This is Part 1 of at least a 2 part series that I am planning to write. Part 1 below is basically original source information that I gathered to write Part 2, which will be about “National Security” and the involvement of “intelligence commutes” in the Epstein scandal.

On March 3, Sean Hannity of Fox News wouldn’t even let Pam Bondi finish her sentence on what redactions could be made to the Epstein files before he interjected “National Security.” On July 8, a reporter I have not yet identified asked Pam Bondi a question about Epstein’s ties to the intelligence community, and Donald Trump pitched a fit. So “National Security” is a method by which some wish to suppress the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, and I’ll report more on that later.

In the meantime though, I think there are some important observations to be made, given the disinformation-based mainstream media that the public largely consumes on topics like this.

THE CLIENT LIST

The “client list” talk started years ago on social media. Where’s the client list? I was always skeptical that there ever was one. Let me explain. I doubt that Epstein or Maxwell ever labeled a document or a folder as a “client list.” They have contact lists. Ghislaine’s hairdresser or whoever may not have been a client. Obviously many of their contacts were clients, but this talk is all about semantics. Now the public is being flooded with “there is no client list” reporting. Well who cares. Maybe the Southern District of New York or the FBI created a “client list” along the way; maybe they didn’t. It really doesn’t matter. The AG has now received a tremendous amount of information on Jeffrey Epstein, and she can order a client list to be prepared from the information if she wants to. The way the public will receive “there is no client list” reporting is to obscure the fact that the AG just received a ton of information on Epstein.

When all the talk of the “client list” was going around, I thought that about the only way there was one is if President Trump in his first term had asked for such a document to be created, and it could have been one of the many documents that Trump took from the White House and transferred to New Jersey before the FBI raid of Maralago- documents that have never been recovered, and also apparently involved classified information on 9/11 which Trump sold to Saudi Arabia. Who knows what documents Trump took and transferred to New Jersey other than the DOJ and the National Archives? Where’s the transparency on that? They just dropped it.

Bondi explained that when she was asked about a client list and responded that “it’s sitting on my desk,” she was actually referring to Epstein investigation files that the public hasn’t seen yet, but that hasn’t stopped the incessant “there is no client list” reporting.

THE EPSTEIN VIDEOS

The source these videos is unclear, and I think Bondi should clarify where they came from. They could have came from the US Attorneys Office in the Southern District of New York, an FBI Field Office in New York, or the FBI’s National Security Branch. Things are a bit confusing at this point. Bondi said that she received a large amount of information from the Southern District of New York, but along the way asked for the resignation of James Dennehy, the head of an FBI Field Office in New York. Dennehy was previously employed at the FBI’s National Security Branch. Based on my review of FBI documents on 9/11, it’s always been the National Security Branch that stops the rest of the FBI from doing their job. The intent of National Security Obstructions of Justice, based on the National Security Act of 1947, is to harm the National Security of the United States, not to protect it.

Early in March, Bondi said that there videos were of Epstein with children- “tens of thousands.” In June, in the same press conference where Trump pitched his fit, Bondi clarified that these were videos that Epstein downloaded from the internet. That’s a huge, huge story folks. So these weren’t videos created by Epstein. They’re still going to be blackmail videos. So who did create them, and who is in the videos? These “tens of thousands” of videos are almost certainly going to involve the “intelligence community,” and that’s why the media is pushing “National Security.” We’re talking about the international intelligence community’s child sex trafficking and blackmail network now. Instead of busting the ring involving intelligence communities, they’ll try to sweep it under the rug in the name of “personal privacy” and/or “National Security.”

The rest below is some of the original source reporting to help me and you keep the facts straight.

FEBRUARY 27, 2025. DOJ: Attorney General Pamela Bondi Releases First Phase of Declassified Epstein Files.

FEBRUARY 27, 2025. DOJ: Letter from Pam Bondi to Kash Patel.

