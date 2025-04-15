I preface this article by saying that I do believe there are people at Children’s Health Defense doing good work. I also believe that Attorney Mary Holland should resign.

The timing of an alleged measles death in Texas could not have been more suspicious. Robert Kennedy Jr. had just won a bitterly-contested Senate vote 52-48 along partisan lines to win confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services on February 13, 2025.

It wasn’t long before headlines blasted across the United States that an unvaccinated child in Texas had died of measles on February 26, 2025. Oddly enough, RFK Jr. had become synonymous with the “anti-vax” movement after criticizing the MMR vaccines in his 2005 article “Deadly Immunity.”

Dr. Amy Thompson, CEO of Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock, held a press conference on the day the child died. Dr. Thompson said the child died of “complications” related to measles, and used the opportunity to push MMR vaccines.

In fact, the complications (methods) that Dr. Thompson referred to- Fentanyl, Midazolam and mechanical ventilation- are the equivalent of putting a gun to someone’s head and pulling the trigger. If any MD wishes to dispute that, I challenge you to receive the same dosage by body weight of Midazolam and Fentanyl that the child received while being mechanical ventilated with the same settings.

I realize that the story that the child did not die of measles is very much news in and of itself. Unfortunately, I also do not believe the public should be under the illusion that CHD is a trustworthy source of information as long as Mary Holland remains CEO and employs Dr. Pierre Kory, and that will be the focus of the article.

Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit chaired by RFK Jr. from 2015 to 2023, rushed to Texas to determine the true cause of the child’s death and shortly later claimed that the child’s death was due to improperly treated bacterial pneumonia.

Mary Holland: “I’m so grateful to you (Polly Tommey) and to Brian Hooker and Brian Brose for braving dust storms to get to West Texas to get to these parents to interview these parents, to meet Tina Siemens, who’s been a sort of coordinator for the community and to meet Ben, Dr. Ben Edwards, who’s been treating other children…”

A noble cause, for sure. But there is a huge problem at CHD.

CHD employed Dr. Pierre Kory for the medical review, a man who had testified to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on December 08, 2020, that he had overseen “more dying COVID patients than anyone can imagine” at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York in April and May 2020. Dr. Kory further elaborated to the Senate Committee that the dying COVID patients were “sedated, paralyzed, and attached to mechanical ventilators.”

Dr. Pierre Kory’s testimony to Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, December 08, 2020.

Dr. Pierre Kory: “I’m a lung specialist. I’m an ICU specialist. I’ve cared for more dying COVID patients than anyone can imagine. They’re dying because they can’t breathe. They can’t breathe. They’re on high-flow oxygen delivering devices. They’re on non-invasive ventilators and/or they’re sedated, paralyzed, and attached to mechanical ventilators that breathe for them. And I watch them every day. They die.”

For the record, I would like for Mary Holland, General Counsel and CEO of Children’s Health Defense, to publish just how many deaths Dr. Kory is talking about here, and make an impartial medical review about the actual cause of these deaths, or resign. I call on her to publicly denounce Dr. Kory, the methods he used, and disassociate CHD completely from him.

Mary Holland confirmed to Polly Tommey that Dr. Kory was involved in the review of the child’s medical records.

Polly Tommey: “Thanks to Brian Hooker. Thanks to Pierre Kory. Thanks to Brian Hooker for going through those. And Ben Edwards.” Mary Holland: “All of them were very instrumental in our now having an accurate understanding of, we think, what happened to this poor child and her family.”

CHD’s review of the child’s death determined that the child died of improperly treated bacterial pneumonia- a finding which does not seem likely at all. Brian Hooker even told the parents of the child that she died of bacterial pneumonia. I think the parents need to get a second opinion from doctors who do not have a conflict of interest in concealing the methods of death that were the same ones Dr. Kory used repeatedly.

CHD: The Truth About The Texas Measles Death & More, March 23, 2025.

3:48 Mary Holland: “There was a really serious, grievous medical error, medical malpractice if you will, in the way that they took care of her. They failed to give her what is the guideline, the standard of care for what is community-acquired pneumonia.” 5:00. Mary Holland: “She didn’t die from measles. She died from bacterial pneumonia that was very treatable. Had it been treated correctly, she likely would not have died.” Polly Tommey interjected: “She was definitely on Midazolom and Fentanyl, and some other drugs that Brian Hooker put up.” Brian Hooker, Ph.D to parents of child: “She had pneumonia. It was a type of pneumonia that’s bacterial. A type of bacteria that’s hard to treat, called mycoplasma. That is how she died, of pneumonia. She was on an antibiotic, but she did not receive breathing treatment. At least that was mechanical ventilation.”

