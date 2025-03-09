The Apache Hellfire missile makes a huge fireball on impact, which is apparently where it gets its name. They were used extensively by Israel on October 7, 2023.

The AGM 114 Hellfire Missile.

Apparently there’s a “thermobaric” version of the Hellfire missile, according to Marc Garlasco, Chief of Assessment and Investigation US Department of Defense.

In his March 5, 2025 article on hostages, David Zimmerman, former FBI counterterrorism stationed in Israel, reported that 1400+ people were killed by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023.

It has been more than 16 months since more than 1,400 victims were murdered, raped, tortured and kidnapped by Hamas,

This is a very odd statement, especially from an FBI Special Agent trained in counterterrorism, stationed in Israel 2020-2024. It takes all of a few hours clicking around on the internet to prove that Mr. Zimmerman is lying. It’s one thing when Israel lies and the US media parrots it. We should expect that by now. Disinformation is not a crime when media does it. But when an FBI agent actively lies on behalf of Israel in government documents, as he apparently did in the DOJ complaint against Hamas, it is both inexcusable and criminal. You can’t just falsify these types of events. And we’re talking about obvious things here. You don’t have to be trained in counterterrorism to see the obvious.

On November 11, 2023, Israel revised downward their initial estimate of 1400 killed by Hamas in Israel to 1200. Israeli government spokesperson Mark Regev said the reason was that the bodies were burned so badly, that they didn’t know who was who initially.

Regev: “We originally said, in the atrocious Hamas attack upon our people on October 7th, we had the number at 1,400 casualties and now we’ve revised that down to 1,200 because we understood that we’d overestimated, we made a mistake. There were actually bodies that were so badly burnt we thought they were ours, in the end apparently they were Hamas terrorists.”

An article from i24 News on October 17, 2023 said that Israel was trying to identify the bodies by using DNA because they were so badly burned. They asked survivors of family members to send in DNA samples to aid in identification of the remains.

"I don't know if we will be able to take DNA from these samples because they are very charred,” he said. "Some of the victims were not shot as no metal fragments were discovered in their bodies, but they were burned. It's like a crematorium.” He showed one example of two people whose bodies were discovered together in a burned-out safe room. “This is an adult with a child. The adult was hugging the child, and a metal wire might have been used to tie the two bodies together. They were burned like this," Kugel told i24NEWS. …. "We have been getting samples from the deceased,” said Nir Adam Sharon, a DNA analyst. “We are sampling them for the right amount of material we will need to extract DNA from. Then we will use that to create a genetic profile and compare it to the family members who are waiting for answers,” he explained.

At least one person killed by Israeli Hellfire appears to have been an American citizen.

CNN, October 19, 2023. Missing American woman confirmed dead Adrienne Neta, a 66-year-old US citizen reported missing from Kibbutz Be’eri after a Hamas attack, has died. Israeli authorities gave the family DNA confirmation of her body, her son Nahar Neta told CNN, adding he has no information about the circumstances of her death.

Kibbutz Be’eri, home of Adrienne Neta, was hit with a brutal attack by Israel on October 7, 2023 after Hamas invaded homes in this Kibbutz Be’eri and barricaded themselves inside with hostages. Israel responded by opening fire on the homes with Apache helicopters and tanks.

The enormous destruction in Kibbutz Be’eri could not have been caused only by the light weapons carried by Palestinian fighters on 7 October. It is now known that Israel used tanks and helicopters in the settlement. Ziv Koren / Polaris

This video shows that Israel fired on the homes in Kibbutz Be’eri with tanks while 500 soldiers waited outside. “500 soldiers with dogs, with weaponry, with protection, with vehicles, standing outside…”

Israel also fired on the homes in Kibbutz Be’eri with Apache helicopters, according to members of Israel’s Unit 669.

