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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
Apr 15, 2025Edited

what i find mystifying is that no one - especially on substack - has called out kory for being the "expert" witness who sent derek chauvin to prison for a crime he didn't commit. innocent cops are behind bars for the "murder" of george floyd, who died of a massive drug overdose. chauvin called for an ambulance within 30 seconds of noticing that floyd was ODing. all of this is documented in the footage of the documentary film the fall of minneapolis https://www.thefallofminneapolis.com

why is no one calling out kory for perjuring himself on the stand???

and we're supposed to trust this doofus with anything medical???

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Apr 15, 2025

it stuns me that the child was prescribed fentanyl

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