I’m sure that many people want to see the complete set of high-quality photos taken by Israeli Nationals at Doric Towers on 9/11, instead of the heavily-cropped and edited photos that were published to the net after a previous FOIA request by “@DualCitiznPepe.” If I receive them I will make them public.

On June 9, I submitted an FOIA request for these photos.

I don’t know if they will send them to me, but their response below was not a denial. They said that the request has been received at FBI Headquarters for processing, that there would be search and duplication fees, and that future correspondence would be conducted through standard mail instead of the eFOIPA system.

I am in the process of reviewing some other FBI documents on Israeli Nationals and 9/11. The first part of this series was an interview summary of the FBI with one arrested Israeli National who told the FBI that employees of Urban Moving Systems went to the roof of their office/warehouse to view the demolition of the North Tower.

In the second part of the series, I will review the disagreement between the FBI’s Newark Division and their National Security Division over the release and deportation of the Israeli 5 on or around September 24, 2001. I hope to publish that this Monday morning.

By way of reference, others have reviewed the same FBI documents that I am reviewing and have reported extremely misleading narratives about FBI documents concerning the release of the Israel 5. For instance, David Sheen of the Grayzone wrote the following statements in an article in which he also secured the interview of one of the released Israeli 5 and reported his version of events.

David Sheen, Were the notorious ‘Dancing Israelis’ 9/11 plotters, spies, or just common scam artists?, September 11, 2021, The Grayzone.



In an interview with this reporter, one of the five Israelis arrested after the Twin Towers attack admitted to wrongdoing for the first time. However, he did not confess to being a terrorist or spy, as alleged by many skeptics of the official version of events on 9/11. Rather, he and his former co-workers had been employed by a sketchy moving company known for small-time scam operations. … An internal FBI memo dated September 24, 2001 stated: “Both the Newark and the New York Divisions conducted a thorough investigation which determined that none of the Israelis had any information on prior knowledge regarding the bombing of the World Trade Center. Furthermore, Newark and New York determined that none of the Israelis were actively engaged in clandestine intelligence activities in the United States.” The following day, the FBI instructed the Immigration and Naturalization Service that it no longer required the Israelis to remain in the country, and that the agency could move forward with immigration proceedings against them. And so, on September 25, the men signed papers acknowledging their violations of US immigration law, and were allowed to see a lawyer for the first time.

The text that Mr. Sheen reported was from the FBI’s National Security Division. The FBI’s Newark Division maintained objections to the release of the Israeli 5, however. It was only under orders from the National Security Division that the Newark Division assisted the INS with their deportation. In my next article in this series, I’ll report the correspondence between Newark and National Security and explain what I believe their fundamental disagreement involved.

