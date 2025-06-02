“Kash Patel, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, has outlined a vision for a ‘wave of transparency’ aimed at restoring public trust in the agency.” Source: FBI director vows 'wave of transparency' to restore public trust, highlights past failures

Perhaps Director Patel is unaware of what’s going on with his FOIA Officers.

Most of my subscribers have probably read the article Whitney Webb published in 2019 titled “THE DANCING ISRAELIS: FBI DOCS SHED LIGHT ON APPARENT MOSSAD FOREKNOWLEDGE OF 9/11 ATTACKS.”

It contained two links to apparent FOIA releases from FBI-Newark in the immediate days after 9/11 when they were investigating an Israeli-based company called Urban Moving Systems in an investigation they titled “Twin Towers Bombing,” implying that the Towers were bombed by Israel.

I’m a stickler when it comes to research, especially on a subject this important and sensitive. It’s best form to use the most original source possible. Here of course, we are talking about FBI documents on 9/11. Anyone can modify a document and upload it to the internet. In fact, the photos published in Whitney’s article were very clearly modified, as she reported, and as anyone can plainly see.

I made a good effort to search for the documents referenced in Whitney’s article in the FBI Vault, to no avail, and published an article asking the public if anyone out there knew how to find these documents from a government source. Link below.

I didn’t get any links in the comment section on where to find these documents within public FBI records or other ways to search for them.

So, as a last resort, I asked the FBI where the hell they were.

May 04, 2025. Dear FOIA Officer: This is a request under the Freedom of Information Act. I am searching for two documents that have been published to the internet that have been attributed to releases by the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act. Both of these documents contain information about an FBI investigation of employees of Urban Moving Systems related to the events of September 11, 2001. I have made an extensive search of the FBI’s public database at the FBI Vaultunder search terms such as Urban Moving Systems and 9/11, but cannot find these documents, however. Perhaps it is an error on my part, but I have exhausted my ability to locate the documents within the public FBI Vault, if they exist. I hereby request a link to the following two (2) documents within any public FBI database. Description of documents: The first document is 17 pages in length and contains heavily modified images of employees posing for photographs in front of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001. The document is available on SCRIBD.com at the following link: https://www.scribd.com/document/409691150/FOIA-Release-of-9-11-Dancing-Israelis-thru-the-FBI The link is titled FOIA Release of 9/11 Dancing Israelis Thru The FBI. The undated document references an addendum to an FOIA request approved by David M. Hardy. The second document is 141 pages in length and contains information about an FBI investigation of Urban Moving System in the immediate days following September 11, 2001. The document is available at archive.org at the following link: https://archive.org/details/DancingIsraelisFBIReport/fbi%20report%20section%201/ The link is titled: Dancing Israelis Police and FBI Reports 9/11/01. Thank you, Charles Wright

On a related note, their system added a lot of characters to my text, such as:

I have made an extensive search of the FBIâ€™s public database at the â€œFBI Vault,â€ under search terms such as â€œUrban Moving Systemsâ€ and â€œ9/11,â€ The link is titled â€œFOIA Release of 9/11 Dancing Israelis Thru The FBI.â€ The undated document references an addendum to an FOIA request approved by David M. Hardy.

This was in the “entellitrak” system, which I had to register for. I don’t even know how to make those characters on my keyboard. What is that, cyrrilic? I “cut and pasted” that. Talk about some coding.

Here’s there complete reply on May 14, 2025:

I thought about making an Appeal along the lines of the following:

The FBI is required to maintain records released under the The Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552.

(a) Each agency shall make available to the public information as follows: (D) copies of all records, regardless of form or format – (i) that have been released to any person under paragraph (3); and (Emphasis: Office of Information Policy- U.S. Department of Justice).

The problem here being, that FOIA releases responsive to search terms such as “Urban Moving Systems” and “Israeli Nationals” are not available in the FBI Vault, which I believe places the FBI out of compliance with the Freedom of Information Act. It was the worst act of Terrorism and War against the United States since Pearl Harbor, so why aren’t the records I requested responsive to searches in the FBI Vault to begin with?

Now as I reported on May 3 above, if you type “9/11” into the search bar at FBI Vault, you’ll get tons of releases on “al Qaeda,” and absolutely nothing on Urban Moving Systems and/or Israel. The FBI is clearly using a double standard when it comes to information they possess on 9/11- illegally, in my opinion, much less “nontransparent.”

Additionally, although the FOIA may not require the FBI to take a few seconds to click on the links I provided and match them in their records, nothing prevents them from doing so, either. I think Director Patel needs to lecture his FOIA Officers about what public service is, and who they work for.

Here’s the technicality in the FOIA they used to deny the FOIA request:

(3)(A) Except with respect to the records made available under paragraphs (1) and (2) of this subsection, and except as provided in subparagraph (E), each agency, upon any request for records which (i) reasonably describes such records and (ii) is made in accordance with published rules stating the time, place, fees (if any), and procedures to be followed, shall make the records promptly available to any person. (Emphasis mine).

As above in their response, they say I did not reasonably describe the request in a searchable format. So, I think I’ll resubmit the request in a manner which describes them better. I’m looking for pointers on how to do so.

The only thing I can think of is to include some of the text in the releases. Again the two links are:

So proceeding from the most original source availabe again, the same link referenced by Whitney Webb, I’m thinking the best language to use is

I hereby request access to the complete FOIA releases, including the Requester Name and Request Number of any FOIA releases that contain photographs labeled as “file://H:\Twin Towers Bombing.”

Note that the FBI redacted part of the file name, so I can’t give a complete file name. I also doubt that their search engine would accept spaces in a file name such as those listed between “Twin” “Towers” and “Bombing.” Essentially I think the FBI has created a FOIA system that the American public would have to “hack” into, and they’re the only ones that know how to do it. They’ll probably say any file names “file://H:\Twin Towers Bombing” are not responsive to searches, because they’ve probably loaded their files up with a bunch of â€œ-type code, and they don’t have to look for them any further, so anyone has any suggestions on how to properly word a request that the FBI would be forced to honor, please share them.

(Also note above that whoever uploaded the images to Scribd described himself as a “Dual Citizen” (@DualCitiznPepe) in the heavily edited images that would have shown the Twin Towers behind the Urban Moving Systems employees).

Wouldn’t you like to see the photos released by the FBI in the original release? Maybe the FBI did adjust the contrast settings and crop the photos so much that they removed and whited-out the background. Or maybe it was “@DualCitiznPepe.” I’d like to know. I’d also like to know what the FBI’s rationale was to not release all of the photos. According to Webb, “of the original 76 pictures developed by authorities from the camera in the Israelis’ possession, only 14 were released.” Why? The FBI’s rationale to release some photos and not others is a matter of public record- somefuckingwhere. (No releases responsive to “somefuckingwhere” were located in our Central Records System).

Anyway, on the second link, there is plenty of unique text. Such as:

“On instant date, Newark initiated an investigation predicated upon the detention of five (5) Israeli Nationals who may have possessed information about the terrorist incident targeting the twin towers of New York City’s World Trade Center on 9/11/2001. The following sets forth the basis for linking these five (5) Israeli Nationals (detained).” X X X X X X

I could just ask them to search for that text, but I don’t know if that would work either.

So again, if anyone knows how to find these records in public FBI records, or knows how to make the FBI find them, please let me know.

Thank you,

Charles Wright