Dear Director Patel, Before you came into office, I requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response to this request, I received approximately 200 pages ofdocuments, which consisted primarily of flight logs, Epstein's list ofcontacts, and a listofvictims' names and phone numbers. I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents. Late yesterday; I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office inNew York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information. By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28; the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office~ including all records; documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein artd his clients, regardless :of how such information was obtained. There will be no withholdings or limitations to my ot your access. The Department o fJustice will ensure that any public disclosure of these files·will be done in a manner to protect the privacy of victims and in accordance with law, as I have done my entire career as a prosecutor. I am also directing you to conduct an immediate investigation into why my order to the FBI was not followed. You will deliver to me a comprehensive report of your findings and proposed personnel action within 14 days. I appreciate your immediate attention to this important matter. I know that we are both committed to transparency for the American people,

FEBRUARY 28, 2025. James Dennehy asked for his resignation.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The head of the FBI in New York forcibly resigned Monday in the latest high-level shakeup at the bureau under the Trump administration. James Dennehy, a well-regarded leader in the New York law enforcement community who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, told the office he was forced to submit his resignation as assistant director-in-charge of the FBI's New York field office, one of the bureau's most visible posts. "Late Friday (February 28), I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did. I was not given a reason for this decision," Dennehy said in an email to staff, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News. "Regardless, I apologize to all of you for not being able to fulfill my commitment to you to serve as ADIC NY for at least two years. But as I leave today, I have an immense feeling of pride - to have represented an office of professionals who will always do the right thing for the right reasons; who will always seek the truth while upholding the rule of law; who will always follow the facts no matter where they lead and be unapologetic about it; who will never bend, break, falter, or quit on your integrity; who will always handle cases and evidence with an overabundance of caution and care for the innocent, the victims, and the process first; and who will always remain independent."

March 3, 2025. Pam Bondi Highlights 3/3/25 with Hannity in a great interview.

