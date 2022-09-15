C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
Jun 9, 2023

"And they've invested in many American companies. They own big percentages of many, many American companies," That's the problem. But the Saudis were only involved in 9/11. They didn't plan and execute it. It was the neocons.

Reply
Share
Kathy Clarke's avatar
Kathy Clarke
Jun 9, 2023

Interesting theory. It is disgusting that Trump hosted SA and particularly that trophy is incredibly offensive. Let’s think about the obvious complicity of the CIA in 911, though. There isn’t any way the CIA couldn’t have known and assisted in 911. There also isn’t any possibility that Trump ever achieved the position of POTUS without the consent of the CIA. Trump has always been just a reality TV figure playing “orange guy bad” for the indoctrinated and some kind of antiestablishment hero for others. Perfectly divisive and serving the interests of rending our country apart in order for the corrupt intelligence agencies and their oligarch globalist masters to have their way unopposed by a united populace. This indictment is likely the latest episode of America Divided TV. Perfect to distract from Biden’s corruption coming to light.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles Wright
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture