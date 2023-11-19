.

In 1997, Kary Mullis spoke about the fraud of Luc Montagnier and virology in general.

Background:

Luc Montagnier, (August 18, 1932 - 8 February 8, 2022, Chabris, France) shared The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2008 “for their discovery of human immunodeficiency virus.” Nobel:

In 1983, Luc Montaigner and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi discovered a retrovirus in patients with swollen lymph glands that attacked lymphocytes–a kind of blood cell that is very important to the body's immune system. The retrovirus, later named Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), proved to be the cause of the immunodeficiency disease AIDS. This discovery has been crucial in radically improving treatment methods for AIDS sufferers.

Mullis won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1993 for "for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method." Nobel:

In 1985, Kary Mullis invented the process known as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in which a small amount of DNA can be copied in large quantities over a short period of time. By applying heat, the DNA molecule's two strands are separated and the DNA building blocks that have been added are bonded to each strand. With the help of the enzyme DNA polymerase, new DNA chains are formed and the process can then be repeated. PCR has been of major importance in both medical research and forensic science.

Below is a transcript of Kary Mullis, a chemist, discussing how he came to question the theory of virology as it had been presented to the public on HIV and AIDS. After years of research, he confronted Luc Montagnier. Thanks to MA for finding the clip of Mullis on Bitchute after Youtube deleted it. Begin 26:50. Also cassiopea64 found the clip on youtube in the archives.

until this year when things are slowly starting to change I think, people are starting to realize this is serious and these guys have got big woolen bags over their heads or something. They’ve been fooling us. They know. You know the people that are AIDS researchers now are getting neurotic if you ask them any questions. There was a time when I first started asking questions. All I wanted was, where are the papers, just tell me the papers that you’ve read, that convince you that HIV was the cause of AIDS because I need to reference those papers in some of those… I was working on a test for HIV with PCR. And I needed to write a little report to the NIH and say here’s the progress we’ve made, and the first line of it was “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS.” And I though that was true. This is before I got involved. And I said, ‘what’s the reference for that quote?’ And I looked for it for about 2 or 3 years and I never could find it. And by the end of 2 years I’d asked everybody at every meeting that I had gone to that had talked about AIDS. I’d asked, you know, I looked through every computer database. There is no reference. There is nobody who should get credit for that statement. Now that’s a pretty weird situation in science, where getting credit for a discovery is the most important thing in your life as a scientist. You want your work to be associated with you. Especially if it’s got something to do with something that so important in the world that they’re spending billions of dollars on it. We ought to know who was it that should get credit for pointing out to us that HIV was the probable cause of AIDS. And probable’s not a very powerful word. But there is no such person. There is no paper. There’s no group of papers. They could say well it’s in there somewhere. But it’s not in there somewhere. Question: Gallo couldn’t find it for you? Gallo wouldn’t talk to me, but Montagnier couldn’t find it for me. Montagnier said, why don’t you .. look at the CDC report? Again, they’re talking about the bulletin of mortality and morbidity comes out every couple of weeks. That’s not a scientific publication in the sense of here’s the data, here’s the arguments, here’s the conclusions. That’s just a little thing that goes to doctors and say, when you see somebody come into your office with this kind of symptoms, you report it to us because it’s possibly this, or that kind of thing. It’s not a scientific thing. It’s not where the guy who wrote that bulletin that month doesn’t get the Nobel prize for having discovered that HIV is the probable cause of AIDS. All right, I mean it’s ridiculous to quote that thing. And then, he said, and I told him, I read that and I didn’t think it was a good. I’m talking about where did science come by the notion? You know, who brought that up? Who showed it to us? Who explained it to you? Where did you come up with the idea? He said well there’s this SIV stuff, and I said you know that was last month. We’ve known this for a long time. Who is responsible for us knowing it? Don’t we want to know that person’s name? He walked away. And I figure, that was the last person I ever asked. I asked a whole of people in that 2 or 3 years when I was certain at first that there must be an answer. When you know I was in a different field. I figured the virologists had that one taken care of, but they didn’t. There wasn’t a soul. And there still isn’t. And the more you ask them, now you ask them, here you can get thrown out of a dinner party. I mean you sit around, go to some virologist’s house, and start talking about questions like that… Or even you know, people that aren’t virologists. People that are just ordinary people that are just completely ignorant of the detail .. will get mad at you if you start talking about the fact that AIDS may not be caused by HIV. Just say something simple like, it may not be caused, because I can’t find any evidence that it is.

There’s a wealth of more relevant information in that interview, but that’s enough for the one topic. Mullis went on to speak more about the financial conflict of interest of Robert Gallo and HIV testing. He said a lot about AZT which is eerily similar to Remdesivir today. And so on.

I really wanted to document the confrontation of Mullis and Montagnier, because Montagnier is still believed by many to be on the side of good for speaking of ADE in this latest Plague scam. I believed as such when I transcribed Montagnier’s words in Dec 2021. Opinions change with new evidence and time if you have an open mind. I am now convinced the entire field of virology is a scam (which is different from saying that viruses don’t exist). Montagnier was complicit in the HIV/AIDS plague scam.

There was nothing to mutate in COVID-19- no lab leak, no spillover. The COVID deaths are homicides in hospitals. Mullis has clearly explained the limitations of PCR. Just because you can amplify some tiny segment of something and find it in a human does not mean that it is the cause of any disease.