Hannity: The FBI was the world's Premier law enforcement agency and that was weaponized and politicized. I believe the same with our Intel Community. How do we restore these institutions to their former greatness? Bondi: Well first and foremost we got rid of the Jack Smith team- gone, those people are gone. We're still trying to find out um- there are a lot of people in the FBI and also in the Department of Justice who despise Donald Trump despise, us don't want to be there. We will find them um because you have to believe in transparency. You have to believe in honesty. You have to do the right thing, and right now we're going to root them out. We will find them and they will no longer be employed. But again we're starting at every level of the justice department Sean and getting rid of the worst of the worst. But there are a lot more people that shouldn't be there. But there are a lot of good people who are out there now risking their lives every day making these cases. You know today we made a huge case involving a Guatemalan, an illegal from Guatemala- one of the largest human trafficking rings in the country. 20,000 people being smuggled into this country from Guatemala. That arrest was made in California. Last week um an illegal was arrested in New York for ISIS- funding ISIS. It's constant. We are going to get out there. We're going to arrest the bad people take them off the streets and restore the justice department to what it was made to do- fight violent crime. Hannity: Were you or are you up to this point- I know it's very early in your tenure Bondi: A few weeks. Hannity: Are you at all shocked at how things were running before you got there? Bondi. Shocked. Yeah, never thought Kash and I, Patel, talk about this all the time. You know, we knew it was bad. We never knew how bad. And especially on the criminal side and on the people who are in there. You've heard the story of course. I went up, I was visiting the floors I walk up to the seventh floor the National Security, and they still- I couldn't get in there because it's a skiff (?). It was secure. But my detail managed to get me in there. They still had a picture of Joe Biden on the wall and Kamala Harris. That's how bad it was. So I, personally, took those off the wall. But that's the tip of the iceberg. Hannity: What about when when you talk about people in the DOJ that have an awful lot of power, and maybe- what they did to Donald Trump is unprecedented. Evaluation of Maralago, the double standard with the raid of Maralago, the FISA abuse, the Russia lie, a dirty misinformation dossier signed three times by a former FBI head, in that case James Comey, are these all on the table? Bondi: Everything's on the table Sean. We're going to look at everything and as I said the Jack Smith team- gone. That was low hanging fruit really. Get rid of them. Get rid of the people that raided the President's home. Hannity: Will we look into what they did? Bondi: Everything's being looked into, everything. And right now we are hiring great lawyers- great people around us who we can trust. Tight now the numbers are very small but now that we have Kash in it's made it a lot easier at the FBI. But he's dealing with- what we're dealing, you know the great men and women of DEA, ATF, the US Marshals, we're all working together to fight violent crime. And it's a shame that that a few people have given them such a bad name as well as the Department of Justice. Hannity: It sounds daunting. It sounds like a massive list. It doesn't sound you're going like you're going to be sleeping a lot in the next four years. Bondi: None of us will, but it's worth it it's worth it to fight for the American people and to keep America safe. Hannity: Amen. (Break in video). Bondi: We believe in transparency and America has the right to know. The Biden Administration set on these documents no one did anything with them and why were they sitting in the southern district of New York I want a full report on that you know sadly these people don't believe in transparency but I think more unfortunately I think a lot of them don't believe in honesty and it's a new day it's a new Administration and everything's going to come out to the public the public has a right to know Americans have a right to know it was an expectation that this was going to be bigger you had the same expectation Bondi: We all did. And the FBI handed over a couple hundred of pages of documents. But you know Sean um I gave them a deadline of Friday at 8:00 a.m. to get us everything and a source had told told me where the documents were being kept- Southern District of New York, shock. So we got them all by, hopefully all of them, Friday at 8 A.M. Thousands of pages of documents um I have the FBI going through them and Kash is also, now that we have Kash here it's a game changer of course. And Kash is going to, Director Patel is going to get us um a detailed report as to why the FBI withheld all of those documents. Hannity: Okay. I want to be clear because I think people got frustrated because I think they were expecting more. You were expecting more. And you didn't find out- less than 24 hours before the release you got a whistleblower that confirmed that there were way more documents that they had were supposed to turn over and then you found out just before that. Bondi: Well sure and you're looking at these documents going these aren't all the Epstein files. You know there were flight logs there were names and victim's names and we're going where's the rest of the stuff? And that's what the FBI had turned over to us. And so a source said whoa all this evidence is sitting in the southern district of New York. So based on that I gave them the deadline. Friday at 8 a truckload of evidence arrived. It's now in the possession of the FBI. Kash is going to get me, and himself really, a detailed report as to why all these documents and evidence had been withheld. And you know we're going to go through it go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein because there are a lot of victims. Hannity: Well you had identified in Phase 1 over 254. Okay now is that the only thing that would be redacted? Will everything else be made public that that you get in your possession? Yeah the FBI hasn't had- obviously they haven't looked at the thousands of pages of documents that they've just received Friday. But Kash has a team going through them and it's always about protecting the victim. But you know what, we believe in transparency, and America has the right to know. The Biden Administration sat on these documents. No one did anything. And why were they sitting in the Southern District of New York? I want a full report on that. You know sadly these people believe in transparency. But I think more, unfortunately, I don’t think a lot of them believe in honesty. And it’s a new day. It’s a new Administration. Everything’s going to come out to the public. The public has a right to know. Americans have right to know. Hannity: And that goes the same with the JFK files… Bondi: JFK, Martin Luther King, absolutely. Hannity: One of the things, and maybe people don’t understand the need to redact. In the case of a victim, that should be pretty obvious to people. What are the other things that maybe you’d have to redact? Bondi: Well.. Hannity: National Security? Bondi: Of course. National Security, some Grand Jury information which is always going to be confidential. But we’ll see. Let’s look through them as fast as we can, get it out to the American people, because people have the right to know. Not only on that, but on Kennedy, on Martin Luther King, on all of these things which the Biden Administration has just sat on for all these years. So yeah, it’s not sad, it’s infuriating that these people thought that they could sit on this information. It’s a new day, and we believe in transparency, and it’s going to come out. And when we redact things, Sean, what we’re going to do, is not just pull pages out, like they used to do, if something’s redacted, you will know the line, and you will know why it’s redacted, the victim’s name, identifying information of the victim.

May 7, 2025.

Reporter: James Comer (R-KY) said yesterday that all the Epstein files are missing. Can you confirm… They still haven't heard from you. No, no, the FBI, yeah The FBI they're reviewing, there are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn. And there are hundreds of victims and no one victim will ever get released. It's just the volume. And that's what they're going through right now. The FBI is diligently going through that. I haven't seen that statement but I'll call him later and find out.

