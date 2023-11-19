C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
Nov 19, 2023

" I am now convinced the entire field of virology is a scam (which is different from saying that viruses don’t exist). "

Since one cannot logically prove a negative I prefer the formulation ‘Viruses have never been scientifically proven to exist’ which places the onus of proof onto virology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DanB1973's avatar
DanB1973
Nov 19, 2023

Science fiction has taken on a surprising meaning in 2019. It conquered safety and efficacy, then it quickly embraced PCR and spread to asymptomatic spreading coupled with rationale for mask use, and then it went out of control, expanding to variants, rewriting truth on death certificates, changing definitions, almost replacing quarantine with lockdowns. HCQ came along in the company of questionable medical protocols, supplemented with targeted removal of specific renowned concepts from medical practice. Wasn’t enough. Funny statistical data and , never-ending variants seem to win the race, for now.

The “origin” stories were used to deflect attention from the root question: “Does it exist or not?” A high pile of official admissions of “we don’t have it anywhere” (https://www.bitchute.com/video/gvu4NbieSuVb/) should be an earthquake for the whole field, initiating promising careers for dozens of new PhDs and Nobels in social engineering. Didn’t happen. The science fiction team has not even said a word about this amazing public statements from the most renowned scientific organizations. The need to write more papers, multiply quotations, attend international conferences and summits, and appear in podcasts and media shows efficiently overshadowed the only question worth their time.

https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/1-page-notarized-declaration-re-hundreds is an amazing continuation of the inquiry initiated by Mullis. The difference is that the answers come in writing and on official stationery.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Charles Wright and others
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture