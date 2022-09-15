Saudi Arabia went out of their way to choose a logo that was designed to mock what remained of some steel I-beams at Ground Zero of the World Trade Centers.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, controlling around $600 billion in assets, is sponsoring LIV golf tournaments around the world. One of those was at Trump's Bedminster Golf Course in New Jersey on July 28, 2022. See how the "V" in the LIV logo below was designed to mock the image above? The left side of the "V" is a straight vertical line, and the right side is leaning over. I don’t think that’s an accident.

Family members from 9/11 Justice were incredulous that Donald Trump would support the terrorists who financed 9/11. They protested the tournament. From the 9/11 Justice website: "We represent a grassroots movement made up of the 9/11 community, which consists of 9/11 survivors, first responders, family members of those lost, and all volunteers and lower Manhattan residents, students and workers who are now suffering fatal illnesses due to their exposure to Ground Zero. The 9/11 community has successfully worked with Congress to override the presidential veto of Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA). Now law, JASTA stripped terrorist nations of immunity."

9/11 Justice wrote a letter to former President Trump on July 17, which began:

Dear President Trump:

We the undersigned, survivors and family members of victims of the September 11,

2001, terrorist attacks, write to express our deep pain and anger about your decision to

host the Saudi Golf League (“LIV”) at your Bedminster, New Jersey, property later this

month.

The evidence, Mr. Trump, is more clear than ever. The Saudi nation is largely

responsible for the death of our loved ones and for this horrific attack on America. And

you know it.

Donald Trump was asked about why he was hosting the Saudi Arabian golf tournament.

Question: "Can you help me appreciate you decision to host this event?"

Trump: "Well, I've known these people for a long time, Saudi Arabia. They've been friends of mine for a long time. And they've invested in many American companies. They own big percentages of many, many American companies, and frankly what they're doing for golf is so great."

Question: "You or all people understand the passion of 9/11. What do you say to those families who... protest?

Trump: "Well, nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have. As to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world, so nobody's really been there, but I can tell you that there are a lot of really great people that are out here today, and we're gonna have a lot of fun."

Trump's comment that "nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11" has received a lot of public outrage. I have to agree with him, however. (With the exceptions of a few people). 9/11 truth is certainly not public knowledge in my opinion. I have written recently that I don't believe that the jets even hit the Towers. (Rebekah Roth has often discussed her research that the planes were taken over remotely in flight by automatic pilot and flown to an Air Force base).

Trump never believed that the Towers could have been brought down by the jets in the first place. Not from Day 1. No one was thinking that that CNN would have faked the plane crashes back then, but Trump knew instantly that the events as described were structurally impossible. He thought the planes had to be loaded with explosives to get past the external I-beams.

Donald Trump called into a news channel on September 11, 2001, and said the following: "I said how could a plane, even a plane even a 767 or a 747, or whatever it might have been, how could it possibly go through the steel? I happen to think that they had not only a plane, but they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously, because I just can't imagine anything being able to go through that wall. Most buildings are built with the steel is on the inside around the elevator shaft. This one was built from the outside, which is the strongest structure you can have. And it was almost just like a can of soup."

"It just seems to me to do that kind of destruction, is even more than a big plane. Because you're talking about taking out steel. The heaviest caliber steel that was used on a building, and these buildings were rock solid." Complete transcript here.

Donald Trump is very inquisitive and intelligent and he likes to be highly informed. I believe he used his position in the White House to answer any questions he had. For instance, he discussed the 1947 Roswell Air Force base incident with his son, Donald Trump Junior, and said that Roswell was a very interesting subject that many people would like know more about, but he wouldn't give details. Trump actually said that he would have to "take that back," an obvious reference to taking back some of the classified documents he had at Maralago.

So there was Roswell, and some documents on a nation’s nuclear capabilities, according to the Washington Post. He probably also had documents on the DOJ’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation as well, as many people suspect, since it involved him.

It seems extremely likely that Donald Trump would also have ordered summaries of classified intelligence on the events of 9/11 as well. It’s something he has had questions about since September 11, 2001. If he’d research Roswell, he’d research 9/11. I think he knows if the planes hit the buildings or not.

And I think it's also very likely that Saudi Arabia's newfound courage to mock the United States on our soil with imagery of 9/11 was based on Trump providing some of that intelligence to Saudi Arabia.

On August 9, 2022, a few weeks after the Bedminster LIV golf tournament, the FBI raided Maralago and seized many classified documents. (Trump says he has declassified them).

Let's talk about what "declassified" is. The "28 pages" from a joint congressional inquiry into the financial support of 9/11 "hijackers" were only recently declassified on July 15, 2016. That means you and I get to know what they say. (Although they still redacted some of it).

The way I see it, you can't have it both ways. If Trump's documents were declassified, we would be able to read them. Have you read any of them? If not, he is guilty of Espionage. Which one is it? If he can succeed in proving they are "declassified," more power to him. Post them on the National Security Archive's website. I've done a lot of research on there. They published documents that were crucial in understanding the true story of Watergate, which I published. Let's get back to the political angle.

I don't think he anticipated the FBI raid, after their bad publicity on "TrumpRussia." I do think he anticipated a lot of political criticism over his support of Saudi Arabia to an extent that it would endanger his 2024 Presidential campaign. Not that Biden is so obviously compromised that Trump couldn't win the general election, but you have to think that some upstart GOP candidates would just tear him up over this in the primary.

I think Trump anticipated the political fallout he would experience and was prepared to defend himself. I think his "nobody's ever gotten to the bottom of 9/11" was going to become big news, and he was going to back it up, and tell us the truth about 9/11, to be the hero and win the election.

Eric Trump was sporting a "Trump 2024" logo on his golf bag at the event with his father, and Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, for whatever that's worth. They're either pushing the "shooting someone on Fifth Avenue" loyalty past a breaking point, or they were planning to turn lemons into lemonade.

So now if Trump doesn't talk about what he knows about 9/11, he can add spending the rest of his life in prison for Espionage to losing the election. If he makes it that far. He's not looking too good. He's claimed to have taken some shots of the "vaccines" that are known to be poisonous. Many elements of the government would like to keep covering 9/11 up. If I was him, I'd talk fast.

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Charles Wright