July 7, 2025. Untitled DOJ press release Jeffrey Epstein.

As part of our commitment to transparency, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein. To ensure that the review was thorough, the FBI conducted digital searches of its databases, hard drives, and network drives as well as physical searches of squad areas, locked cabinets, desks, closets, and other areas where responsive material may have been stored. These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence. The files relating to Epstein include a large volume of images of Epstein, images and videos of victims who are either minors or appear to be minors, and over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography. Teams of agents, analysts, attorneys, and privacy and civil liberties experts combed through the digital and documentary evidence with the aim of providing as much information as possible to the public while simultaneously protecting victims. Much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing. Only a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial, as the seal served only to protect victims and did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing. (Bullshit). Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography. This systematic review revealed no incriminating “client list.” There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties. Consistent with prior disclosures, this review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims (wow, Epstein’s really busy all by himself). Each suffered unique trauma. Sensitive information relating to these victims is intertwined throughout the materials. This includes specific details such as victim names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and employment history. One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims (name the cases you’ve prosecuted in the “over one thousand victims”). Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends. To that end, while we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted. After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019. This conclusion is consistent with previous findings, including the August 19, 2019 autopsy findings of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the November 2019 position of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in connection with the investigation of federal correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein, and the June 2023 conclusions of DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General. (They appeared to have autopsied a clone of Epstein like they did with Mikhail Lesin). The conclusion that Epstein died by suicide is further supported by video footage from the common area of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where Epstein was housed at the time of his death. As DOJ’s Inspector General explained in 2023, anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein’s cell was located from the SHU common area would have been captured by this footage. The FBI’s independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 am the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU. During this review, the FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability. The full raw and enhanced videos are available at the following links: https://www.justice.gov/video-file1; https://www.justice.gov/video-file2.

July 8, 2025. 'Are you still talking about Jeffery Epstein?' Trump comments on lingering questions from DOJ report. The complete press conference is here: https://www.c-span.org/program/white-house-event/president-trump-holds-cabinet-meeting/662189

July 8, 2025. Pam Bondi clarifies Epstein ‘client list’ comment after DOJ memo

Reporter: If I could ask the attorney general a question too, Trump: Sure. Reporter: Your memo and release yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein, it left some lingering mysteries. One of the biggest ones is whether he ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency. (Rothschilds/Mossad, associated with all the rest in the world including CIA). Um the former labor secretary who was uh Miami US attorney, Alex Acosta, allegedly said that he did work for intelligence agency. So could you resolve whether or not he did? And also could you say why there was a minute missing from the jail house tape on the night of Trump: Could I just interrupt for one second? Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. (To Bondi): Do you want to waste the time? Do you feel like answering? Bondi: I don't mind answering. Trump: I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we're having some of the greatest success and and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems uh like a desecration. But you go ahead. Bondi: Sure. Sure. First to back up on that, in February I did an interview on Fox and it's been getting a lot of attention because I said I was asked a question about the client list and my response was it's sitting on my desk to be reviewed meaning the file along with the JFK MLK files as well. That's what I meant by that. Also to the tens of thousands of video. They turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were. Never going to be released. Never going to see the light of day. Also to the tens of thousands of video. They turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were. Never going to be released. Never going to see the light of day. (No one wants to see the videos, but you have a job to do, and that means reviewing them and prosecuting appropriate parties- you can’t just say eww gross, I don’t want to do my job). To him being an agent. I have no knowledge about that. (I highly doubt Epstein ever technically worked for the CIA, but how do you think so many of these videos get made and whoever did it gets away with it for so long, and how did he know where to download them?) We can get back to you on that. And the minute missing from that video, we released the video showing definitively- the video was not conclusive, but evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide. And what was on that? There was a minute that was off the counter and what we learned from Bureau prisons was every year, every night they redo that video. It’s old, from like 1999. So every night the video is reset and every night should have the same minute missing so we're looking for that video to release that as well showing that a minute is missing every night. And that’s it on Epstein.

July 11, 2025. FBI's Dan Bongino thinking of resigning after clash with AG Pam Bondi over Epstein files fallout: Source

