building #7). Seems like a bit different white and/or contrast levels, and the image is cropped a little.

Image credit was to “Panamza.” @Panamza was a Paris, France account that Pepe tweeted to on May 12, 2019. Panamza’s Twitter page header shows Netanyahu flying a jet into the WTC.

SCRIBD PHOTO #7.

File #: None.

Redaction codes: None.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: None.

Page #: None.

Handwritten notes: “7” in bottom right corner.

SCRIBD PHOTO #8.

File #: Twin Towers Bombing Photo 1.

Redaction codes: b6 and b7C.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: 9/13/01.

Page #: 2 of 2.

Handwritten notes: None.

SCRIBD PHOTO #9.

File #: Twin Towers Bombing Photo 6.

Redaction codes: None.

Declassification date: b6 and b7C.

Date developed: 9/13/01.

Page #: 1 of 2.

Handwritten notes: None.

SCRIBD PHOTO #10.

File #: None.

Redaction codes: b6 and B7c.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: None.

Page #: None.

Handwritten notes: None.

SCRIBD PHOTO #11.

File #: Twin Towers Bombing Photo 6a.

Redaction codes: b6 and B7c.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: 9/13/01.

Page #: 1 of 1.

Handwritten notes: None.

SCRIBD PHOTO #12.

File #: Twin Towers Bombing Photo 6.

Redaction codes: b6 and b7C.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: 9/13/01.

Page #: 1 of 2.

Handwritten notes: None.

(Appears to be a duplicate upload of SCRIBD PHOTO #9).

SCRIBD PHOTO #12.

File #: Twin Towers Bombing Photo 2.

Redaction codes: b6 and b7C.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: None.

Page #: 2 of 2.

Handwritten notes: None.

SCRIBD PHOTO #13.

File #: Twin Towers Bombing Photo 5.

Redaction codes: b6 and b7C.

Declassification date: None.

Date developed: None.

Page #: 2 of 2.

Handwritten notes: None.

END OF SCRIBD PHOTOS.

Did you see anything like Pepe’s twitter header photograph in the SCRIBD photos?

Don’t take my word for it, go back and look at the original upload linked by Webb. See if you can find a photo like the one above.

Now about the warnings of Israel. I started a deep-dive on the so-called “intelligence failures” of the United States. There is a very long section on all of it in the 9/11 Commission Report. They don’t mention Israel’s warning, but it’s clear from the timeline that the CIA’s intelligence analysis was based on it.

This one isn’t complicated. Like Webb said, Israel did give warnings to the United States, specifically the ÇIA, bypassing the FBI that was investigating suspicious activities of Israeli Nationals along with the DEA and the Air Force. But what were those warnings?

Israel fed a narrative to the CIA that became the Official Disinformation of the United States regarding the events of 9/11. In August 2001, Mossad said that Al Qaeda planned to hijack airplanes and use them to attack the United States. They may have fed the CIA the complete list of 9/11 hijackers. Only 4 from the list of 19 names provided to the CIA are known but they were all alleged hijackers.

August 23, 2001: Mossad Reportedly Gives CIA List of Terrorist Living in US; at Least Four 9/11 Hijackers Named According to German newspapers, the Mossad gives the CIA a list of 19 terrorists living in the US and say that they appear to be planning to carry out an attack in the near future. It is unknown if these are the 19 9/11 hijackers or if the number is a coincidence. However, four names on the list are known, and these four will be 9/11 hijackers: Nawaf Alhazmi, Khalid Almihdhar, Marwan Alshehhi, and Mohamed Atta. [DIE ZEIT (HAMBURG), 10/1/2002; DER SPIEGEL (HAMBURG), 10/1/2002; BBC, 10/2/2002; HA'ARETZ, 10/3/2002] The Mossad appears to have learned about this through its “art student spy ring.” Yet apparently, this warning and list are not treated as particularly urgent by the CIA and the information is not passed on to the FBI. It is unclear whether this warning influenced the decision to add Alhazmi and Almihdhar to a terrorism watch list on this same day, and if so, why only those two. [DER SPIEGEL (HAMBURG), 10/1/2002] Israel has denied that there were any Mossad agents in the US. [HA'ARETZ, 10/3/2002]

Mossad’s warning to the CIA is the official version of events ever since, but it’s a lie. Although Al Qaeda may have planned to hijack airplanes and use them against the United States, that did not happen on 9/11. Israel set charges and demolished the buildings. No planes struck the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, or a field in Pennsylvania, and even admittedly never struck WTC Building #7. They false-flagged Al Qaeda. CNN overlaid an airplane onto their live feed. And yeah, the Israeli 5 and likely other Israeli Nationals were at Doric Towers Apartments to “document it.”

HUME: “Carl, what about this question of advanced knowledge of what was going to happen on 9/11? How clear are investigators that some Israeli agents may have known something?” CAMERON: “Well it’s very explosive information obviously and there is a great deal of evidence that they say they have collected. None of it necessarily conclusive. It’s more when they put it all together a big question they say is, ‘How could they have not known?’ — almost a direct quote, Brit.” However, it is essential to note that Israeli intelligence did attempt to warn the U.S. government at least twice beginning in August 2001 as did the intelligence agencies of many other countries, including France, the UK, Egypt, Russia and Jordan. Yet, no people connected to any other intelligence agency other than Israel were caught celebrating the attacks as they took place in the area nor were accused by mainstream media of operating a large spy ring within the U.S. at the time. One theory to explain this discrepancy is that the Mossad elements of which the “Dancing Israelis” and other alleged Israeli spies could have been part of a specific section of Israeli intelligence that were acting independently as a rogue agency. Such a possibility is not unusual given that divisions of or groups within the CIA have been known to “go rogue” on several occasions.

So let’s get the version of events straight, shall we? It’s not so much about Israel’s and the US intelligence community’s foreknowledge of events, but what the events actually were.

The fact that Israel had foreknowledge of the events is a given after the Israeli 5 were released and traveled back to Israel in November 2001. In Israel they gave an interview where they stated they were there to document the event.

Fox News followed up with a series of reports on the so-called Israeli spy ring in December 2001.

Fox’s report was based largely on a leaked DEA report, which in turn was a summary provided to a larger task force.

The source on the multi-agency task force below is from the Jewish Independent Nonprofit Forward in March 2002. Although Forward incorrectly stated that FBI Probe Defuses Israeli Spying Rumors in their headline, at least they reported details of the task force that was investigating the Isreali Nationals.

The preliminary DEA report, which was reportedly authored by a task force involving the INS, the DEA, the FBI and the Air Force, summarized the findings of the questioning of the so-called students between January and May 2001 after more than 100 were arrested, mostly in California, Florida and Texas.

On a related note, if you’ll look at the DEA report, Suspicious Activities Involving Israeli Art Students at DEA Facilities, June 2001 (Exhibit A in the linked article) you’ll find where a lot of Israeli explosives experts were entering the United States before 9/11, raising huge red flags in the intelligence community other than the CIA.

Thus, the narrative that Israel had foreknowledge has been widely known and reported since 2001. Subsequently it has become important to cover up what the actual events were. “They warned us” is a limited hangout and cover story about events that never actually happened.

Webb didn't specifically state whether she believed that jets struck the World Trade Center or not. She also didn’t note that the Israeli 5, “documenting the event,” had explosives residue in their van, or that the East Rutherford Police Department called the County Bomb Squad when they were arrested on 9/11. Again, foreknowledge of WHAT?

Bottom line, Isreal did not warn the US about 9/11. Israel did 9/11. And yeah, there were a lot of intelligence agencies involved in this, including the CIA, but Mossad was in the lead.

Charles Wright