Two veterans of the Israeli military’s elite tactical rescue squad Unit 669, who were volunteer rescuers on 7 October, told Kan earlier this month what they witnessed in Be’eri. “This was the situation: You’re sitting in a kibbutz in the state of Israel where we take the kids bike riding on weekends. Every second a missile falls on you. Every minute,” says Erez Tidhar, one of the volunteers. “Suddenly you see a missile from a helicopter that shoots into the kibbutz.” “An IDF helicopter firing into an Israeli kibbutz,” Tidhar adds in consternation, “and then you see a tank rolling down the roads of the kibbutz, fire the cannon and shoot a shell into a house. These are things you can’t quite comprehend.” Tidhar, notably, is the head of Israel’s national cybersecurity directorate. Israel’s American-built Apache helicopters were already known to have been deployed in large numbers across the region on 7 October, firing enormous quantities of devastating Hellfire missiles and exploding cannon shells, killing Palestinians and Israeli civilians alike. This fierce firepower burned to death hundreds of people so completely that Israeli authorities could not tell for weeks if they were Palestinian fighters or Israeli civilians.

On October 10, 2023, Benjamin Satanyahu called President Biden and said: “Savagery that we haven't seen since the Holocaust... They took children, bound them up, burned and executed them.” While Hamas apparently tied up hostages, Israel’s Hellfire missiles and/or tanks clearly burned them alive. On October 12, 2023, Benjamin Netanyahu released photos of babies burned alive.

Benjamin Netanyahu shares horrific photos of babies burned alive

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared distressing photos Thursday of babies killed during the slaughter by Hamas terrorists — including a pair completely charred after seemingly being burned while in an embrace. “Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,” his office said alongside the distressing images, the New York Post reported. The gruesome photos showed tiny, mangled bodies and a blurred-out infant in a bloody onesie. “Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters,” the leader’s office tweeted.

This article contains some more details about the level of destruction of the bodies. Evidence on Display at Israel’s Forensic Pathology Center Confirms Hamas’ Atrocities, November 6, 2023. Netanyahu was here, using weapons provided by the United States against his own citizens, which he blamed on Hamas.

Perhaps the most disturbing image in the slideshow was a completely charred mass of flesh, which at first glance could not be seen as ever having belonged to a human. It was only after a CT scan was done that experts could see the inhumanity of the image. Charred remains and a CT scan of the remains show an adult and a child who were bound together and burned alive by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Two spinal columns can be seen in the scan. The pair were likely embracing as they burned. The word “bags” is written here instead of “bodies” because it’s not clear how many victims there are within them. “More than one person’s remains may be in a single bag,” Kugel explained, “and one person’s remains may be in multiple bags.” When looking at remains, he added, “We know there are multiple people because we see double. For example, if you see two bones from the left maxilla, then it couldn’t be from the same person.” And in many cases, bones without so much as a speck of extractable DNA are all that’s left. For that reason, Kugel said that some victims’ families would be right to fear the worst.

As if Hamas could do that. I hate to be morbid, but sometimes you have to look at that type of evidence to determine what happened. Just bones and charred remains in many cases. Hellfire from Satanyahu.

No one in the US government or media dared to correct Netanyahu even after he lied to the President about who burned the babies alive. There are countless people at the DOD who know what those missiles can do, and they damned well knew that Israel was firing them too.

Electronic Intifada did a good report on the level of destruction that Hamas could obviously not have done.

22:58: “It's obvious even from a lot of the videos that were coming out on that day itself that Hamas could not have been responsible for that level of Destruction. You know, there were, it looks like hundreds of cars burnt and flattened. There were houses flattened in some of those kibbutzes. I mean the level of Destruction was immense.”

The video shows where ashes of 18 people were found in one van alone. Ashes.

Hamas wasn’t firing on themselves, and they didn’t have that type of firepower anyway. The video above also shows that there are a large number of cars burned completely in Israel’s “car cemetery.” Here’s an image:

Burned.

I think it’s more than obvious that Israel killed a large amount of the 1,200 or so dead Israelis. Hamas killed some too. What’s the balance? I don’t know.