Dr. Kory made a review of the child’s medical records. (4). Dr. Kory didn’t exactly say that the child died of bacterial pneumonia, however. He said that not administering the correct antibiotic “led to her death.” What it led to, was the use of Fentanyl, Midazolam, and mechanical ventilation which quickly caused the “catastrophic” death, the same type of tactic to create death and blame it on a virus used probably over a million times during “COVID.”

CHD: BREAKING – Hospital Records in Texas Measles Death Released to CHD. March 19, 2025.

Dr. Pierre Kory: “And that’s why this case is absolutely enraging. Because she died because she got an inappropriate antibiotic. I mean this is like medicine 101. You put them on two antibiotics to cover all the possibilities. There’s a really… it’s a grievous error. And it’s an error that led to her death. Not only did you have several days of delay and decline, without the appropriate antibiotic, but then when they realized that they were missing the appropriate antibiotic, it took them, as far as I can tell, ten hours to administer it.” “And by that time, she was already on a ventilator. And approximately 24 hours later, actually less than 24 hours later, she died. And she died rather catastrophically. As she was declining, she was in a state of what’s called shock, and she needed medicines to maintain her blood pressure. And suddenly her blood pressure crashed and she arrested. And that kind of suddenness in an infection suggests some other cardiac event. And in a child like that, with that amount of inflammation, infection and disturbances in the bloodstream, I can only surmise that she died of a catastrophic pulmonary embolism.” “It’s disturbing when I review the chart, because I’m seeing that she’s missing a really critical antibiotic that would have turned her around. I believe that with high confidence. This was an otherwise healthy child who came in with a common pneumonia, and a routine appropriate antibiotic would have, I believe, changed that trajectory.”

Another thing that will change the trajectory at this point in the history of the United States- just stay away from hospitals for anything that they can claim is related to a “virus,” because their agendas are often not to treat and release the patient, especially when they are trying to push a vaccine and show up a new DHHS Director, or collect death checks from the government. I think there needs to be a criminal investigation into the death of this child at Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas.

Dr. Kory did not mention the use of Fentanyl and Midazolam in the video I reviewed, although he has written and spoken about the deaths associated with substances like these during “COVID.” This very important piece of information was only briefly mentioned by Polly Tommey in response to Mary Holland’s assertion that the child died of bacterial pneumonia. Again:

5:00. Mary Holland: “She didn’t die from measles. She died from bacterial pneumonia that was very treatable. Had it been treated correctly, she likely would not have died.” Polly Tommey interjected: “She was definitely on Midazolam and Fentanyl, and some other drugs that Brian Hooker put up.”

Two milligrams of Fentanyl, the equivalent of 4 grains of salt, can be a lethal dosage for an average person, according to the DEA.

DEA: Facts about Fentanyl.

Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

4 grains of salt. The lethal dosage of Fentanyl for a 6 year-old girl would have been considerably smaller.

Further, Drugs.com says that there is a MAJOR interaction between Fentanyl and Midazolam including “respiratory depression, coma, and death.” (2). Side effect, or intent?

Drugs.com: Drug Interactions between fentanyl and midazolam

“Major. GENERALLY AVOID: Concomitant use of opioids with benzodiazepines or other central nervous system (CNS) depressants (e.g., nonbenzodiazepine sedatives/hypnotics, anxiolytics, muscle relaxants, general anesthetics, antipsychotics, other opioids, alcohol) may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death…” “MANAGEMENT: The use of opioids in conjunction with benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants should generally be avoided unless alternative treatment options are inadequate. If coadministration is necessary, the dosage and duration of each drug should be limited to the minimum required to achieve desired clinical effect, with cautious titration and dosage adjustments when needed. Patients should be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation.”

Also note that the child may have been initially prescribed Tylenol with codeine. It’s unclear if the Tylenol contained codeine. It seems like a question that Polly Tommey and Brian Hooker should have asked.

CHD: Parents Of Child In Texas Measles Outbreak Death, March 17, 2025.

