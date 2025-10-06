A subscriber and friend, Sayini Dev, has made something of a “fact check” or followup to an article that I wrote March 9, 2025, titled The Hannibal Directive and Apache Hellfire Missiles.

Sayini’s text is as follows:

The October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel was a surprise assault that killed approximately 1,200 people and led to a devastating war in Gaza. Claims that Israel allowed the attack to happen or used U.S.-supplied weapons against its own civilians are not supported by verified evidence. Here’s a breakdown of what is known and what remains disputed: What Happened on October 7, 2023 Hamas launched a coordinated attack from Gaza into southern Israel by land, sea, and air during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

About 1,200 people were killed , including civilians at a music festival and in residential communities.

More than 240 hostages were taken into Gaza, prompting Israel to launch a military response. Allegations of Israeli Military Conduct Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground offensive , targeting Hamas infrastructure in Gaza.

Thermobaric Hellfire missiles are not confirmed to have been used by Israel against its own civilians. These are highly destructive weapons, and their use in civilian areas would be a serious violation of international law—but no credible sources have verified such claims.

Some reports and survivor accounts describe Hamas militants burning homes with civilians inside, but these are attributed to Hamas actions, not Israeli forces. Claims About U.S. Agencies and Influence The statement about Israeli influence in the FBI under Director Christopher Wray and hopes for Kash Patel to “clean house” reflects a political opinion. There is no publicly available evidence of undue Israeli influence in the FBI. Why Truth Matters The public absolutely deserves transparency about what happened on October 7 and how governments respond.

Multiple investigations are ongoing , including by the United Nations and independent watchdogs, to assess the legality and proportionality of Israel’s military actions.

Policy decisions regarding Israel and Palestine should be informed by verified facts, humanitarian law, and the protection of civilian lives on all sides. References : britannica.com/event/Oc… aljazeera.com/news/2023… msn.com/en-us/news/worl… dailysignal.com/2025/10… gdnonline.com/Details/1… So Israel was ready well before dawn on October 7, let Hamas invade, let them kill, let them take hostages, then they started blasting everyone including their own with thermobaric Hellfire missiles provided by the United States. Then they said Hamas tied up hostages and burned them alive. That’s Israel for you. Sadly, that’s the FBI under Christopher Wray too. Hopefully Kash Patel will clean house of all the corrupting Israeli influence in the FBI and correct the record about what really happened on October 7, 2023. The public deserves to know the truth to shape developing government policy with Israel and Palestine. Charles Wright

I have two items in her fact check that I take issue with:

1. “Thermobaric Hellfire missiles are not confirmed to have been used by Israel against its own civilians. These are highly destructive weapons, and their use in civilian areas would be a serious violation of international law—but no credible sources have verified such claims.”

2. “There is no publicly available evidence of undue Israeli influence in the FBI.”