There’s another developing story about the Apache helicopters. Israel admits that they carried out 945 attacks with helicopters on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,000 with their “Air Force.” They claim to have killed 1,600 total that day, a total which apparently includes deaths from tanks and small arms fire.

IDF carried out Hannibal Directive, new 'Sword of Damocles' operation on October 7, February 27, 2025.

The Israeli Air Force was carrying out a new "the Sword of Damocles" operation - a code name only being revealed on Thursday for the first time - to attack many Hamas commanders and their headquarters around 10:30 a.m. on October 7, 2023, just as it was carrying out the "Hannibal Directive" of gunning down anything that moved around the Israel-Gaza border. The Air Force would carry out around 945 attacks with helicopters firing 11,000 times. Out of 1,600 killed Hamas fighters, the Air Force estimates that it killed around 1,000.

The "the Sword of Damocles operation” was reported to begin around 10:30 AM on October 7. A partial timeline of the events of October 7, 2023 goes like this from a few sources.

2:30 AM. Oct. 7’s fateful hours: How chaos crippled the General Staff

At 2:30 a.m., Binder received the first information about an unusual occurrence—from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and not from a Military Intelligence source or the Southern Command. Although the information did not indicate issuing an immediate warning, Binder held a series of conversations with his subordinates and with Air Force and Navy officers.

4:30 AM. Oct. 7’s fateful hours: How chaos crippled the General Staff

At 4:30 a.m., a situation assessment was conducted by the head of the Operations Directorate and the chief of staff, which was brought forward from the planned morning assessment. As a result, Binder sent the head of the Operations Division’s Southern Arena (a lieutenant colonel) to IDF headquarters to prepare a situation assessment.

6:29 AM. Hamas's October 7 massacre: Reliving the day, hour by hour.

6:29-6:50 a.m.: First sirens sound in the Gaza border communities of Nahal Oz, Ofakim, Kfar Aza, Nir Oz, Kissufim, and Be'eri, as well as the city of Sderot. Only a few moments later, sirens sound across southern Israel and the Shfela region, as well as in Tel Aviv and nearby cities in central Israel. At this point, most of the nation was hiding in shelters.

6:36 AM. Oct. 7’s fateful hours: How chaos crippled the General Staff

At 6:36 a.m., a conversation took place involving (among others) the chief of staff, the head of the Operations Directorate, the Israeli Air Force commander and the head of Southern Command, when it was decided to activate the army in the broadest possible manner. By 7:30 a.m., all regular army forces and some reserve forces were activated.

6:37 AM. Oct. 7’s fateful hours: How chaos crippled the General Staff

The so-called Hannibal Directive—the emergency order in the case of hostile infiltration—moved up the chain of command: The Gaza Division declared it at 6:37 a.m., Southern Command at 6:43 a.m., and the Tel Aviv command center at 6:48 a.m. The order gives the sector commander all the authority to deal with the infiltration, including activating air power and special units.

10:30 AM. IDF carried out Hannibal Directive, new 'Sword of Damocles' operation on October 7

The Air Force was carrying out “the Sword of Damocles” operation – a code name only being revealed on Thursday for the first time - to attack many Hamas commanders and their headquarters around 10:30 a.m. on October 7, 2023, just as it was carrying out the “Hannibal Directive” of gunning down anything that moved around the Israel-Gaza border. The Air Force has been questioned about if the forces it had invested in attacking Hamas commanders deep in Gaza would have been better used to defend the Gaza border and to attack Hamas invaders in Israeli villages.

So Israel was ready well before dawn on October 7, let Hamas invade, let them kill, let them take hostages, then they started blasting everyone including their own with thermobaric Hellfire missiles provided by the United States. Then they said Hamas tied up hostages and burned them alive. That’s Israel for you. Sadly, that’s the FBI under Christopher Wray too. Hopefully Kash Patel will clean house of all the corrupting Israeli influence in the FBI and correct the record about what really happened on October 7, 2023. The public deserves to know the truth to shape developing government policy with Israel and Palestine.

Charles Wright