Polly Tommey: “Was she starting off having measles, and it was a typical measles case, and then something happened that developed?” Mother: “It was normal. Just like our other kids did. Starting to disappear, and then her fever just didn’t want to go away. She was having her fever still. I just noticed one morning that she was getting very tired. I was noticing her breathing wasn’t normal. And that’s when we decided to go to the emergency room and get it checked out. It was bad, like very bad, it was something I was concerned about.” Polly Tommey: “Were you treating her for anything for measles or the breathlessness?” Mother: “She got her measles Saturday and I went to the doctors on Monday just to see if they could give me anything, and they didn’t give me anything for that, just something for her cough. And then they sent me back home. They just told me to give her Tylenol. That’s it.”

Tylenol with codeine is frequently prescribed for cough according to drugs.com.

Thus it is likely that the child did have bacterial pneumonia while her measles were clearing naturally. The bacterial pneumonia likely caused the child’s fever and cough, and the hospital prescribed something (codeine) that suppressed the child’s breathing and made the pneumonia worse. Ultimately again this doesn’t appear to have killed the child, however. That only occurred when the parents took the child back, and the hospitals administered deadly, contra-indicated drugs while placing the child on mechanical ventilation, resulting in “brain death” and/or a “catastrophic pulmonary embolism.”

Despite the assertions of Mary Holland and Brian Hooker that the child died of bacterial pneumonia, Dr. Kory said the child likely had a “catastrophic pulmonary embolism” within 24 hours of mechanical ventilation that he mentioned, and in the presence of Fentanyl and Midazolam, which Dr. Kory did not mention.

The mother’s child says that she and her husband were summoned quickly to the hospital, but on arrival, were told that it was hopeless, and that their child was already probably brain dead.

Mother: “We just went in and they told us to go back into the waiting room… and wait there until they were done with whatever they were going to do- put her on life support. But it didn’t take very long for the Doctor to come back in there, and he just said that she was probably too sick to put her on life support and her brain was probably already passed away.”

Does brain death and a catastrophic pulmonary embolism within 24 hours of mechanical ventilation in the presence of these deadly, contra-indicated drugs really sound like a death due to improperly treated to bacterial pneumonia at this point?

An autopsy should have been performed to determine the level of Fentanyl and Midazolam in the child’s blood, and what organs failed so rapidly after administration of the deadly drugs during mechanical ventilation. I hear that it is very difficult to get an autopsy for “COVID” deaths, because the system wants to destroy all evidence proving the actual cause of deaths.

It is important for people to understand what Dr. Pierre Kory has done and who Mary Holland is employing.

In February 2023, Dr. Kory wrote a terrifying article titled: A Contrarian Opinion Regarding The Massive Increase In The Use of Sedatives And Opiates In UK Nursing Homes In Early 2020.

By “contrarian opinion,” Dr. Kory was defending the practice. Read Dr. Kory’s article for yourself.

By way of contrast, a paper titled Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic, January 2024, noted the obvious correlation between Midazolam and death in the UK.

“This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020. Importantly, excess deaths remained elevated following mass vaccination in 2021, but were statistically uncorrelated to COVID injections, while remaining significantly correlated to Midazolam injections.”

Dr. Kory used massive amounts of sedatives and opiates himself, or as he described it, “unprecedented doses.” In his “contrarian opinion,” Dr. Kory seemed, once again, to admit that these practices caused the death of his patients, but that he wasn’t trying to do it. These are literally his words below. The use of italics and bold text in the section below are his own as well.

Dr. Pierre Kory: “In the ICU I took over, many were in late phase disease, in a condition called Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and their lung mechanics on the ventilator were severely disturbed with many in a state of what we pulmonologists call ‘patient-ventilator asynchrony.’ Plus they had severe encephalopathy and delirium. In order to sedate them so we could synchronize them with the ventilator (i.e help them to not ‘fight’ the ventilator, this required, for whatever physiologic reason in that first Wuhan variant, much higher doses of sedatives than what we typically used in vented patients). Unprecedented doses in fact.” “I can recall one patient who needed three different high dose sedative infusions to keep them comfortable and their lungs safe/protected (and to keep them unconscious because they were also on a paralytic agent - you never want a patient conscious who is being paralyzed as it would be as distressing an acute condition as you can imagine). I had never seen a patient who required such levels of sedation to achieve this state.” “We weren't trying to ‘kill’ them using such doses, we were trying to save them. In my opinion, the massive doses of sedatives required during that time simply resulted from the widespread insufficient or non-treatment of the underlying lung disease with corticosteroids and anti-coagulants (foreshadowing - it was not from a deficiency of antibiotics).”

In this same article, Dr. Kory defended tens of thousands of Midazolam deaths in the United Kingdom, and went on to create definitions of the terms “Murder,” “Euthanasia,” and “Palliative care at the end-of-life.” Then he asked what is the difference between these terms, and answers his own question with: “intent.”

Now, lets get to the issue of what was happening in the UK care homes. One Substack author interpreted the problem as follows: It seems that starting in April 2020, 10,000s of elderly were designated as “at the end of life” and euthanized with an opioid (Morphine) and benzodiazepine (Midazolam) combination. The evidence of United Kingdom’s “Midazolam murders” in Long Term Care homes is damning. Overall, it paints a very dark picture: in the UK, it appears the elderly in Long Term Care homes were euthanized by the 10,000s in order to drive up the COVID-19 death toll in 2020. We need whistleblowers to tell us. Notice the interpretation that “murder” and “euthanasia” must have been committed to explain this. This is their reasoning: since lots of sedatives were used and lots of deaths were recorded this meant that health care providers must have been murdering or euthanizing people. … Now, lets review some definitions: Murder - The killing of another person without justification or excuse, especially the crime of killing a person with malice aforethought or with recklessness manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Euthanasia, also called mercy killing, is the act or practice of painlessly putting to death persons suffering from painful and incurable disease or incapacitating physical disorder or allowing them to die by withholding treatment or withdrawing artificial life-support measures.

Palliative care at the end-of-life: actions taken to provide comfort and support to patients who are facing the end of their life. … Now, what is the difference between administering medicines to euthanize someone versus administering medicines to make patients more comfortable, given that in both situations, you are using medicines which suppress the respiratory drive? Answer: intent.

Intent. Hospitals didn’t intend to kill these people by the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or millions. They were just making them comfortable while collecting government checks for death certificates with “COVID” written on them.

Now, does this sound like the type of MD that Children’s Health Defense should employ to conduct medical reviews of a death involving Midazolam, Fentanyl, and ventilators, the very same methods Dr. Kory used to cause more deaths than we can imagine?

In fact, Dr. Kory noticed blood clotting issues when using tranquilizers, opiates, and mechanical ventilators at the University of Wisconsin in April 2020 before resigning and joining his “old ICU” at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York.

New York Times:

“In April, supportive care alone was considered the best option for patients with Covid-19, given that there was no evidence yet to back other treatments. Kory, who was then the chief of critical-care service at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, believed instead that medications commonly used in critical care would most likely help critically ill Covid-19 patients, too. That month, at a well-attended meeting with fellows, residents and leadership, including Lynn Schnapp, the chair of the department of medicine at the University of Wisconsin medical school, Kory suggested an approach that went beyond supportive care. He had been consulting with senior hematologists at the hospital and had observed alarming blood clotting in Covid-19 patients. He and the hematologists proposed that the hospital consider administering an aggressive dose of anticoagulants to patients whose blood tests showed elevated risks for clotting.”

Blood clots. Recall that Dr. Kory said the 6 year-old child in Lubbock, Texas had a “catastrophic pulmonary embolism.”

The Mayo Clinic describes a pulmonary embolism as such:

“A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. In most cases, the blood clot starts in a deep vein in the leg and travels to the lung.”

I cannot tolerate this.

I realize that this will not be a popular article among many people who have lost loved ones to the Hospital Protocols. Many of you have told me that you find it difficult to explain to other family members and friends that your loved one did not die of “COVID.” I suggest to some of you that you may be under a spell of propaganda and disinformation about Dr. Kory that he is a “hero,” pushed at you by social media influencers, instead of mainstream media.

It’s bad enough that the mainstream media would misrepresent the child’s death in Texas an unvaccinated measles death. It’s at least equally bad, maybe even worse, that Children’s Health Defense would employ a Doctor that has killed more than we can imagine with the same methods used to kill the child in Texas, then present that death as a death due to improperly treated bacterial pneumonia. As unpopular as it may be, I’m just not going to let this terrible conflict of interest in CHD go without telling you what I think is the truth. How can the “opposition” be expected to get anywhere when it employs one of the worst criminals in the COVID Holocaust for medical reviews? I don’t want to criticize the good aspects of CHD, but I would like to see a change in leadership in CHD.

Charles Wright